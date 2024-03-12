All Operator and weapon balancing changes in Rainbow Six Siege Y9S1 Operation Deadly Omen

The operator and weapon balancing changes in Rainbow Six Siege Y9S1 Operation Deadly Omen have been carefully considered and are now live on servers worldwide. With the advent of the ninth chapter of Ubisoft’s tactical shooter, the developer has introduced a plethora of crucial changes that will alter the entire existing meta of the game.

Players will be excited to experience these massive changes, ranging from the introduction of the good old ACOG to increased ADS speed on most of the guns by hopping onto the servers.

That said, this article will provide an in-depth overview of the upcoming changes in the operator and weapon section of the game.

Operator changes in Rainbow Six Siege Y9S1 Operation Deadly Omen

Azami

KIBA BARRIER

Barriers have 999hp

Barriers are vulnerable to bullet damage

The damage dealt to the barriers depends on the weapons' caliber or destruction output.

Finka

ADRENAL SURGE

Weapon reload speed increase bonus removed

Clears the shields' Suppressive Fire debuff. Reduces its effect by 50% if applied while affected by Adrenal Surge.

Weapon balancing changes in Rainbow Six Siege Y9S1 Operation Deadly Omen

Weapon Classes changes in Rainbow Six Siege Y9S1 Operation Deadly Omen

GENERAL

New classes: Revolver, Sniper Rifle, Slug Shotgun

LIGHT MACHINE GUNS

Movement speed reduced by 10%

ADS TRANSITION

Normalized and simplified ADS curve transitions:

Fast: Handguns, Revolvers, Shotguns

Medium: Marksman Rifles, Sniper Rifles

Slow: Machine Pistols, Submachine Guns, Assault Rifles, Light Machine Guns, Slug Shotguns

ADS SPEED

Reduced ADS speed from idle/walk stances:

Handgun: 240ms (from 200)

Revolver: 240ms (from 200)

Machine Pistol: 380ms (from 280)

Submachine Gun: 460ms (from 300)

Assault Rifle: 520ms (from 400)

Light Machine Gun: 560ms (from 450)

Marksman Rifle: 520ms (from 400)

Sniper Rifle: 520ms (from 400)

Shotgun: 340ms (from 250)

Slug Shotgun: 520ms (from 400)

Hand Cannon: 240ms (from 200)

Reduced ADS speed from sprint (same proportion)

Launchers are also affected. The ADS Speed depends on the type of sight.

Sights changes in Rainbow Six Siege Y9S1 Operation Deadly Omen

IRON SIGHT

Category: No Sight

Magnification: 1.0x

Added +10% ADS speed bonus

SIGHT

Category: Non-magnifying

Magnification: 1.0x

Added +5% ADS speed bonus

MAGNIFIED

Category: Magnifying

Magnification: ~2.5x

Attackers' distribution:

Available on every weapon

Defenders' distribution:

9mm C1: Frost

P10 Roni: Mozzie

9x19SVN: Tachanka

ACS12: Alibi, Maestro, Azami

AR-15.50: Tubarao

BOSG.12.2: Vigil

Mk 14 ERB: Aruni

MP5K: Wamai

MP5: Doc, Melusi, Rook

P90: Doc, Rook

TCSG12: Goyo, Kaid

UMP45: Castle

UZK50GI: Thorn

Vector .45 ACP: Goyo

TELESCOPIC

Category: Magnifying

Magnification: ~3.5x

Available only on Attacking DMRs

RETICLES

Increased middle dot size:

Holo A

Holo C

Red Dot C

Magnified A

Reduced middle dot size:

Holo B

Magnified C

Under Barrels changes in Rainbow Six Siege Y9S1 Operation Deadly Omen

LASER

Removed Hip Fire bonus

Added +10% ADS speed bonus

GRIPS

Angled Grips

Removed ADS speed bonus

Added +20% weapon reload speed

Horizontal Grips

The "None" option is now called "Horizontal Grip."

Added +5% movement speed bonus

Vertical Grips

Bonus reduced to +20% vertical recoil control (from +25%)

BALLISTIC SHIELD

Base

Movement:

Every operator equipped with a Ballistic Shield will keep it in front while sprinting.

An operator equipped with a Ballistic Shield can push through a barricade without having to hit them twice. Does not work from rappel.

Weapon Handling:

The ability to hip fire has been removed

Reduced accuracy during the shield unequip animation

During the ADS animation with a shield, the weapon will not shoot until it is pointing forward

Reduced ADS time to 0.5 seconds walking and 0.55 seconds sprinting (from 0.6 both)

The reload animation is performed behind the shield

The reload will now be triggered automatically when the weapon runs out of bullets

Melee:

New defensive melee animation

The melee now deals pushback and 65hp damage (from 100% DBNO)

New gadget throws animation from behind the shield (the animation will arrive in a later update)

New gadget trigger animation from behind the shield

The Ballistic Shield remains equipped while escorting the Hostage

Touching fire will trigger the guard break with 40% intensity (same as electricity)

Free Look

Can hold the FREE LOOK button to check your surroundings while keeping the Ballistic Shield aiming forward

Can throw gadgets towards the direction you are looking

Suppressive Fire

The operator will be suppressed if the Ballistic Shield receives too many bullet impacts

Trigger: 10 bullets

Maximum intensity: 40 bullets

Fall off: 7 seconds

While suppressed, the operator cannot sprint

While suppressed, the visibility is reduced according to the effect's intensity

Operators Affected

Blitz

Fuze

Montagne

Clash (only suppressive fire)

LMG-E changes in Rainbow Six Siege Y9S1 Operation Deadly Omen

Weapon Recoil

PC & Console

Reduced first kick

Reduced vertical recoil

The recoil will remain stable for longer during a sustained fire burst

Operators Affected

Ram

Zofia

6P41 changes in Rainbow Six Siege Y9S1 Operation Deadly Omen

Weapon Recoil

PC & Console

Reduced first kick

Reduced vertical recoil

Reduced lateral recoil

The recoil will remain stable for longer during a sustained fire burst

Operators Affected

Finka

Fuze

M249 changes in Rainbow Six Siege Y9S1 Operation Deadly Omen

Weapon Recoil

PC & Console

Reduced first kick

Reduced vertical recoil

Reduced lateral recoil

The recoil will remain stable for longer during a sustained fire burst

Operators Affected

Capitao

Attacker Recruit

M249 SAW changes in Rainbow Six Siege Y9S1 Operation Deadly Omen

Weapon Recoil

PC & Console

Reduced first kick

Reduced lateral recoil

The recoil will remain stable for longer during a sustained fire burst

Operators Affected

Gridlock

G8A1 changes in Rainbow Six Siege Y9S1 Operation Deadly Omen

Weapon Recoil

PC & Console

Reduced vertical recoil

The recoil will remain stable for longer during a sustained fire burst

Operator Affected

Amaru

IQ

Hence, this concludes all the operator and weapon balancing in Rainbow Six Siege Y9S1 Operation Deadly Omen.

To learn more about Rainbow Six Siege Y9S1 Operation Deadly Omen, click here:

