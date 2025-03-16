Can you play WWE 2K25 on Steam Deck and ROG Ally? Best settings provided

2K's latest WWE title WWE 2K25 is already available to play. The game is well-optimized, and runs flawlessly on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S. However, there exists a large chunk of gamers who are now switching to or have switched to handheld gaming consoles as well, including Steam Deck and Asus ROG Ally. Even though WWE 2K24 experienced many troubles on the Steam Deck when it originally released, WWE 2K25 plays incredibly well on launch itself.
If WWE 2K25 runs well on the Steam Deck, it goes without saying that the game is compatible and performs incredibly on the Asus ROG Ally. The reason behind this is simple - Asus ROG Ally is much stronger compared to the Steam Deck when it comes to raw performance, owing to its stronger chipset.
Let's take a look at the best settings to play WWE 2K25 for Asus ROG Ally and Steam Deck.
Best settings for WWE 2K25 for Steam Deck and ROG Ally
Steam Deck settings:
- Texture Quality: Standard
- Windowed Mode: No
- Action Camera FPS: 60
- Shadows: ON
- Shadow Quality: HIGH
- Shader Quality: HIGH
- Anti-Alias: FXAA
- Reflections: HIGH
- Dynamic Resolution: LINEAR
- Depth of Field: ON
- Motion Blur: OFF
- Audience Density: 100
- Multi-Superstar Performance: OFF
Asus ROG Ally settings:
- Texture Quality: High
- Windowed Mode: No
- Action Camera FPS: 60
- Shadows: ON
- Shadow Quality: Medium
- Shader Quality: Ultra
- Anti-Alias: TAA
- Reflections: Medium
- Dynamic Resolution: LINEAR
- Depth of Field: OFF
- Motion Blur: OFF
- Audience Density: 100
- Multi-Superstar Performance: OFF
