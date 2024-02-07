Locating One Punch Man World Fresh Servers is the second side quest from Detective Tisan. After searching and collecting all 57 mystery tokens in City A and City Z, you must visit the detective to complete the quest. Then, he will invite you on another grand treasure-hunting adventure: The game lacks servers. Although the Arcade Center doesn’t need one, you must find them all for juicy rewards.
Unlike mystery tokens, you must interact with mysterious NPCs who will give you servers (actually potatoes). This article lists the locations of all One Punch Man World Fresh Servers, helping you complete Detective Tisan’s other grand adventure.
One Punch Man World Fresh Server side quest details
There are 20 One Punch Man World Fresh Servers in City A and City Z. Collecting all and completing The game lacks servers guest rewards 1 Normal Draw Ticket and 1 Will Chip: Mind Reader. Like One Punch Man World Mystery Tokens, you can view the server’s collection status in the Fresh Server interface from the Collectibles interface. You can tap the found servers in the Fresh Server menu to view the Obtain Prompt.
Detective Tisan will also give clues about the mysterious NPCs possessing the servers. You must decipher each to find the NPCs and note that some only appear at a specific time, i.e., Night, Day, and Dusk. Read below to know all locations in City A and City Z to find One Punch Man World Fresh Server.
All One Punch Man World Fresh Server locations in City A
There are 11 One Punch Man World Fresh Servers in City A. See below for all locations in City A and all details and in-game screenshots of all NPCs.
Clue 1: He’s the beginning and the end, the creator and the reaper.
Time: Anytime
Location: Arcade Center.
- Talk to Detective Tisan and ask him about the server.
Clue 2: A person trading goods for manga
Time: Anytime
Location: Chain Supermarket
- Ask the Cashier about the detective’s treasure.
Clue 3: A night in City A is better with wine.
Time: Nighttime
Location: Near the Area Movement Terminal at Arcade Center.
- Find an NPC named “Drunk Man” and take the server.
Clue 4: Songs at dusk for those who don’t want to go home after school.
Time: Dusk
Location: Near the Bank.
- Go to the bank and find an NPC named “Strolling Student.”
Clue 5: Hide-and-seek Player 1
Time: Daytime
Location: Civic Park
- Go to the Civic Park and find an NPC named “Hide-And-Seek Boy.”
Clue 6: Hide-and-seek Player 2
Time: Daytime
Location: Civic Park
- Go inside the Park and find an NPC named “Hide-And-Seek Girl.”
Clue 7: Hide-and-seek Player 3
Time: Daytime
Location: Civic Park
- Go to the Civic Park and find an NPC named “Big Hide-And-Seek Girl.”
Clue 8: Salaryman After Work.
Time: Nighttime
Location: Civic Park
- Find an NPC named “Off-duty Salaryman” sitting on a bench near the Civic Park.
Clue 9: The Philosophy of Willingly taking the bait.
Time: Dusk
Location: Riverwalk
- Go to the Docks and find an NPC named “Angler” who is fishing.
Clue 10: A man running toward sunset, but he’s already late.
Time: Nighttime
Location: Riverwalk
- Go to the Riverwalk and find an NPC named “Night Runner.”
Clue 11: The white-Clothed Angels of the mortal world.
Time: Anytime
Location: General Hospital
- Go inside the hospital and ask the Receptionist Nurse about the detective’s treasure.
All One Punch Man World Fresh Server locations in City Z
City Z has nine One Punch Man World Fresh Servers. See below for all locations in City Z.
Clue 12: The treasure guardian who can’t hear.
Time: Anytime
Location: Thrift Shop
- Visit the Thrift Shop and ask its owner about the detective’s treasure.
Clue 13: The manga fan with an eerie laugh.
Time: Anytime
Location: Manga Shop
- Visit the manga shop and ask Issei, the owner, about the detective’s treasure.
Clue 14: Beast Dog on the shopping street.
Time: Anytime
Location: Near the Arcade Center
- Find a Shiba dog near the Arcade Center.
Clue 15: The lonely nighttime gourmet.
Time: Nighttime
Location: Shopping District
- Find an NPC with “Nighttime Gourmet” on his head walking around the food district near the Area Movement Terminal.
Clue 16: Arcade’s Queen of Darkness
Time: Daytime or Nighttime
Location: Arcade Center
- Go to the Arcade Center and find an NPC named “Girl with Grandiose Delusions” facing claw crane game machines.
Clue 17: The adorable Rainy Fairy.
Time: Anytime during rain.
Location: Park in the Shopping District
- Go to the Park in the middle of the Shopping District and find an NPC named “Rain-loving Girl” with an umbrella.
Clue 18: The elder who wanders bridges.
Time: Nighttime
Location: Station Street
- Find an NPC named “Strolling Old Man” near the overhead bridge and ask him about the detective’s treasure.
Clue 19: The Guardian of Order
Time: Daytime
Location: Station Street
- Find a Police NPC named “Patrolling Police Officer.”
Clue 20: An adventurer with dreams but no action.
Time: Anytime
Location: Station Street
- Find an NPC named “Wandering Drifter” on the overhead bridge.
That covers our One Punch Man World Fresh Servers location guide. Check out our One Punch Man World tier list for an easy in-game journey.