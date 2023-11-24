All new Monopoly Go Epic Myths event rewards, schedule and more

The Monopoly Go Epic Myths event returned on November 24, 2023, with plenty of new milestones and rewards. It replaces the Thanksgiving-themed Blessed Feast event to remind the tycoons that the Epic Myths season will be ending in a week. Gather points by landing on specific milestones to grab all the rewards it offers and progress faster.
This article provides the complete list of Monopoly Go Epic Myths event rewards for the tycoons. Check out which milestone contains tokens for the partner's event and which can earn you sticker packs to help you win more.
The complete Monopoly Go Epic Myths rewards list and more
Kicking off on November 24, 2023, the Epic Myths event features 48 milestones. This three-day event will end on November 27, 2023. Therefore, you must act fast to grab all the rewards from this event before it ends.
Here is a list of all the rewards you can earn from this latest Monopoly Go Epic Myths event:
Epic Myths has been a recurring event this season, with this being its third appearance. However, this time, it brings special rewards besides the usual dice rolls and cash rewards to help you complete the Thanksgiving Partners event faster.
You need to gather oven mitts to complete the partner's event, and you will get plenty of them from this event. However, feel free to check out our article to find out other ways to grab these tokens.
You should also focus on collecting as many golden sticker packs as possible. The sticker collection event will end with the scheduled end of the Epic Myths season. Therefore, it is crucial to grab the sticker packs to complete your sticker albums as soon as possible.
How to win more from Monopoly Go Epic Myths event
Winning at the latest event is harder said than done. The event-exclusive tokens (ancient scrolls) are scattered all around the board. You need to land on these tiles featuring the tokens to gather points, and you will get the rewards once you gather the requisite points to clear the milestone.
You can earn two points for landing on the specific tiles, which is not a lot considering the requisite points to clear some of the milestones. Use roll multipliers in such cases to increase your winnings. You can check out our other articles to learn how to use them to your benefit.
The new Monopoly Go Epic Myths event's rewards can help you complete the partner's event faster for the most lucrative prizes. However, a glitch has been creating problems for players when they are trying to complete the event. Check out our article to solve the problem before you complete the event.