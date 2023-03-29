All Resident Evil 4 Remake Chapter 2 collectibles and where to find them

Resident Evil 4 Remake brings a familiar wave of survival horror experience with a new vision. It is a retelling of the 2005 original, with many tweaks and changes for a more refined experience. The narrative is split across many chapters, with players visiting varied locales and facing unique threats throughout the linear ordeal. The game's Chapter 2 "The Valley" begins with protagonist Leon Kennedy finding himself in a pinch alongside returning NPC Luis Serra.

Locked up in a basement with his gear stolen, this chapter sees Leon navigate his way through one of the most memorable locations in the game.

However, Resident Evil 4 Remake is also ripe with collectibles, and you are rewarded with treasures and other goodies for thorough exploration.

Resident Evil 4 Remake Chapter 2 key items, treasures, and more

Collectibles are divided into the following categories in Resident Evil 4 Remake: Key items, treasures, and other miscellaneous items.

Key items

These items are either key to progression or help unlock secret areas in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

Small Key : To the south in the Valley area, you will find a small house. It is located to the right of the bridge that leads to the Ruby. Enter it to find a Small Key inside a suitcase. This is needed to get the Treasure: Elegant Mask.

: To the south in the Valley area, you will find a small house. It is located to the right of the bridge that leads to the Ruby. Enter it to find a Small Key inside a suitcase. This is needed to get the Treasure: Elegant Mask. Hexagonal Emblem : After exiting the house with the Small Key, turn right and climb the stairs to reach the upper landing. The Hexagonal Emblem can be found here embedded in a structure. It is used to unlock a new area past the Abandoned Factory.

: After exiting the house with the Small Key, turn right and climb the stairs to reach the upper landing. The Hexagonal Emblem can be found here embedded in a structure. It is used to unlock a new area past the Abandoned Factory. Small Key 2 : Encountered in the corner of the living room inside the Chief's Manor, adjacent to Ruby 2's location.

: Encountered in the corner of the living room inside the Chief's Manor, adjacent to Ruby 2's location. Crystal Marble : Past the living room lies a corridor with a cabinet at the end of it. It is locked with a combination. Enter the following icons from left to right: two wheat plants, a big non-horned animal, and an infant. This will open it up to reveal a Crystal Marble inside. It is used to open the bedroom on the second floor of the Manor.

: Past the living room lies a corridor with a cabinet at the end of it. It is locked with a combination. Enter the following icons from left to right: two wheat plants, a big non-horned animal, and an infant. This will open it up to reveal a Crystal Marble inside. It is used to open the bedroom on the second floor of the Manor. Insignia Key: Found in the bedroom in the Chief's Manor. To get to it, head up the stairs to the second floor then turn left and go down the corridor to arrive at the bedroom. It must be unlocked using the Crystal Marble. Inside, approach the desk with a lamp atop it and open it to find the Insignia Key.

Treasures

These items are often sneakily hidden around maps in Resident Evil 4 Remake. Players must think outside the box to get some of them. They consist of gold, precious stones, and so on. Treasures can be sold to the Merchant in exchange for money. However, they can also be combined with different treasure pieces to increase their selling value.

Sapphire 1 : This is found in the Abandoned Factory area in Resident Evil 4 Remake whilst finding a way to the Church. Past the Parry mechanic tutorial, you will find yourself in a derelict factory. Open the map and check out the leftmost section of the large square portion of the factory map. Here, there are two ovens. When facing them, check the one to Leon's right to find a Sapphire inside.

: This is found in the Abandoned Factory area in Resident Evil 4 Remake whilst finding a way to the Church. Past the Parry mechanic tutorial, you will find yourself in a derelict factory. Open the map and check out the leftmost section of the large square portion of the factory map. Here, there are two ovens. When facing them, check the one to Leon's right to find a Sapphire inside. Ruby : Located in the Valley area of Resident Evil 4 Remake, go northside to find this treasure. Starting from the entrance, take a left across the bridge and head upwards. The red chest containing the Ruby should be right ahead, sitting inside a shed-like structure.

: Located in the Valley area of Resident Evil 4 Remake, go northside to find this treasure. Starting from the entrance, take a left across the bridge and head upwards. The red chest containing the Ruby should be right ahead, sitting inside a shed-like structure. Elegant Mask : Return to the Abandoned Factory past the Merchant. After entering, look to the left to find a grated room with a valve next to it. Enter and use the Small Key on the locked drawer to the right to find the Elegant Mask.

: Return to the Abandoned Factory past the Merchant. After entering, look to the left to find a grated room with a valve next to it. Enter and use the Small Key on the locked drawer to the right to find the Elegant Mask. Sapphire 2: This is found inside the area past the Abandoned Factory that is unlocked with the Hexagonal Emblem. After unlocking the door, head inside until you encounter a crawlspace to the left. Enter to find a red chest at the dead-end containing the second Sapphire.

This is found inside the area past the Abandoned Factory that is unlocked with the Hexagonal Emblem. After unlocking the door, head inside until you encounter a crawlspace to the left. Enter to find a red chest at the dead-end containing the second Sapphire. Sapphire 3: Found near the Clockwork Castellan. Past Sapphire 2, go up a set of stairs and into a wooded area with a yellow shed. Look above at the treelines to find a bell-like object hanging on a branch. Shoot it to knock it down to find the third Sapphire inside.

Found near the Clockwork Castellan. Past Sapphire 2, go up a set of stairs and into a wooded area with a yellow shed. Look above at the treelines to find a bell-like object hanging on a branch. Shoot it to knock it down to find the third Sapphire inside. Pearl Pendant: After picking up Sapphire 3, look at the well nearby. Be sure to first shoot the support to close the mouth of the well and then at the hanging silver object. The Pearl Pendant should drop onto the well's lid which you can then pick up. If you shoot at the Pendant without closing the lid, it will end up making the Pendant dirty. This means it will sell for less money at the Merchant.

After picking up Sapphire 3, look at the well nearby. Be sure to first shoot the support to close the mouth of the well and then at the hanging silver object. The Pearl Pendant should drop onto the well's lid which you can then pick up. If you shoot at the Pendant without closing the lid, it will end up making the Pendant dirty. This means it will sell for less money at the Merchant. Ruby 2: Past the well, there's the Chief's Manor. Instead of going in from the front door, take a long way around from the left and enter through the back door. Check out the drawer at the end of this hallway to find a Ruby inside.

Miscellaneous

Treasure Map -Village : This can be purchased from the Merchant under the Trade section. Since he will be encountered fairly early on in Chapter 2, it is a good idea to buy it off him for 1 Spinel. It will mark the location of all treasures in the Village area on the map, making them easier to track down.

: This can be purchased from the Merchant under the Trade section. Since he will be encountered fairly early on in Chapter 2, it is a good idea to buy it off him for 1 Spinel. It will mark the location of all treasures in the Village area on the map, making them easier to track down. Clockwork Castellan: This is a toy you can shoot to collect in Resident Evil 4 Remake. In this Chapter, it is found past Sapphire 2. After grabbing the gem, get out of the crawlspace and up the stairs to the left. You should see a yellow-roofed shed to their left. Enter it to find the toy sitting in the right corner of the room.

This wraps up all collectibles in Chapter 2 of Resident Evil 4 Remake.

Poll : 0 votes