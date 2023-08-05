All D.Va skins in Overwatch 2

Blizzard Entertainment never failed to provide a variety of skins for Overwatch 2’s hero rosters, and D.Va is also no exception. Most D.Va mains usually look for the eye-dazzling skins that the game has to offer for them. The jaw-dropping skins are one aspect of this game that keeps the community engaged in the long run.

This former Korean professional gamer is one of the easiest Tanks to start with if someone wants to learn Dive tactics from scratch. With the help of her high mobility, she can easily take the higher ground and divert the enemy’s attention to herself, making them a prime target for any DPS duo to finish them off.

So, without further ado, let’s discuss all the D.Va skins that Overwatch 2 offers to its player base.

All D.Va Skins that Overwatch 2 has to offer

All hero skins are categorized into four groups in Overwatch 2.

Classic a.k.a Free

Rare

Epic

Legendary

Classic, a.k.a Free skins

In Overwatch 2, there are only two free skins to choose from.

1) Classic D.Va

The Classic D.Va, released along with Overwatch in 2016, is still available for players to enjoy.

Classic D.Va skin (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

2) Overwatch 2 D.Va

Overwatch 2 developers slightly changed the original D.Va skin and re-released it.

Overwatch 2 D.Va skin (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Rare skins

1) Blueberry D.Va

Blueberry D.Va skin (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Price: 75 Overwatch Credits

2) Lemon-Lime D.Va

Lemon-Lime D.Va skin (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Price: 75 Overwatch Credits

3) Tangerine D.Va

Tangerine D.Va skin (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Price: 75 Overwatch Credits

4) Watermelon D.Va

Watermelon D.Va skin (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Price: 75 Overwatch Credits

Epic skins

1) Caron Fiber D.Va

Carbon Fiber D.Va skin (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Price: 250 Overwatch Credits

2) White Rabbit D.Va

White Cat D.Va skin (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Price: 250 Overwatch Credits

3) Taegeukgi D.Va

D.Va proudly represented her nation in international competitions around the world during her time as a professional gamer.

Targeuki D.Va skin (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Price: 750 Overwatch Credits

4) Midnight D.Va

This skin was introduced during the Overwatch anniversary event back in 2019.

Price: Event exclusive

5) Nano D.Va

Players could obtain this Epic rarity skin of D.Va during the Nano-Cola Challenge event, which took place between Aug 28 and Sep 10 in 2018.

Price: Event exclusive

6) Infinite Ace D.Va

The Overwatch 2 item shop offered this Infinite Ace D.Va skin as a part of the starter pack bundle in Season 3 and the Ultimate Battle pass bundle.

Price: 1000 Overwatch Coins

Legendary skins

1) Junker D.Va

Blizzard devs created a unique skin for D.Va to simulate her life as a citizen of Junkertown.

Junker D.Va skin (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Price: 1000 Overwatch Credits

2) Scavenger D.Va

The devs modified the color gradation slightly and released the skin named Scavenger.

Scavenger D.Va skin (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Price: 1000 Overwatch Credits

3) B.Va D.Va

B.Va D.Va skin (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Price: 1000 Overwatch Credits

4) Junebug D.Va

Junebug D.Va skin (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Price: 1000 Overwatch Credits

5) Black Cat D.Va

This legendary rarity skin was introduced in January 2018.

Black Cat D.Va skin (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Price: 1000 Overwatch Credits

6) Police Officer D.Va

The skin was revealed during the second week of the Nexus Challenge 2.0 but can be obtained in the Hero Gallery section.

Police Officer D.Va skin (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Price: 1000 Overwatch Credits

7) Palanquin D.Va

This D.Va skin was first released during the Lunar New Year and was a part of the Palanquin bundle.

Palanquin D.Va skin (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Price: 1500 Overwatch Credits

8) Cruiser D.Va

Cruiser D.Va skin (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Price: 1500 Overwatch Credits

9) Academy D.Va

D.Va held the #1 rank in the Mecha Guardian V by winning the World Championship, surpassing some of her teammates named “D.Mon” and “King” while she was in high school.

Academy D.Va skin (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Price: 1500 Overwatch Credits

10) Varsity D.Va

This legendary skin was first revealed on the market as a part of the Remix Vol. 3 skins during the Overwatch Anniversary event.

Price: 1500 Overwatch Credits

11) White Cat D.Va

It used to be a Epic skin in Overwatch, but in Overwatch 2, the devs decided to make it as Legendary.

White Cat D.Va skin (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Price: 1500 Overwatch Credits

12) Waveracer D.Va

The skin was introduced during Summer games. But later, players could claim the skin via Prime Gaming.

Waveracer D.Va skin (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Price: 1500 Overwatch Credits

13) Shin-Ryeong D.Va

This legendary rarity skin was revealed during the Halloween Terror event.

Shin-Ryeong D.Va skin (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Price: 1500 Overwatch Credits

14) Sleighing D.Va

Sleighing D.Va was first introduced during a Winter Wonderland event. But after seeing the community response, the devs decided to bring back the skin, and the players could obtain this skin via Twitch drops between Dec 25 and Jan 4, 2022.

Sleighing D.Va skin (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Price: Event exclusive

15) EDM D.Va

This skin was first introduced in the first-ever Battle pass of Overwatch 2.

EDM D.Va skin (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Price: Battle pass exclusive

16) Turtle Ship D.Va

This skin was a part of the Weekly Premium currency bundle during season 3.

Price: 1900 Overwatch Coins

For more D.Va-related articles, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.