All outfits in Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 and how to unlock them

By Jay Sarma
Modified Oct 22, 2025 04:00 GMT
Vampire the masquerade all outfits
Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 gameplay (Image via The Chinese Room)

There is a range of different outfits in Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2, and as an enthusiast, you definitely might want to get your hands on all of them. Each of these cosmetics is locked behind a certain challenge, and upon completing it, you earn it as a collectible reward.

In this article, we will explore all the outfits in Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 and how you can unlock them in-game. Read below to know more.

How to unlock all the outfits in Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2

Here's a look at the different outfits that you can unlock in Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2:

Outfit NameHow to Unlock
The Player
Toreadors can unlock this at their haven. However, other clans have to unlock the first Toreador power, the Entrancing Kiss, in-game.
The Justicar
Unlock Unseen Aura, the last available Banu Haqim power.
The Trickster
Tremeres get this outfit by default. However, for others, you can get it after unlocking the first Tremere power, Blood Curse.
The Slayer
Unlock Split Second, the second Banu Haqim power.
The Magister
Unlock Blood Salvo, the final Tremere power.
The Priest
Unlock Enter Oblivion, the final Lasombra power.
The Elder
Unlock Beckon, the third Toreador power.
The Rebel
Unlock the third Brujah power, Taunt.
The Sin Eater
Unlock Glimpse of Oblivion, the third Lasombra power.
The Prince
Unlock Possession, the second Ventrue power.
The Diva
Unlock Blurred Momentum, the last Toreador power.
The Poet
Unlock Blink, the second Toreador power,.
The Brawler
Unlock the second Brujah power, Charge.
The Seneschal
Ventrue automatically gets access to this outfit. However, others have to unlock the first power, Terminal Decree.
The Atheist
Lasombra automatically gets access to this outfit. However, others have to unlock the first power, Arms of Ahriman.
The Stalker
Banu Haqim Ventrue automatically gets access to this outfit. Otherwise, you just need to unlock the first Banu Hakim power, Bladed Hand.
The Sheriff
Unlock the third Banu Haqim power, Mute.
The General
Unlock the final Ventrue power, Mass Manipulation.
The Warlock
Unlock Recall, the second Tremere power.
The Herald
Unlock Cloud Memory, the third Ventrue power.
The Outcast
Unlock Earthshock, the last Brujah power.
The Mage
Unlock the third Tremere power, Cauldron of Blood.
The Drifter
Brujah automatically gets access to this outfit. However, others have to unlock the first power, Lightning Strike.
The Shadow Dancer
Unlock Shadow Step, the second Lasombra power
Jay Sarma

With a bachelor's degree in History and pursuing Law at the moment, Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer Jay Sarma may not have an ideal connection to the journalism world. However, his sheer passion for gaming has helped him reach over 4 million reads and is fast approaching the two-thousand-article mark.

Jay always strives to provide the most accurate information after cross-checking multiple sources. His coverage focuses exclusively on FPS titles such as COD, Apex Legends, Valorant, Counter-Strike, and Overwatch. It was Counter-Strike that sparked his love for competitive esports, and presently, Apex Legends is his favorite multiplayer title.

He enjoys watching ALGS (Apex Legends Global Series) during tournament seasons and loves to observe how each team plays out different strategies in the competitive scene. His favorite organization is Falcons, but he also roots for Team Luminosity solely because of pro player sweetdreams.

In his free time, he loves to soak in the serenity of nature with walks and runs. He is an avid gardener as well.

