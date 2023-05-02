All Redfall voice actors revealed

Redfall was released on May 2, 2023, much to the excitement of players who were anticipating the game's release due to its unique concept that blends previous hit titles from the developers, such as Dishonored, Deathloop, and Prey. In their previous titles, the developers hired the best voice actors for each character, and this time is no different.
This article will list every voice actor revealed to be in Redfall so far.
Every voice actor featured in Redfall
Redfall has a limited number of characters, and there are only four voice actors for the entire game. The complete voice-acting cast of Redfall, along with the previous titles they have worked on, are as follows:
Jacob Boyer
Voice actor
- Yuri Lowenthal
Featured games
- CDT Driver, The Engineer - Death Stranding
- Danny Sullivan - Fallout 4
- Marth - Fire Emblem
- Matt Miller - Saints Row
- Peter Parker - Marvel's Spider-Man
- Ross - Need for Speed Unbound
- Prince of Persia - Prince of Persia: The Dagger of Time
- Mirror Master, Flash, Shazam - Injustice
- The Dreamer, Wallace Sims, Human Bandit - Remnant: From the Ashes
Featured movies and shows
- Davien, Dyfed, Watch Commander - Dota: Dragon's Blood
- Mylo, Stall Holder - Arcane
- Sasuke Uchicha - Boruto: Naruto Next Generations
- Young Man - Love, Death & Robots
Devinder Crousley
Voice actor
- Kamal Khan
Featured games
- Doctor Jain - Fallout: 76
- Claymore - XCOM: Chimera Squad
- Sgt. Rescue - Destruction AllStars
- Rahi - Crucible
Featured movies and shows
- Family Friend, Older Owen - The Haunting of Bly Manor
- Prisoner - The Bill
- Dr. Philips - Birthmother's Betrayal
Remi De La Rosa
Voice actress
- Adriana Isabel
Featured games
- Anya - Pagan Online
Featured movies and shows
- Cat - Englishman in L.A.
- Adriana - Forget Me Nots (Short)
- Time Travel Operator - The Fantastic Folly of Future Jess (Short)
- Gospel Choir Member - Lip-Sync Break-Up
Layla Ellison
Voice actress
- Noveen Crumbie (Queen Noveen)
Featured games
- NPC - Red Dead Redemption 2
- Solari Sentinel - Legends of Runeterra
- Vanessa Jones - Friday the 13th
- Helen Bland - The Sinking City
- Bianca - Creed: Rise to Glory
- Aether Foundation Employee - Pokémon Masters
- Nicole Olivia Wheaton - My Loft
Featured movies and shows
- Naomi Storm - Rainbow High
- Sammi - The King of the Sun
- Liz - Lego Friends: Girls on A Mission
- Sedda Seahorse - Enchantimals: Ocean Kingdom
This concludes our list of the voice actors in Redfall and their previous work in the gaming and movie industry. These voice actors have a solid reputation for enhancing the overall experience and providing the perfect amount of depth to the characters they have previously played.