All new Monopoly Go Epic Myths event rewards, schedule and more

By Subhadip Dey
Modified Nov 24, 2023 17:30 GMT
Monopoly Go Epic Myths rewards list
Here are all the rewards you can get from the Monopoly Go Epic Myths event (Image via Scopely)

The Monopoly Go Epic Myths event returned on November 24, 2023, with plenty of new milestones and rewards. It replaces the Thanksgiving-themed Blessed Feast event to remind the tycoons that the Epic Myths season will be ending in a week. Gather points by landing on specific milestones to grab all the rewards it offers and progress faster.

This article provides the complete list of Monopoly Go Epic Myths event rewards for the tycoons. Check out which milestone contains tokens for the partner's event and which can earn you sticker packs to help you win more.

The complete Monopoly Go Epic Myths rewards list and more

Kicking off on November 24, 2023, the Epic Myths event features 48 milestones. This three-day event will end on November 27, 2023. Therefore, you must act fast to grab all the rewards from this event before it ends.

Here is a list of all the rewards you can earn from this latest Monopoly Go Epic Myths event:

Event milestones

Points

Rewards

1

5

70 Thanksgiving Partners tokens

2

10

15 dice rolls

3

10

Cash Rewards

4

10

Green Sticker pack

5

55

80 dice rolls

6

15

80 Thanksgiving Partners tokens

7

20

10 Mins Rent Frenzy

8

20

Green Sticker pack

9

25

120 Thanksgiving Partners tokens

10

150

220 dice rolls

11

30

Cash Rewards

12

35

150 Thanksgiving Partners tokens

13

35

Green Sticker pack

14

40

180 Thanksgiving Partners tokens

15

300

375 dice rolls

16

40

Cash Rewards

17

45

55 dice rolls

18

50

Pink Sticker Pack

19

55

210 Thanksgiving Partners tokens

20

600

Event-exclusive token and 200 dice rolls

21

55

60 dice rolls

22

60

Pink Sticker pack

23

65

230 Thanksgiving Partners tokens

24

60

Cash Rewards

25

1K

1.1K dice rolls

26

70

Five Mins Cash Grab

27

100

Orange Sticker pack

28

110

250 Thanksgiving Partners tokens

29

125

Cash Rewards

30

1.3K

1.35K dice rolls

31

175

270 Thanksgiving Partners tokens

32

250

175 dice rolls

33

300

Blue Sticker pack

34

280

300 Thanksgiving Partners tokens

35

1.6K

1.6K dice rolls

36

400

Cash Rewards

37

600

Blue Sticker pack

38

700

350 Thanksgiving Partners tokens

39

800

Cash Rewards

40

3K

2.8K dice rolls and Purple Sticker pack

41

850

500 Thanksgiving Partners tokens

42

900

Purple Sticker pack

43

950

700 dice rolls

44

3.2K

Cash Rewards and 650 dice rolls

45

1K

1.5K dice rolls

46

1.2K

Cash Rewards

47

1.4K

Golden Blue Sticker pack

48

1.5K

650 Thanksgiving Partners tokens

49

6K

Golden Blue Sticker Pack and 7K dice rolls

Epic Myths has been a recurring event this season, with this being its third appearance. However, this time, it brings special rewards besides the usual dice rolls and cash rewards to help you complete the Thanksgiving Partners event faster.

You need to gather oven mitts to complete the partner's event, and you will get plenty of them from this event. However, feel free to check out our article to find out other ways to grab these tokens.

You should also focus on collecting as many golden sticker packs as possible. The sticker collection event will end with the scheduled end of the Epic Myths season. Therefore, it is crucial to grab the sticker packs to complete your sticker albums as soon as possible.

How to win more from Monopoly Go Epic Myths event

Gather these ancient scrolls to win more from the event (Image via Scopely)
Gather these ancient scrolls to win more from the event (Image via Scopely)

Winning at the latest event is harder said than done. The event-exclusive tokens (ancient scrolls) are scattered all around the board. You need to land on these tiles featuring the tokens to gather points, and you will get the rewards once you gather the requisite points to clear the milestone.

You can earn two points for landing on the specific tiles, which is not a lot considering the requisite points to clear some of the milestones. Use roll multipliers in such cases to increase your winnings. You can check out our other articles to learn how to use them to your benefit.

The new Monopoly Go Epic Myths event's rewards can help you complete the partner's event faster for the most lucrative prizes. However, a glitch has been creating problems for players when they are trying to complete the event. Check out our article to solve the problem before you complete the event.

