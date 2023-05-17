All Rell rework updates in League of Legends PBE patch 13.11 cycle

The anticipated Rell rework updates in League of Legends are finally coming to PBE Patch 13.11. Since the release, Rell has been in a tricky position in the meta. Although she was being used in the tank or support role in pro matches, she wasn't effective for casual players. Therefore, her popularity wasn't increasing, and her pick rate in ranked matches went downhill.

Riot Games is trying to change this narrative with the Rell rework updates in League of Legends season 13.

All Rell rework updates in League of Legends

Listed below are all the changes Riot Games is believed to make for the Rell rework update in PBE Patch 13.11. However, not all of these changes will be included in the final update.

Rell rework base stats

Attack speed increased: .55 >>> .625

Attack speed per level decreased: 2% >>> 1.5%

Armor decreased: 32 + 4.2/level >>> 32 + 3/level

Magic resist decreased: 32 + 2.05/level >>> 32 + 1/level

Move speed decreased: 335 >>> 330

Break the Mold [Passive]

Amor/MR shred decreased: 10% >>> 3%

Added: Armor/Magic resist shred stacks up to 5/target

Added: All abilities apply a stack of her passive

Minimum steal decreased: 5-12 (based on level) >>> 2.5-5 (based on level)

Minion Steal decreased: .5-2 (based on level) >>> .25-1 (based on level)

Added: She keeps "resists" for the duration of the buff (even if the target is dead)

Removed: Doesn't deal bonus magic damage on hit

Removed: Hitting a new target doesn't refresh the duration on targets

Shattering Strike [Q]

Rell thrusts her lance, which stuns targets for 0.75 seconds. Additionally, it destroys all shields and deals magic damage.

Added: Stuns all targets for .75 seconds

Added: Applies passive and full damage to every target

Removed: Heal on self and ally

Range changed: 685 in Rell's front and 150 in behind >>> 520 in Rell's front and 220 in behind

Cooldown increased: 9/8/7/6/5 >>> 11/10.5/10/9.5/9

Cast time increased: .35s >>> .5s

Added: Deals 250% damage to jungle camps (Rell jungle is possible)

Added: Moving 100 units on the swing to sell power (does not count as a dash)

Stephen Auker @RiotRaptorr As promised, here's the full changelist with some annotations explaining the reasoning.



Don't worry too much about the specific numbers, we're still getting her fine tuned. Let us know what you think of the update! 🧲Happy Rell Midscope PBE day everyone!As promised, here's the full changelist with some annotations explaining the reasoning.Don't worry too much about the specific numbers, we're still getting her fine tuned. Let us know what you think of the update! 🧲Happy Rell Midscope PBE day everyone! 🐎As promised, here's the full changelist with some annotations explaining the reasoning. Don't worry too much about the specific numbers, we're still getting her fine tuned. Let us know what you think of the update! https://t.co/ViUKR5dpy9

Ferromancy: Crash Down [W]

Rell leaps off her mount, knocks up enemies for 0.75 seconds, then deals magic damage. Additionally, Rell gains a shield, which lasts until she mounts again.

Mounted:

Removed: Move speed while mounted.

Dismounted:

Attack speed increases by 15/20/25/30/35%

Attack range increases by 75

MS reduction: 280 >>> 15% slow (a nerf early, buff in late game)

Removed: MS cap while dismounted

Crash Down:

Damage reduced: 70/105/140/175/210 + 60%AP >>> 70/100/130/160/190 + 60%AP

Shield reduced: 35/60/85/110/135 +12% max health >>> 30/55/80/105/130 +10% max health

Max slide distance reduced: 375 >>> 320

AOE radius reduced: 200 >>> 180 (400×775 >>> 360×680 with slide and radius)

Jump range reduced: 500 >>> 400

Knockup duration reduced: 1 >>> 0.75 seconds

Mount Up:

MS reduced: 25/30/35/40/45% for 3.5 seconds >>> MS rapidly decaying at 30% per second

Added: Deals 250% damage to jungle camps

Full Tilt [E] (Rell rework's new ability)

Mounted Alacrity (Passive): Rell gains 50 MS while mounted, reduced during combat.

Full Tilt (Active): Rell and an ally charge, ramping MS up to 20% over three seconds. It is doubled to 40% for enemies or your connected ally.

After one second, Rell’s next attack, or Q, explodes in an area for magical damage.

Damage: 20/25/30/35/40

MS: 20%

Max MS: 40%

Passive MS: 10/20/30/40/50%

Deals 250% damage against jungle camps

Magnet Storm [R]

The Rell rework updates now apply the brand-new passive.

Poll : 0 votes