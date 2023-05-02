All Redfall voice actors revealed

Redfall was released on May 2, 2023, much to the excitement of players who were anticipating the game's release due to its unique concept that blends previous hit titles from the developers, such as Dishonored, Deathloop, and Prey. In their previous titles, the developers hired the best voice actors for each character, and this time is no different.

This article will list every voice actor revealed to be in Redfall so far.

Every voice actor featured in Redfall

Redfall has a limited number of characters, and there are only four voice actors for the entire game. The complete voice-acting cast of Redfall, along with the previous titles they have worked on, are as follows:

Jacob Boyer

Jacob Boyer (Image via Arkane)

Voice actor

Yuri Lowenthal

Featured games

CDT Driver, The Engineer - Death Stranding

Danny Sullivan - Fallout 4

Marth - Fire Emblem

Matt Miller - Saints Row

Peter Parker - Marvel's Spider-Man

Ross - Need for Speed Unbound

Prince of Persia - Prince of Persia: The Dagger of Time

Mirror Master, Flash, Shazam - Injustice

The Dreamer, Wallace Sims, Human Bandit - Remnant: From the Ashes

Featured movies and shows

Davien, Dyfed, Watch Commander - Dota: Dragon's Blood

Mylo, Stall Holder - Arcane

Sasuke Uchicha - Boruto: Naruto Next Generations

Young Man - Love, Death & Robots

Devinder Crousley

Devinder Crousley (Image via Arkane)

Voice actor

Kamal Khan

Featured games

Doctor Jain - Fallout: 76

Claymore - XCOM: Chimera Squad

Sgt. Rescue - Destruction AllStars

Rahi - Crucible

Featured movies and shows

Family Friend, Older Owen - The Haunting of Bly Manor

Prisoner - The Bill

Dr. Philips - Birthmother's Betrayal

Remi De La Rosa

Remi De La Rosa (Image via Arkane)

Voice actress

Adriana Isabel

Featured games

Anya - Pagan Online

Featured movies and shows

Cat - Englishman in L.A.

Adriana - Forget Me Nots (Short)

Time Travel Operator - The Fantastic Folly of Future Jess (Short)

Gospel Choir Member - Lip-Sync Break-Up

Layla Ellison

Layla Ellison (Image via Arkane)

Voice actress

Noveen Crumbie (Queen Noveen)

Featured games

NPC - Red Dead Redemption 2

Solari Sentinel - Legends of Runeterra

Vanessa Jones - Friday the 13th

Helen Bland - The Sinking City

Bianca - Creed: Rise to Glory

Aether Foundation Employee - Pokémon Masters

Nicole Olivia Wheaton - My Loft

Featured movies and shows

Naomi Storm - Rainbow High

Sammi - The King of the Sun

Liz - Lego Friends: Girls on A Mission

Sedda Seahorse - Enchantimals: Ocean Kingdom

This concludes our list of the voice actors in Redfall and their previous work in the gaming and movie industry. These voice actors have a solid reputation for enhancing the overall experience and providing the perfect amount of depth to the characters they have previously played.

