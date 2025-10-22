There are a total of seven Romance options in Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2. The romance system in the latest gothic horror RPG allows you to have a relationship with several members of the various undead clans, but it is not as deep as you can expect from a role-playing title.
Let's take a look at all romance options in Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2.
All 7 romance options in Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2
Safia Ulusoy - Researcher
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Safia, the researcher, can be found in either Wake the Dead or her lab in Weaver Tower. She likes soft and caring answers, so select those to increase your bond with her.
Also Read: All outfits in VTMB2
Patience Boswell - Toreador
Patience is the Primogen of the Toreador clan in Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2. She can be found in the Aurora Pawn, and she loves art. So select your answers around her hobby.
Onda Cardosa - Lasombra
Onda Cardosa is a powerful vampire and takes pride in her abilities. To romance her, you will need to praise her, but be careful and do not demean yourself in the process. She can be found in the lobby of the Glacier Hotel.
Niko Angelov - Banu Haqim
The Primogen of the Banu Haqim clan, Niko, is also one of the romance options in Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2. You can find him in the Aurora Pawn. He likes honesty, and it is the best way to gain his affection.
Fletcher - Ventrue
Fletcher from the Ventrue clan can be found at the piano in the Makom Bar. Don't be disrespectful and try to pry about his personal matters to increase your bond with him.
Silky - Brujah
The Brujah clan contact can be found at The Dutchman. He cares only about himself and is not interested in anything else, so take care while talking to him.
Mrs. Thorn - Tremere
Mrs. Thorn is an elderly traditional woman who you can find in Wake the Dead. If you want to increase your bond with her, try to be respectful and don't engage in anything that might pry into her personal matters.
How to romance in Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2
Romancing in Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 is not as straightforward as you might think. This system is called Romantic Feeding, and to engage this with one of the vampires, you will need to increase your bond or affection level with them.
Also Read: How to disable motion blur in VTMB2
Appeal to their likes, and based on your response, you can find out if they appreciate you or not by the small dialog box appearing on top of the screen. Once the vampire from the seven romance options in Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 starts responding positively, select the Flirt option.
Do not try to flirt with them from the get-go, as many won't appreciate that. Try to increase your bond with them first.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.