All Operator and weapon balancing changes in Rainbow Six Siege Y9S1 Operation Deadly Omen

The operator and weapon balancing changes in Rainbow Six Siege Y9S1 Operation Deadly Omen have been carefully considered and are now live on servers worldwide. With the advent of the ninth chapter of Ubisoft’s tactical shooter, the developer has introduced a plethora of crucial changes that will alter the entire existing meta of the game.
Players will be excited to experience these massive changes, ranging from the introduction of the good old ACOG to increased ADS speed on most of the guns by hopping onto the servers.
That said, this article will provide an in-depth overview of the upcoming changes in the operator and weapon section of the game.
Operator changes in Rainbow Six Siege Y9S1 Operation Deadly Omen
Azami
KIBA BARRIER
- Barriers have 999hp
- Barriers are vulnerable to bullet damage
- The damage dealt to the barriers depends on the weapons' caliber or destruction output.
Finka
ADRENAL SURGE
- Weapon reload speed increase bonus removed
- Clears the shields' Suppressive Fire debuff. Reduces its effect by 50% if applied while affected by Adrenal Surge.
Weapon balancing changes in Rainbow Six Siege Y9S1 Operation Deadly Omen
Weapon Classes changes in Rainbow Six Siege Y9S1 Operation Deadly Omen
GENERAL
- New classes: Revolver, Sniper Rifle, Slug Shotgun
LIGHT MACHINE GUNS
- Movement speed reduced by 10%
ADS TRANSITION
- Normalized and simplified ADS curve transitions:
- Fast: Handguns, Revolvers, Shotguns
- Medium: Marksman Rifles, Sniper Rifles
- Slow: Machine Pistols, Submachine Guns, Assault Rifles, Light Machine Guns, Slug Shotguns
ADS SPEED
- Reduced ADS speed from idle/walk stances:
- Handgun: 240ms (from 200)
- Revolver: 240ms (from 200)
- Machine Pistol: 380ms (from 280)
- Submachine Gun: 460ms (from 300)
- Assault Rifle: 520ms (from 400)
- Light Machine Gun: 560ms (from 450)
- Marksman Rifle: 520ms (from 400)
- Sniper Rifle: 520ms (from 400)
- Shotgun: 340ms (from 250)
- Slug Shotgun: 520ms (from 400)
- Hand Cannon: 240ms (from 200)
- Reduced ADS speed from sprint (same proportion)
- Launchers are also affected. The ADS Speed depends on the type of sight.
Sights changes in Rainbow Six Siege Y9S1 Operation Deadly Omen
IRON SIGHT
Category: No Sight
- Magnification: 1.0x
- Added +10% ADS speed bonus
SIGHT
Category: Non-magnifying
- Magnification: 1.0x
- Added +5% ADS speed bonus
MAGNIFIED
Category: Magnifying
- Magnification: ~2.5x
- Attackers' distribution:
- Available on every weapon
- Defenders' distribution:
- 9mm C1: Frost
- P10 Roni: Mozzie
- 9x19SVN: Tachanka
- ACS12: Alibi, Maestro, Azami
- AR-15.50: Tubarao
- BOSG.12.2: Vigil
- Mk 14 ERB: Aruni
- MP5K: Wamai
- MP5: Doc, Melusi, Rook
- P90: Doc, Rook
- TCSG12: Goyo, Kaid
- UMP45: Castle
- UZK50GI: Thorn
- Vector .45 ACP: Goyo
TELESCOPIC
Category: Magnifying
- Magnification: ~3.5x
- Available only on Attacking DMRs
RETICLES
- Increased middle dot size:
- Holo A
- Holo C
- Red Dot C
- Magnified A
- Reduced middle dot size:
- Holo B
- Magnified C
Under Barrels changes in Rainbow Six Siege Y9S1 Operation Deadly Omen
LASER
- Removed Hip Fire bonus
- Added +10% ADS speed bonus
GRIPS
Angled Grips
- Removed ADS speed bonus
- Added +20% weapon reload speed
Horizontal Grips
- The "None" option is now called "Horizontal Grip."
- Added +5% movement speed bonus
Vertical Grips
- Bonus reduced to +20% vertical recoil control (from +25%)
BALLISTIC SHIELD
Base
Movement:
- Every operator equipped with a Ballistic Shield will keep it in front while sprinting.
- An operator equipped with a Ballistic Shield can push through a barricade without having to hit them twice. Does not work from rappel.
Weapon Handling:
- The ability to hip fire has been removed
- Reduced accuracy during the shield unequip animation
- During the ADS animation with a shield, the weapon will not shoot until it is pointing forward
- Reduced ADS time to 0.5 seconds walking and 0.55 seconds sprinting (from 0.6 both)
- The reload animation is performed behind the shield
- The reload will now be triggered automatically when the weapon runs out of bullets
Melee:
- New defensive melee animation
- The melee now deals pushback and 65hp damage (from 100% DBNO)
- New gadget throws animation from behind the shield (the animation will arrive in a later update)
- New gadget trigger animation from behind the shield
- The Ballistic Shield remains equipped while escorting the Hostage
- Touching fire will trigger the guard break with 40% intensity (same as electricity)
Free Look
- Can hold the FREE LOOK button to check your surroundings while keeping the Ballistic Shield aiming forward
- Can throw gadgets towards the direction you are looking
Suppressive Fire
- The operator will be suppressed if the Ballistic Shield receives too many bullet impacts
- Trigger: 10 bullets
- Maximum intensity: 40 bullets
- Fall off: 7 seconds
- While suppressed, the operator cannot sprint
- While suppressed, the visibility is reduced according to the effect's intensity
Operators Affected
- Blitz
- Fuze
- Montagne
- Clash (only suppressive fire)
LMG-E changes in Rainbow Six Siege Y9S1 Operation Deadly Omen
Weapon Recoil
PC & Console
- Reduced first kick
- Reduced vertical recoil
- The recoil will remain stable for longer during a sustained fire burst
Operators Affected
- Ram
- Zofia
6P41 changes in Rainbow Six Siege Y9S1 Operation Deadly Omen
Weapon Recoil
PC & Console
- Reduced first kick
- Reduced vertical recoil
- Reduced lateral recoil
- The recoil will remain stable for longer during a sustained fire burst
Operators Affected
- Finka
- Fuze
M249 changes in Rainbow Six Siege Y9S1 Operation Deadly Omen
Weapon Recoil
PC & Console
- Reduced first kick
- Reduced vertical recoil
- Reduced lateral recoil
- The recoil will remain stable for longer during a sustained fire burst
Operators Affected
- Capitao
- Attacker Recruit
M249 SAW changes in Rainbow Six Siege Y9S1 Operation Deadly Omen
Weapon Recoil
PC & Console
- Reduced first kick
- Reduced lateral recoil
- The recoil will remain stable for longer during a sustained fire burst
Operators Affected
- Gridlock
G8A1 changes in Rainbow Six Siege Y9S1 Operation Deadly Omen
Weapon Recoil
PC & Console
- Reduced vertical recoil
- The recoil will remain stable for longer during a sustained fire burst
Operator Affected
- Amaru
- IQ
Hence, this concludes all the operator and weapon balancing in Rainbow Six Siege Y9S1 Operation Deadly Omen.
To learn more about Rainbow Six Siege Y9S1 Operation Deadly Omen, click here:
Rainbow Six Siege Marketplace || Patch notes Y9S1 Deadly Omen || Year 9 RoadMap || All bug Fixes in Rainbow Six Siege Y9S1