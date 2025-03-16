WWE 2K25 has been released, and this newest entry carried over some gameplay features from previous installments, namely the Paybacks. You can assign special abilities to wrestlers and trigger them in the middle of a match when things are heading south. These abilities can provide your wrestler with an edge and tilt the tide in your favor.

This article will cover every Payback with their unique perks and benefits. In the world of wrestling, your wrestlers need a bit of flair to win the hearts of the audience and strike fear into your opponent. It is worth noting that some of these can get you disqualified, but it will put up a good show and guarantee an unforgettable match in your wrestling career.

All Paybacks in WWE 2K25

You can either fight fair or dirty inside the WWE ring (Image via 2K)

WWE 2K25 is a massive improvement from previous games, and the Paybacks are game-changers. These special moves are triggered the same way by holding down R2 on a PlayStation 5 controller and then the triangle or holding the right trigger on an Xbox controller and then pressing Y. Here are all the in-game Paybacks and how you can trigger them:

Resiliency : If your wrestler is pinned or caught in a submission, you can break free by holding the right trigger and triangle button on your DualSense controller.

: If your wrestler is pinned or caught in a submission, you can break free by and on your DualSense controller. Adrenaline Rush : You can trigger this payback by holding down the right trigger and triangle button once you are down. Your wrestler will feel a surge of adrenaline to withstand incoming attacks.

: You can trigger this payback by and once you are down. Your wrestler will feel a surge of adrenaline to withstand incoming attacks. Powder : You can throw powder at your opponent's face by pressing the triangle button and holding the right trigger . This could give you a few seconds to deal some damage. This is one of the few paybacks that can get you disqualified.

: You can throw powder at your opponent's face by and . This could give you a few seconds to deal some damage. This is one of the few paybacks that can get you disqualified. Paparazzi : Wrestlers are no different from celebrities, and you can use a cameraman's flash to distract your opponent by holding the right trigger and pressing triangle. This Payback can only be used for one-on-one matches .

: Wrestlers are no different from celebrities, and you can use a cameraman's flash to distract your opponent by holding the right trigger and pressing triangle. This Payback can only be used for . Fireball : This is one of the more brutal Paybacks and will likely get you disqualified. It involves shooting a fireball at your opponent by holding the right trigger and pressing the triangle .

: This is one of the more brutal Paybacks and will likely get you disqualified. It involves shooting a fireball at your opponent by and . Dirty Breaker : If your opponent is charging in, hold the right trigger and press triangle to ruin their attack.

: If your opponent is charging in, and to ruin their attack. Freeze : You can lure your enemy and time your Payback by holding the right trigger and pressing triangle .

: You can lure your enemy and time your Payback by and . Blackout : Wrestling fans will recognize this Payback when the lights turn off and your wrestler will teleport behind their opponent to strike.

: Wrestling fans will recognize this Payback when the lights turn off and your wrestler will teleport behind their opponent to strike. Comeback : Time this Payback right and you can deliver a flurry of punches to your opponent.

: Time this Payback right and you can deliver a flurry of punches to your opponent. Bully : This Payback is targeted at the referees. You can intimidate them to speed up the pin count and guarantee victory.

: This Payback is targeted at the referees. You can intimidate them to speed up the pin count and guarantee victory. Power of the Punch : This is another Payback that can get you disqualified. You can equip a brass knuckle that will likely injure your opponent harder than they have hurt your wrestler.

: This is another Payback that can get you disqualified. You can equip a brass knuckle that will likely injure your opponent harder than they have hurt your wrestler. Ref Bump : If you have had enough of your opponent, you can shove them to the referee.

: If you have had enough of your opponent, you can shove them to the referee. Run-In : This Payback involves another wrestler running to the ring if you have a one-on-one match.

: This Payback involves another wrestler running to the ring if you have a one-on-one match. Poison Mist : You can spray poison mist straight into your enemy's face to distract them momentarily. This is another Payback that will get you disqualified, but at least you will have brought your enemy down with you.

: You can spray poison mist straight into your enemy's face to distract them momentarily. This is another Payback that will get you disqualified, but at least you will have brought your enemy down with you. Low Blow : As the name implies, your wrestler will aim for their enemy's genitals, and this attack can stun them and give you a few seconds to throw in some punches. This Payback will guarantee your disqualification.

: As the name implies, your wrestler will aim for their enemy's genitals, and this attack can stun them and give you a few seconds to throw in some punches. This Payback will guarantee your disqualification. Iron Jaw : If your wrestler received a stun attack, this ability will help you recover immediately.

: If your wrestler received a stun attack, this ability will help you recover immediately. Rage : This Payback can fill up your finisher meter faster than usual.

: This Payback can fill up your finisher meter faster than usual. Move Thief : You can steal your enemy's finisher attack while fighting.

: You can steal your enemy's finisher attack while fighting. Soul Siphon : Your wrestler will become an actual Dementor and suck the soul out of your opponent. This is another Payback that will guarantee your disqualification.

: Your wrestler will become an actual Dementor and suck the soul out of your opponent. This is another Payback that will guarantee your disqualification. Bloodline Run-In: This Payback is exclusive to members of the Bloodline and is no different from the regular Run-In special ability.

These paybacks could help you win a tough fight or end it with a spectacle. Wrestlers will need all the help they can get, especially if they are about to go against an opponent that rivals their strength, speed, size, and agility. Time your Paybacks right, and this could be your wrestler's one-way ticket to victory.

WWE 2K25 is now available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. For more related articles, check these out:

