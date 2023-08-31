All optional bosses in Armored Core 6: Where to find them, missions, and more explored

Armored Core 6 is known for its intense boss fights and difficult battles. These are important to progress through the game's storyline, but the game offers a degree of freedom when it comes to tackling bosses. While some boss encounters are essential to progressing the main storyline and achieving certain objectives, others may be optional.

In some cases, you have the choice to engage in these battles or potentially bypass them, depending on your preferences and objectives. Here's a list of all the optional bosses in Armored Core 6, as well as the details about their attacks, respective missions, and how to defeat them.

Armored Core 6 guide: How to defeat optional bosses

1) YUE YU/Little Ziyi

Little Ziyi is an optional boss encountered in Chapter 1 of Armored Core 6. (Image via FromSoftware)

In Armored Core 6, YUE YU, also known as Little Ziyi, is an optional boss encountered in Chapter 01 Mission 09: Retrieve Combat Logs. When you climb down further into the crater within the mission area, Little Ziyi will descend from the surrounding cliffs to engage you in combat.

Equipped with dual IRIDIUM grenade launchers, this boss has the ability to rapidly fire grenades in a large area of effect. These can deal substantial damage to both ACS (Armor Coating Systems) and AP (Armor Points), even if the player is not hit directly. While these grenades do not home in on targets, they can pose a threat due to their wide explosion radius.

While her relatively low AP suggests that she might be vulnerable to sustained damage, her high mobility and preference for maintaining a mid-range position can make it difficult for players to consistently land hits.

To successfully defeat her, make sure to dodge all her attacks effectively by boosting upwards or using aerial evasion. You can also anticipate her bazooka attack signaled by a brief pause, so prepare your dodge ability when this happens.

2) BURN PICKAXE / Index Dunham

You can encounter Index Dunham in the Attack the Dam Complex mission. (Image via FromSoftware)

In Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, the BURN PICKAXE / Index Dunham encounter takes place during Chapter 01 Mission 06: Attack the Dam Complex. In this mission, your primary objective is to assault one of the Liberation Front's bases and dismantle its infrastructure. Throughout the mission, you'll have the support of G4 Volta and G5 Iguazu as you navigate through enemy resistance.

As you progress towards your fourth target within the mission, you will be interrupted by an enemy AC named Index Dunham. This AC is equipped with the Melinite IRIDIUM grenade launcher and the MA-E-210 ETSUJIN burst machine gun.

The key to defeating Index Dunham is to stay mobile. If you are caught standing still, you will be hit with a barrage of the boss' deadly attacks.

3) OPEN FAITH / V.II Snail

You have the choice to battle V.II Snail during the Eliminate "Cinder" Carla mission. (Image via FromSoftware)

OPEN FAITH / V.II Snail is an optional encounter in the Eliminate "Cinder" Carla mission in Armored Core 6. However, you have the choice to either engage in combat with this boss or avoid him by boosting past or sneaking around.

V.II Snail has three main attacks in its arsenal: the Electrocharged Rifle Shot which deals high-voltage shock damage, the Impaling Thrust which allows him to lunge toward you and impale you with a blade, and the Electric Missile Salvo which launches a barrage of electrically charged homing missiles.

Like the previous optional bosses in this list, you can easily defeat V.II Snail by dodging his attacks with Strafe or Quick Boost.