All Pharah skins in Overwatch 2

In Overwatch 2, players can acquire Overwatch Coins, the primary currency, by completing weekly Seasonal Battle Pass Challenges or by purchasing them using real-world money. Additionally, there are League Tokens, which are exclusively used to obtain OW2 League skins and cosmetics. These tokens can be earned by watching live OW2 League matches or bought in larger quantities with real-world currency.

A lot of players use Pharah due to her seemingly unmatched mobility, utility, and massive damage output. This is done especially when the enemies do not have a single hitscan hero that can easily take down flying opponents. Even though her default is already good, some people still turn to cosmetics to fully immerse themselves in the experience.

She is one of the heroes in the game with the highest number of skins available from the shop. Here are all the Pharah skins in the game, sorted by whether they are still available and also by their rarity.

Overwatch 2 guide: All available Pharah skins

Overwatch and Overwatch 2 Skins (Image via Blizzard)

The following are the Pharah skins that are available in the shop right now and can be checked by going into Heroes, selecting Pharah, and viewing her skins list. Just like any other character in the game that was released during the prequel, the list comes with two free classic skins that feature Pharah's look in Overwatch 1 and her revamped look in Overwatch 2.

Common and free skins:

Overwatch 1

Overwatch 2

Rare skins

Amethyst and Emerald Skins (Image via Blizzard)

Pharah's four Rare skins are identical and differ just in color. The names of these cosmetics are based on rocks and minerals, creating distinct visual appearances for Pharah in the game. They have a metallic base with gold highlights, while the outer coating's color depends on the skin's name.

Amethyst is named after the purple variety of quartz crystal known for its beautiful violet color, while Emerald was named after the precious gemstone known for its deep green color. Meanwhile, the Copper skin was inspired by the common metal that is known for its distinctive reddish-brown hue and metallic appearance, while Titanium, known for its strength and lightness, comes with its iconic silver-gray color.

Here is the list of the Rare skins with their price in Overwatch Coins:

Amethyst - 75

Emerald - 75

Copper - 75

Titanium - 75

Epic skins

Anubis

Anubis (Image via Blizzard)

This skin is just a black recolor of the classic version with gold highlights underneath. The theme matches her supposed destination in an assignment in Egypt at the Temple of Anubis.

Price: 250 Overwatch Coins

Jackal

Jackal (Image via Blizzard)

This skin is just a white recolor of the classic version, but since it has no identical hue in the Rare skin variants, this is still a good choice for an Epic outfit.

Price: 250 Overwatch Coins

Carbon Fiber

Carbon Fiber (Image via Blizzard)

Carbon Fiber is similar to Anubis, except that its undertones are red instead of gold. The black material of her armor also has a slightly different texture that has lines, which makes it look like its name, carbon fiber.

Price: 750 Overwatch Coins

Possessed

Possessed (Image via Blizzard)

The Possessed skin is like what it suggests, with Pharah’s eyes seemingly empty as if possessed, while her face is pale enough to be called purple. The armor is also purple with the highlights underneath lighter in color, close to neon, as if glowing. This skin also has a certain purple aura that doesn’t exist in her other outfits.

Price: 750 Overwatch Coins

Frostbite

Frostbite (Image via Blizzard)

Frostbite is the ice variety of Pharah’s skin, showing her pale face, almost identical to the paleness she has in the Possessed skin. On the other hand, her whole armor is adorned in ice with a subtle chilling aura that surrounds her.

Price: 750 Overwatch Coins

Devil

Devil (Image via Blizzard)

Pharah's Devil Skin is still not available in the usual shop in the Heroes gallery, but it is a special cosmetic available in the Overwatch 2 Season 5 bundle. By opting for the Overwatch 2 Season 5 Starter Pack priced at approximately $10 (USD), players can obtain the Devil Pharah skin, a Devilmari Weapon Charm, and 1000 Overwatch Coins. This currency is adequate to purchase the Premium Battle Pass.

Overwatch League skins

These Overwatch League skins are considered Epic and cost 150 League Tokens each. There are a lot of variants in this section of the shop, with some being arguably better than those in the usual store. However, getting the currency entails watching a lot of live Overwatch 2 League matches or buying them through real-world currency.

Legendary skins

The following Legendary skins are available in the shop and are undoubtedly more unique than the Epic variants. They are usually considered the best by the community, and it is good to know that some skins from the game's prequel are still available in Overwatch 2.

Here are the Legendary skins together with their prices in Overwatch Coins:

Asp

Asp (Image via Blizzard)

Price: 750 Overwatch Coins

Mechaqueen

Mechaqueen (Image via Blizzard)

Price: 1000 Overwatch Coins

Raindancer

Raindancer (Image via Blizzard)

Price: 1000 Overwatch Coins

Raptorion

Raptorion (Image via Blizzard)

Price: 1000 Overwatch Coins

Thunderbird

Thunderbird (Image via Blizzard)

Price: 1000 Overwatch Coins

Enchanted Armor

Enchanted Armor (Image via Blizzard)

Price: 1500 Overwatch Coins

Qinglong

Qinglong (Image via Blizzard)

Price: 1500 Overwatch Coins

Aviator

Aviator (Image via Blizzard)

Price: 1500 Overwatch Coins

Bedouin

Bedouin (Image via Blizzard)

Price: 1500 Overwatch Coins

Mechatron

Mechatron (Image via Blizzard)

Price: 1500 Overwatch Coins

Orbital

Orbital (Image via Blizzard)

Price: 1500 Overwatch Coins

Although there are skins that are currently unavailable in Overwatch 2 right now, it is still possible that Blizzard would put them back, just like what it did with those from Overwatch 1. Previously released limited-event skins might still come back in the featured store, or might even be available in the default store from the Heroes tab.

Additionally, at the rate that the game is going, it won't be long before a new and unique Legendary skin once again appears in the featured shop, or even a Mythic Pharah skin from the next few Battle Passes.