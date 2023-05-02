Create

All Redfall voice actors revealed

By Ratul Ghosh
Modified May 02, 2023 02:10 GMT
Voice actors in Redfall (Images via Arkane)
Voice actors in Redfall (Images via Arkane)

Redfall was released on May 2, 2023, much to the excitement of players who were anticipating the game's release due to its unique concept that blends previous hit titles from the developers, such as Dishonored, Deathloop, and Prey. In their previous titles, the developers hired the best voice actors for each character, and this time is no different.

This article will list every voice actor revealed to be in Redfall so far.

Every voice actor featured in Redfall

Redfall has a limited number of characters, and there are only four voice actors for the entire game. The complete voice-acting cast of Redfall, along with the previous titles they have worked on, are as follows:

Jacob Boyer

Jacob Boyer (Image via Arkane)
Jacob Boyer (Image via Arkane)

Voice actor

  • Yuri Lowenthal

Featured games

  • CDT Driver, The Engineer - Death Stranding
  • Danny Sullivan - Fallout 4
  • Marth - Fire Emblem
  • Matt Miller - Saints Row
  • Peter Parker - Marvel's Spider-Man
  • Ross - Need for Speed Unbound
  • Prince of Persia - Prince of Persia: The Dagger of Time
  • Mirror Master, Flash, Shazam - Injustice
  • The Dreamer, Wallace Sims, Human Bandit - Remnant: From the Ashes

Featured movies and shows

  • Davien, Dyfed, Watch Commander - Dota: Dragon's Blood
  • Mylo, Stall Holder - Arcane
  • Sasuke Uchicha - Boruto: Naruto Next Generations
  • Young Man - Love, Death & Robots

Devinder Crousley

Devinder Crousley (Image via Arkane)
Devinder Crousley (Image via Arkane)

Voice actor

  • Kamal Khan

Featured games

  • Doctor Jain - Fallout: 76
  • Claymore - XCOM: Chimera Squad
  • Sgt. Rescue - Destruction AllStars
  • Rahi - Crucible

Featured movies and shows

  • Family Friend, Older Owen - The Haunting of Bly Manor
  • Prisoner - The Bill
  • Dr. Philips - Birthmother's Betrayal

Remi De La Rosa

Remi De La Rosa (Image via Arkane)
Remi De La Rosa (Image via Arkane)

Voice actress

  • Adriana Isabel

Featured games

  • Anya - Pagan Online

Featured movies and shows

  • Cat - Englishman in L.A.
  • Adriana - Forget Me Nots (Short)
  • Time Travel Operator - The Fantastic Folly of Future Jess (Short)
  • Gospel Choir Member - Lip-Sync Break-Up

Layla Ellison

Layla Ellison (Image via Arkane)
Layla Ellison (Image via Arkane)

Voice actress

  • Noveen Crumbie (Queen Noveen)

Featured games

  • NPC - Red Dead Redemption 2
  • Solari Sentinel - Legends of Runeterra
  • Vanessa Jones - Friday the 13th
  • Helen Bland - The Sinking City
  • Bianca - Creed: Rise to Glory
  • Aether Foundation Employee - Pokémon Masters
  • Nicole Olivia Wheaton - My Loft

Featured movies and shows

  • Naomi Storm - Rainbow High
  • Sammi - The King of the Sun
  • Liz - Lego Friends: Girls on A Mission
  • Sedda Seahorse - Enchantimals: Ocean Kingdom

This concludes our list of the voice actors in Redfall and their previous work in the gaming and movie industry. These voice actors have a solid reputation for enhancing the overall experience and providing the perfect amount of depth to the characters they have previously played.

Quick Links

Edited by Siddharth Satish
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...