All outfits in Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 and how to unlock them

There is a range of different outfits in Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2, and as an enthusiast, you definitely might want to get your hands on all of them. Each of these cosmetics is locked behind a certain challenge, and upon completing it, you earn it as a collectible reward.In this article, we will explore all the outfits in Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 and how you can unlock them in-game. Read below to know more. How to unlock all the outfits in Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2Here's a look at the different outfits that you can unlock in Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2:Outfit NameHow to UnlockThe PlayerToreadors can unlock this at their haven. However, other clans have to unlock the first Toreador power, the Entrancing Kiss, in-game.The JusticarUnlock Unseen Aura, the last available Banu Haqim power.The TricksterTremeres get this outfit by default. However, for others, you can get it after unlocking the first Tremere power, Blood Curse.The SlayerUnlock Split Second, the second Banu Haqim power.The MagisterUnlock Blood Salvo, the final Tremere power.The PriestUnlock Enter Oblivion, the final Lasombra power.The ElderUnlock Beckon, the third Toreador power.The RebelUnlock the third Brujah power, Taunt.The Sin EaterUnlock Glimpse of Oblivion, the third Lasombra power.The PrinceUnlock Possession, the second Ventrue power.The DivaUnlock Blurred Momentum, the last Toreador power.The PoetUnlock Blink, the second Toreador power,.The BrawlerUnlock the second Brujah power, Charge.The SeneschalVentrue automatically gets access to this outfit. However, others have to unlock the first power, Terminal Decree.The AtheistLasombra automatically gets access to this outfit. However, others have to unlock the first power, Arms of Ahriman.The StalkerBanu Haqim Ventrue automatically gets access to this outfit. Otherwise, you just need to unlock the first Banu Hakim power, Bladed Hand.The SheriffUnlock the third Banu Haqim power, Mute.The GeneralUnlock the final Ventrue power, Mass Manipulation.The WarlockUnlock Recall, the second Tremere power.The HeraldUnlock Cloud Memory, the third Ventrue power.The OutcastUnlock Earthshock, the last Brujah power.The MageUnlock the third Tremere power, Cauldron of Blood.The DrifterBrujah automatically gets access to this outfit. However, others have to unlock the first power, Lightning Strike.The Shadow DancerUnlock Shadow Step, the second Lasombra powerRead more: Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 Walkthrough: How to complete To Taste A Foreign BodyIf this guide was to your liking, you can check out some of our other related articles below:Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 Walkthrough: How to complete the prologueHow long does it take to beat Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2?All clans in Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 pre-order guide: Editions, bonuses, and more