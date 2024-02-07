Locating One Punch Man World Fresh Servers is the second side quest from Detective Tisan. After searching and collecting all 57 mystery tokens in City A and City Z, you must visit the detective to complete the quest. Then, he will invite you on another grand treasure-hunting adventure: The game lacks servers. Although the Arcade Center doesn’t need one, you must find them all for juicy rewards.

Unlike mystery tokens, you must interact with mysterious NPCs who will give you servers (actually potatoes). This article lists the locations of all One Punch Man World Fresh Servers, helping you complete Detective Tisan’s other grand adventure.

One Punch Man World Fresh Server side quest details

In-game screenshot of the "The game lacks servers" side quest. (Image via Perfect World)

There are 20 One Punch Man World Fresh Servers in City A and City Z. Collecting all and completing The game lacks servers guest rewards 1 Normal Draw Ticket and 1 Will Chip: Mind Reader. Like One Punch Man World Mystery Tokens, you can view the server’s collection status in the Fresh Server interface from the Collectibles interface. You can tap the found servers in the Fresh Server menu to view the Obtain Prompt.

Detective Tisan will also give clues about the mysterious NPCs possessing the servers. You must decipher each to find the NPCs and note that some only appear at a specific time, i.e., Night, Day, and Dusk. Read below to know all locations in City A and City Z to find One Punch Man World Fresh Server.

All One Punch Man World Fresh Server locations in City A

An in-game screenshot of One Punch Man World City A map. (Image via Perfect World)

There are 11 One Punch Man World Fresh Servers in City A. See below for all locations in City A and all details and in-game screenshots of all NPCs.

Clue 1: He’s the beginning and the end, the creator and the reaper.

Time: Anytime

Location: Arcade Center.

Talk to Detective Tisan and ask him about the server.

Detective Tisan will give you the first Fresh Server (Image via Perfect World)

Clue 2: A person trading goods for manga

Time: Anytime

Location: Chain Supermarket

Ask the Cashier about the detective’s treasure.

You will find the second Fresh Server at the supermarket in City A (Image via Perfect World)

Clue 3: A night in City A is better with wine.

Time: Nighttime

Location: Near the Area Movement Terminal at Arcade Center.

Find an NPC named “Drunk Man” and take the server.

A drunk man in City A will give you the third Fresh Server (Image via Perfect World)

Clue 4: Songs at dusk for those who don’t want to go home after school.

Time: Dusk

Location: Near the Bank.

Go to the bank and find an NPC named “Strolling Student.”

A strolling student will give you the fourth Fresh Server (Image via Perfect World)

Clue 5: Hide-and-seek Player 1

Time: Daytime

Location: Civic Park

Go to the Civic Park and find an NPC named “Hide-And-Seek Boy.”

Ask the little boy playing hide and seek at the Civic Park for the fifth Fresh Server in City A (Image via Perfect World)

Clue 6: Hide-and-seek Player 2

Time: Daytime

Location: Civic Park

Go inside the Park and find an NPC named “Hide-And-Seek Girl.”

A little girl hiding inside the park will give you the sixth Fresh Server in City A (Image via Perfect World)

Clue 7: Hide-and-seek Player 3

Time: Daytime

Location: Civic Park

Go to the Civic Park and find an NPC named “Big Hide-And-Seek Girl.”

Get your seventh One Punch Man World Fresh Server from a big girl playing hide and seek at Civic Park (Image via Perfect World)

Clue 8: Salaryman After Work.

Time: Nighttime

Location: Civic Park

Find an NPC named “Off-duty Salaryman” sitting on a bench near the Civic Park.

Ask a salaryman sitting on a bench at the Civic Park at night for the eighth Fresh Server (Image via Perfect World)

Clue 9: The Philosophy of Willingly taking the bait.

Time: Dusk

Location: Riverwalk

Go to the Docks and find an NPC named “Angler” who is fishing.

You will find the ninth Fresh Server in the Riverwalk at the docks (Image via Perfect World)

Clue 10: A man running toward sunset, but he’s already late.

Time: Nighttime

Location: Riverwalk

Go to the Riverwalk and find an NPC named “Night Runner.”

Stop the runner in the Riverwalk at night to obtain the 10th One Punch Man World Fresh Server (Image via Perfect World)

Clue 11: The white-Clothed Angels of the mortal world.

Time: Anytime

Location: General Hospital

Go inside the hospital and ask the Receptionist Nurse about the detective’s treasure.

Get the 11th Fresh Server from the General Hospital's receptionist (Image via Perfect World)

All One Punch Man World Fresh Server locations in City Z

In-game screenshot of One Punch Man World City Z map (Image via Perfect World)

City Z has nine One Punch Man World Fresh Servers. See below for all locations in City Z.

Clue 12: The treasure guardian who can’t hear.

Time: Anytime

Location: Thrift Shop

Visit the Thrift Shop and ask its owner about the detective’s treasure.

You will get the first Fresh Server from the owner granny of Thrift Shop in City Z (Image via Perfect World)

Clue 13: The manga fan with an eerie laugh.

Time: Anytime

Location: Manga Shop

Visit the manga shop and ask Issei, the owner, about the detective’s treasure.

Issei, the manga shop owner, will give you the second Fresh Server in City Z (Image via Perfect World)

Clue 14: Beast Dog on the shopping street.

Time: Anytime

Location: Near the Arcade Center

Find a Shiba dog near the Arcade Center.

You will get a third Fresh Server in City Z from a Shiba dog (Image via Perfect World)

Clue 15: The lonely nighttime gourmet.

Time: Nighttime

Location: Shopping District

Find an NPC with “Nighttime Gourmet” on his head walking around the food district near the Area Movement Terminal.

Stop an NPC with "Nightime Gourmet" text over his head and get your fourth One Punch Man World Fresh Server in City Z (Image via Perfect World)

Clue 16: Arcade’s Queen of Darkness

Time: Daytime or Nighttime

Location: Arcade Center

Go to the Arcade Center and find an NPC named “Girl with Grandiose Delusions” facing claw crane game machines.

A girl inside Arcade Center will give you the fifth Fresh Server in City Z (Image via Perfect World)

Clue 17: The adorable Rainy Fairy.

Time: Anytime during rain.

Location: Park in the Shopping District

Go to the Park in the middle of the Shopping District and find an NPC named “Rain-loving Girl” with an umbrella.

Visit the park in the middle of the Shopping District's street and get your sixth Fresh Srver from a girl with an Umbrella (Image via Perfect World)

Clue 18: The elder who wanders bridges.

Time: Nighttime

Location: Station Street

Find an NPC named “Strolling Old Man” near the overhead bridge and ask him about the detective’s treasure.

Stop a strolling old man at Station Street to get your seventh Fresh Server in City Z (Image via Perfect World)

Clue 19: The Guardian of Order

Time: Daytime

Location: Station Street

Find a Police NPC named “Patrolling Police Officer.”

Stop a police officer patrolling on Station Street and get your eighth Fresh Server in City Z (Image via Perfect World)

Clue 20: An adventurer with dreams but no action.

Time: Anytime

Location: Station Street

Find an NPC named “Wandering Drifter” on the overhead bridge.

Get your ninth One Punch Man World Fresh Server from the man on the overhead bridge in City Z (Image via Perfect World)

That covers our One Punch Man World Fresh Servers location guide. Check out our One Punch Man World tier list for an easy in-game journey.