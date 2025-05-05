"Bring down the hammer": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1034 (Tuesday, May 6, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for May 6, 2025, are now available. LoLdle has achieved substantial acclaim among fans of League of Legends worldwide. To effectively engage in its daily challenge, players must comprehensively understand the lore related to the champions within this multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game.
The Quote puzzle in the 1034th edition of LoLdle is as follows:
"Bring down the hammer"
Ornn, Jayce, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1034th edition (May 6, 2025)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for May 6, 2025, are:
- Classic: Ornn
- Quote: Jayce
- Ability: Neeko; Bonus: W (Shapesplitter)
- Emoji: Nasus
- Splash Art: Nami; Bonus: Default Nami
The answer to the Classic LoLdle for May 6, 2025, is Ornn. The hint in the Quote puzzle relates to Jayce, a champion frequently chosen for the Toplane position in League of Legends.
The solution to the Ability puzzle is located within Neeko's W ability, known as "Shapesplitter." Furthermore, the Emoji puzzle is associated with Nasus, while the Splash Art relates to Nami's Default skin.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 1033 (May 5): Talon, Ivern, Poppy, Darius, Katarina
- LoLdle 1032 (May 4): Sett, Trundle, Kassadin, Pyke, Kai’Sa
- LoLdle 1031 (May 3): Olaf, Vladimir, Pantheon, Anivia, Yuumi
- LoLdle 1030 (May 2): Teemo, Gragas, Tristana, Aurelion Sol, Nilah
- LoLdle 1029 (May 1): Xayah, Yuumi, Jayce, Ashe, Zyra
- LoLdle 1028 (April 30): Morgana, LeBlanc, Naafiri, Sylas, Kennen
- LoLdle 1027 (April 29): Pyke, Udyr, Kalista, Heimerdinger, Evelynn
- LoLdle 1026 (April 28): Taric, Ryze, Mel, Kled, Karthus
- LoLdle 1025 (April 27): Illaoi, Vayne, Skarner, Warwick, Aatrox
- LoLdle 1024 (April 26): Lux, Jarvan IV, Singed, Renekton, Teemo
- LoLdle 1023 (April 25): Alistar, Anivia, Katarina, Senna, Brand
- LoLdle 1022 (April 24): Kog'Maw, Qiyana, Kled, LeBlanc, Gwen
- LoLdle 1021 (April 23): Sona, Katarina, Irelia, Gwen, Poppy
- LoLdle 1020 (April 22): Riven, Zed, Elise, Morgana, Veigar
The answers to the 1035th edition of LoLdle will be shared on May 7, 2025.
