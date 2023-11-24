How to get more oven mitts in Monopoly Go Thanksgiving Partners event

Oven mitts in Monopoly Go are a must-have for players to participate in the latest Thanksgiving Partners event. It helps them spin the mini-game wheel in the co-op partner event to gather points for lucrative in-game rewards. However, since this is a limited-time event, tycoons need to act fast and grab as many of these gloves as possible, which can be a little tricky.

This article explains all the different ways to get these tokens for the Thanksgiving Partners event.

Tips to get more oven mitts in Monopoly Go

Scopely kicked off the Thanksgiving 2023 celebrations with special events. The new Thanksgiving Partners require collective efforts from both partners to get the rewards. This article will help grab all the oven mitts in Monopoly Go.

Grab the oven mitts scattered around the board

Grab the scattered oven mitts on the board. (Imae via Scopely)

Your board will be a never-ending supplier of oven mitts in Monopoly Go at this event. The baking gloves are scattered on different board tiles, and you can grab one when you land on them.

You can also use the roll multipliers to grab more of them at once. Using an x5 multiplier can earn you five mitts for five dice rolls. Follow our roll multiplier guide for the best results.

Quick Wins and free gifts

Complete the quick wins to earn more gifts. (Image via Scopely)

The daily challenges and Quick Wins can also help you earn plenty of oven mitts. Simple challenges like crossing the GO tile or shutting down other tycoons’ buildings a few times can help you earn hundreds of these mitts.

Complete the Quick Wins every day and grab gifts to prepare for your next wheel spin.

Incredible event rewards

Play the special events for more tokens. (Image via Scopely)

Scopely keeps bringing incredible events that can help you win more oven mitts. Completing certain event milestones offers you plenty of partner event tokens (oven mitts, in this case).

The ongoing Blessed Feast event brings plenty of these tokens. Check out the rewards list to find out which event milestones will reward you the most.

Daily free gifts from the shop

While most items in the in-game shop require purchasing with real money, the daily gifts can earn you plenty of oven mitts for free. The in-game shop offers a gift every eight hours. Return to the game frequently, and you can get them up to three times a day.

The oven mitts in Monopoly Go will help you create different dishes with your in-game friends. Grab the free dice rolls to play and win more.