How to disable motion blur in Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2

By Jay Sarma
Modified Oct 22, 2025 04:16 GMT
disable motion blur in Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2
Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 cover art (Image via The Chinese Room)

There is quite a bit of motion blur in Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2, and it is definitely not suited to everyone's taste. While some enjoy the immersiveness this effect has to offer, others generally feel that their gameplay gets hindered when their screen becomes blurry while in the middle of combat or while moving around the map.

Naturally, we have curated a guide to help you disable motion blur in Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2. Read below to know more.

A guide to disable motion blur in Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2

There is no in-game setting to disable motion blur in Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2. Mandating the use of motion blur within the title definitely feels to be in quite poor taste, and in our opinion, there should always be a toggle button to customize this feature to a player's own will.

That said, there is a workaround to fix this issue. You can follow our step-by-step guide to disable this effect in Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines 2:

  • First and foremost, launch 'Run' by pressing 'Win+R' on your keyboard.
  • Once the window opens, type the following code: %localappdata%. Navigate to the engine.ini file located in this address: Bloodlines2\Steam\Saved\Config\Windows\Engine.ini
  • Once you have located the file, open it, and scroll to the 'System Settings' area. Here, you have to in a few lines of code to disable motion blur in Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 successfully.
Here's a detailed look at the codethat you need to input to disable this effect in-game:

[SystemSettings]

  • r.MotionBlur.Max=0
  • r.MotionBlurQuality=0
  • r.DefaultFeature.MotionBlur=False
  • r.DepthOfFieldQuality=0
  • r.DefaultFeature.DepthOfField=False
  • r.SceneColorFringeQuality=0
  • r.DefaultFeature.SceneColorFringe=False

That's everything that you need to know about shutting off the motion blur effect in Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2.

