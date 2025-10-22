How to disable motion blur in Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2

There is quite a bit of motion blur in Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2, and it is definitely not suited to everyone's taste. While some enjoy the immersiveness this effect has to offer, others generally feel that their gameplay gets hindered when their screen becomes blurry while in the middle of combat or while moving around the map.Naturally, we have curated a guide to help you disable motion blur in Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2. Read below to know more. A guide to disable motion blur in Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2There is no in-game setting to disable motion blur in Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2. Mandating the use of motion blur within the title definitely feels to be in quite poor taste, and in our opinion, there should always be a toggle button to customize this feature to a player's own will.Check out: All outfits in Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 and how to unlock themThat said, there is a workaround to fix this issue. You can follow our step-by-step guide to disable this effect in Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines 2:First and foremost, launch 'Run' by pressing 'Win+R' on your keyboard. Once the window opens, type the following code: %localappdata%. Navigate to the engine.ini file located in this address: Bloodlines2\\Steam\\Saved\\Config\\Windows\\Engine.iniOnce you have located the file, open it, and scroll to the 'System Settings' area. Here, you have to in a few lines of code to disable motion blur in Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 successfully. Here's a detailed look at the codethat you need to input to disable this effect in-game:[SystemSettings]r.MotionBlur.Max=0r.MotionBlurQuality=0r.DefaultFeature.MotionBlur=Falser.DepthOfFieldQuality=0r.DefaultFeature.DepthOfField=Falser.SceneColorFringeQuality=0r.DefaultFeature.SceneColorFringe=FalseRead more: Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 Walkthrough: How to complete To Taste A Foreign BodyThat's everything that you need to know about shutting off the motion blur effect in Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2.If this guide was to your liking, you can check out some of our other related articles below:Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 Walkthrough: How to complete the prologueHow long does it take to beat Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2?All clans in Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 pre-order guide: Editions, bonuses, and more