All new Monopoly Go Epic Myths event rewards, schedule and more

The Monopoly Go Epic Myths event returned on November 24, 2023, with plenty of new milestones and rewards. It replaces the Thanksgiving-themed Blessed Feast event to remind the tycoons that the Epic Myths season will be ending in a week. Gather points by landing on specific milestones to grab all the rewards it offers and progress faster.

This article provides the complete list of Monopoly Go Epic Myths event rewards for the tycoons. Check out which milestone contains tokens for the partner's event and which can earn you sticker packs to help you win more.

The complete Monopoly Go Epic Myths rewards list and more

Expand Tweet

Kicking off on November 24, 2023, the Epic Myths event features 48 milestones. This three-day event will end on November 27, 2023. Therefore, you must act fast to grab all the rewards from this event before it ends.

Here is a list of all the rewards you can earn from this latest Monopoly Go Epic Myths event:

Event milestones Points Rewards 1 5 70 Thanksgiving Partners tokens 2 10 15 dice rolls 3 10 Cash Rewards 4 10 Green Sticker pack 5 55 80 dice rolls 6 15 80 Thanksgiving Partners tokens 7 20 10 Mins Rent Frenzy 8 20 Green Sticker pack 9 25 120 Thanksgiving Partners tokens 10 150 220 dice rolls 11 30 Cash Rewards 12 35 150 Thanksgiving Partners tokens 13 35 Green Sticker pack 14 40 180 Thanksgiving Partners tokens 15 300 375 dice rolls 16 40 Cash Rewards 17 45 55 dice rolls 18 50 Pink Sticker Pack 19 55 210 Thanksgiving Partners tokens 20 600 Event-exclusive token and 200 dice rolls 21 55 60 dice rolls 22 60 Pink Sticker pack 23 65 230 Thanksgiving Partners tokens 24 60 Cash Rewards 25 1K 1.1K dice rolls 26 70 Five Mins Cash Grab 27 100 Orange Sticker pack 28 110 250 Thanksgiving Partners tokens 29 125 Cash Rewards 30 1.3K 1.35K dice rolls 31 175 270 Thanksgiving Partners tokens 32 250 175 dice rolls 33 300 Blue Sticker pack 34 280 300 Thanksgiving Partners tokens 35 1.6K 1.6K dice rolls 36 400 Cash Rewards 37 600 Blue Sticker pack 38 700 350 Thanksgiving Partners tokens 39 800 Cash Rewards 40 3K 2.8K dice rolls and Purple Sticker pack 41 850 500 Thanksgiving Partners tokens 42 900 Purple Sticker pack 43 950 700 dice rolls 44 3.2K Cash Rewards and 650 dice rolls 45 1K 1.5K dice rolls 46 1.2K Cash Rewards 47 1.4K Golden Blue Sticker pack 48 1.5K 650 Thanksgiving Partners tokens 49 6K Golden Blue Sticker Pack and 7K dice rolls

Epic Myths has been a recurring event this season, with this being its third appearance. However, this time, it brings special rewards besides the usual dice rolls and cash rewards to help you complete the Thanksgiving Partners event faster.

You need to gather oven mitts to complete the partner's event, and you will get plenty of them from this event. However, feel free to check out our article to find out other ways to grab these tokens.

You should also focus on collecting as many golden sticker packs as possible. The sticker collection event will end with the scheduled end of the Epic Myths season. Therefore, it is crucial to grab the sticker packs to complete your sticker albums as soon as possible.

How to win more from Monopoly Go Epic Myths event

Gather these ancient scrolls to win more from the event (Image via Scopely)

Winning at the latest event is harder said than done. The event-exclusive tokens (ancient scrolls) are scattered all around the board. You need to land on these tiles featuring the tokens to gather points, and you will get the rewards once you gather the requisite points to clear the milestone.

You can earn two points for landing on the specific tiles, which is not a lot considering the requisite points to clear some of the milestones. Use roll multipliers in such cases to increase your winnings. You can check out our other articles to learn how to use them to your benefit.

The new Monopoly Go Epic Myths event's rewards can help you complete the partner's event faster for the most lucrative prizes. However, a glitch has been creating problems for players when they are trying to complete the event. Check out our article to solve the problem before you complete the event.