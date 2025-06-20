Knowing all Quartz locations in Lies of P will help players acquire the right number of materials to upgrade their P-Organ. Quartz is a rare resource that can be used to upgrade the P-Organ and enhance Pinocchio's abilities, making him stronger. However, it is scarce and may be difficult for new players to find in the vast city of Krat.

With that in mind, this article lists all the Quartz locations in Lies of P.

Quartz locations in Lies of P explored

Collecting Quartz in Lies of P (Image via NEOWIZ)

1) Hotel Krat (Chapter 7)

Get the Sturdy Krat Supply from the Grand Exhibition Gallery and buy Quartz from Polendina.

2) Cerasani alley (Chapter 1)

You can get Quartz here by defeating the Parade Master.

3) Workshop union culvert (Chapter 3)

Inside a safe that can be found upon entering the Trinity Sanctum.

4) Workshop union culvert (Chapter 3)

Reward for defeating the giant Puppet of the Future in the central area of Vengin.

5) Inside the house on Elysion Boulevard (Chapter 2)

Quartz can be found in a safe that you can loot after completing the Crafted Cryptic Vessel.

6) Krat city hall (Chapter 2)

Reward for defeating the Scrapped Watchman.

7) St. Frangelico Cathedral chapel (Chapter 4)

Locate and defeat the Elite Carcass, which can be found behind a locked gate near the shortcut lever.

8) Malum district (Chapter 5)

In a chest inside the broken shack near the burning Black Rabbit Brotherhood mark.

9) Malum District town hall (Chapter 5)

To get Quartz, enter the Malum District town hall after beating the Eldest of the Black Rabbit Brotherhood.

10) Rosa Isabelle Street (Chapter 6)

Defeat the Mad Clown Puppet to get Quartz.

11) Rosa Isabelle Street culvert (Chapter 6)

Head down the sewers near Julian the Gentleman and continue going down to find an Elite Puppe guarding a chest containing Quartz.

12) Estella Opera House entrance (Chapter 6)

It can be found inside a safe by entering the Trinity Sanctum.

13) Grand Exhibition Gallery (Chapter 7)

You can get Quartz by beating the Elite Guard Puppet near the shortcut and then opening the chest.

14) Hotel Krat (Chapter 7)

Get the Sturdy Krat Supply from the Grand Exhibition Gallery and purchase a Quartz from Polendina.

15) Barren Swamp (Chapter 8)

You can get two Quartz by beating two Puppets of the Futura that roam near the swamp.

16) Barren Swamp (Chapter 8)

Reward for completing the Broken Puppet's side quest.

17) Barren Swamp Bridge (Chapter 8)

Solve the Rusty Cryptic Vessel and unlock the safe at the end of the newly discovered cave.

18) Hermit's Cave (Chapter 8)

Near the Stargazer, locate the destroyed shack and open the chest inside to discover its contents (which includes Quartz).

19) Krat Central Station Platform (Chapter 9)

To get Quartz here, find the chest that is located between the two trains that are guarded by a horde of Carcass enemies.

20) Abandoned apartment (Chapter 9)

To obtain Quartz, unlock the Mechanical Cryptic Vessel to summon a merchant near the Abandoned Apartment. Once there, show the merchant the Frozen Feast weapon.

21) Krat Central Station Street (Chapter 9)

Reward for defeating the Corrupted Parade Master.

22) Hotel Krat (Chapter 9)

Get the Special Krat Supply from the Collapsed Street area and buy a Quartz from Polendina.

23) Relic of Trismegistus Entrance (Chapter 10)

Get this Quartz by defeating the Black Brotherhood for the second time.

24) Arche Abbey Outer Wall (Chapter 11)

You can get this Quartz after having a conversation with Arlecchino inside the Trinity Sanctum at this point of interest.

25) Arche Abbey Broken Rift (Chapter 11)

Get this Quartz by speaking with the Riddle Master inside the Trinity Sanctum.

26) Arche Abbey Broken Rift (Chapter 11)

Rewarded after defeating a large, jump-capable toy-like enemy that you'll encounter as you traverse through this area.

27) Arche Abbey Broken Rift (Chapter 11)

After defeating the enemies on the rafters, proceed down the ladder past the swordsmen. Be cautious as you navigate the narrow pathway, which features hazardous drops and a distant gunman. This will lead you to a chest containing a reward.

28) Arche Abbey Upper Part - Inside (Chapter 11)

Enter a room filled with deceased patients and open the chest located within.

29) Arche Abbey Upper Part - Internal Bridge (Chapter 11)

Reward for beating the Elite enemy that leaks the lethal Disruption gas.

That's all there is to know about all the current Quartz locations in Lies of P. Check out more articles on the game below:

About the author Siddharth Rathi Siddharth is a Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer, primarily covering multiplayer first-person shooter games such as Overwatch, Apex Legends, and Call of Duty. He has quickly racked up views, achieving more than 185,000 reads over three months.



He harbored a lifelong passion for gaming sparked by Test Drive 6 at the tender age of seven. Later, a Bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, coupled with his media management and video editing internship at Zee Media, paved the way for his professional gaming exploits.



Siddharth is committed to accuracy above all else. He digs deep to find reliable sources for his content and goes the extra mile to verify facts. He ensures a balanced and unbiased perspective delivered in a neutral tone is imperative.



Siddharth enjoys racing and simulation games, platformers, first-person shooters, fighting titles, and narrative-driven experiences. If he were to recommend a title to a video game skeptic, he would suggest the Tekken series.



Siddharth’s favorite esports organization is TSM and he holds special admiration for Apex Legends pro ImperialHal. He is also inspired by popular content creator Shroud, whose streams he watches regularly.



When not writing, Siddharth likes to hit the gym. Know More

