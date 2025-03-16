  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Can you play WWE 2K25 on Steam Deck and ROG Ally? Best settings provided

Can you play WWE 2K25 on Steam Deck and ROG Ally? Best settings provided

By Sarthak Khanna
Modified Mar 16, 2025 05:33 GMT
WWE 2K25 is available to buy on Steam (Image via 2K)
WWE 2K25 is available to buy on Steam (Image via 2K)

2K's latest WWE title WWE 2K25 is already available to play. The game is well-optimized, and runs flawlessly on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S. However, there exists a large chunk of gamers who are now switching to or have switched to handheld gaming consoles as well, including Steam Deck and Asus ROG Ally. Even though WWE 2K24 experienced many troubles on the Steam Deck when it originally released, WWE 2K25 plays incredibly well on launch itself.

Ad

If WWE 2K25 runs well on the Steam Deck, it goes without saying that the game is compatible and performs incredibly on the Asus ROG Ally. The reason behind this is simple - Asus ROG Ally is much stronger compared to the Steam Deck when it comes to raw performance, owing to its stronger chipset.

Let's take a look at the best settings to play WWE 2K25 for Asus ROG Ally and Steam Deck.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Best settings for WWE 2K25 for Steam Deck and ROG Ally

The game runs well on both the handhelds (Image via 2K)
The game runs well on both the handhelds (Image via 2K)

Steam Deck settings:

Ad
  • Texture Quality: Standard
  • Windowed Mode: No
  • Action Camera FPS: 60
  • Shadows: ON
  • Shadow Quality: HIGH
  • Shader Quality: HIGH
  • Anti-Alias: FXAA
  • Reflections: HIGH
  • Dynamic Resolution: LINEAR
  • Depth of Field: ON
  • Motion Blur: OFF
  • Audience Density: 100
  • Multi-Superstar Performance: OFF

Read More: WWE 2K25 roster list: Full list of RAW, Smackdown, NXT, and Legends wrestlers

Asus ROG Ally settings:

  • Texture Quality: High
  • Windowed Mode: No
  • Action Camera FPS: 60
  • Shadows: ON
  • Shadow Quality: Medium
  • Shader Quality: Ultra
  • Anti-Alias: TAA
  • Reflections: Medium
  • Dynamic Resolution: LINEAR
  • Depth of Field: OFF
  • Motion Blur: OFF
  • Audience Density: 100
  • Multi-Superstar Performance: OFF
Ad

Check out our other gaming guides here:

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Aatreyee Aich
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी