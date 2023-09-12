All Payday 3 weapons ranked

Payday 3's second beta phase, which began on September 5, 2023, and ended on September 11, 2023, was a huge success. Despite having rather limited weapon choices, Payday 3 provides a variety of intriguing options. Following the beta period, players now have a better knowledge of the game's mechanics.

While the beta enabled them to become acquainted with the game, this article aims to broaden their weapon knowledge. The goal is to give players a comprehensive list of the top-tier weaponry in the game. With this knowledge, you can opt for the perfect weapon according to your playstyle when the game officially drops.

Best weapons to use in Payday 3

Expand Tweet

Payday 3 offers 12 unique weapons, three of which are throwable weapons, while one is an overkill weapon. In the game, careful selection of weapons is a critical component of successfully completing high-stake heists, and they will impact the result of every operation.

The following list exhaustively details the weapons available in Payday 3, taking into account crucial variables such as power, popularity, adaptability to diverse settings, team efficiency, and optimal utilization. This in-depth investigation is a helpful resource for gamers looking to customize their loadout.

10) Throwable weapons

Throwable weapons include the flashbang, frag grenade, and throwing knife. These are important elements in the title and will assist you in countering various environmental difficulties.

All of the throwables cater to different situations, For example, the frag grenade is best when a large swarm of armored enemies rushes in, the flashbang is best for crowd control, and the throwing knife is an item best suited for stealth.

9) Ziv Commando

Ziv Commando (Image via Deep Silver and YouTube/Zdann)

The Ziv Commando, categorized as an SMG, is one of the game's less desirable weapons. Its high recoil and lack of stability make it difficult to handle.

Furthermore, its tiny magazine capacity, along with a fast firing rate and low damage output, necessitates frequent and frustrating reloads. The weapon can be unlocked by reaching level 7.

8) Signature .40

Signature .40 (Image via Deep Silver and YouTube/Zdann)

The Signature.40, a secondary pistol, emerges as an excellent alternative right away, becoming available at level 1. This handgun combines power and accuracy, making it an excellent starting sidearm. Its adaptability allows it to be used in both stealthy and intense battles.

7) FIK PC9

FIK PC9 (Image via Deep Silver and YouTube/Zdann)

The FIK PC9, which appears as an SMG in Payday 3, is a competent weapon with the potential to become really powerful. Its true capabilities are only seen after all attachments have been unlocked.

While its base damage is minimal, the weapon compensates with great precision, a fast fire rate, and impressive stability. However, you must be level 18 to unlock it.

6) Northwest B-9

Northwest B-9 (Image via Deep Silver and YouTube/Zdann)

In Payday 3, the Northwest B-9 is considered a burst-fire assault rifle, making it an excellent choice for heisters. It has a well-balanced combination of damage output, recoil control, accuracy, and handling.

While attaining level 21 is required, the expenditure is well worth it. Once obtained, this weapon becomes a reliable asset, increasing your efficacy in high-stakes heists.

5) J&M Castigo .44

J&M Castigo .44 (Image via Deep Silver and YouTube/Zdann)

The J&M Castigo .44, a notable revolver in Payday 3, is a weapon to be reckoned with. It delivers a significant punch and provides a genuinely pleasant, old-school feeling.

While its ammo capacity is limited and reloading takes time, the tremendous damage output more than makes up for these shortcomings. This weapon requires precision targeting to master and becomes available at level 10.

4) Reinfeld 880

Reinfeld 880 (Image via Deep Silver and YouTube/Zdann)

In Payday 3, the Reinfeld 880 is a pump-action shotgun that is excellent in dispatching enemies in close-quarters. This weapon shines in many of the game's environments, as close-range battles are common during chamber looting scenarios.

The Reinfeld 880 is a great ally, especially against strongly armored opponents. The weapon can be easily unlocked by reaching level 2.

3) CAR-4

CAR-4 (Image via Deep Silver and YouTube/Zdann)

The CAR-4, a carbine assault rifle and the game's first offering, is a dependable option for gamers. Its adaptability allows you to eliminate distant adversaries with ease as well as engage with multiple enemies while retaining stability, precision, and a high damage output.

The weapon is fun to use, and as a starting weapon, it serves as a well-rounded option for tackling the game's various obstacles.

2) Marcom Mamba MGL

Marcom Mamba MGL (Image via Deep Silver and YouTube/Zdann)

The Marcom Mamba MGL, classified as an Overkill Weapon, adds a powerful grenade launcher to Payday 3. It excels in dealing with armored adversaries and circumstances that require crowd control thanks to its six-grenade capacity.

However, its lengthy reload time necessitates prudence, particularly in close quarters where unintentionally harming teammates is a possibility. In tight places, strategic deployment is critical for releasing its lethal power while minimizing collateral harm.

1) SA A144

SA A144 (Image via Deep Silver and YouTube/Zdann)

The SA A144 is undoubtedly the best weapon in the game. It is a versatile marksman rifle that overcomes situational limitations. You can effortlessly kill swarms of opponents and single-handedly neutralize armored enemies due to its incredible damage output.

This fearsome weapon displays its worth in every situation, continuously shifting the odds in your favor. To obtain this game-changing asset, you must first reach level 15.