Can you play WWE 2K25 on Steam Deck and ROG Ally? Best settings provided

2K's latest WWE title WWE 2K25 is already available to play. The game is well-optimized, and runs flawlessly on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S. However, there exists a large chunk of gamers who are now switching to or have switched to handheld gaming consoles as well, including Steam Deck and Asus ROG Ally. Even though WWE 2K24 experienced many troubles on the Steam Deck when it originally released, WWE 2K25 plays incredibly well on launch itself.

Ad

If WWE 2K25 runs well on the Steam Deck, it goes without saying that the game is compatible and performs incredibly on the Asus ROG Ally. The reason behind this is simple - Asus ROG Ally is much stronger compared to the Steam Deck when it comes to raw performance, owing to its stronger chipset.

Let's take a look at the best settings to play WWE 2K25 for Asus ROG Ally and Steam Deck.

Ad

Trending

Best settings for WWE 2K25 for Steam Deck and ROG Ally

The game runs well on both the handhelds (Image via 2K)

Steam Deck settings:

Ad

Texture Quality: Standard

Windowed Mode: No

Action Camera FPS: 60

Shadows: ON

Shadow Quality: HIGH

Shader Quality: HIGH

Anti-Alias: FXAA

Reflections: HIGH

Dynamic Resolution: LINEAR

Depth of Field: ON

Motion Blur: OFF

Audience Density: 100

Multi-Superstar Performance: OFF

Read More: WWE 2K25 roster list: Full list of RAW, Smackdown, NXT, and Legends wrestlers

Asus ROG Ally settings:

Texture Quality: High

Windowed Mode: No

Action Camera FPS: 60

Shadows: ON

Shadow Quality: Medium

Shader Quality: Ultra

Anti-Alias: TAA

Reflections: Medium

Dynamic Resolution: LINEAR

Depth of Field: OFF

Motion Blur: OFF

Audience Density: 100

Multi-Superstar Performance: OFF

Ad

Check out our other gaming guides here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.