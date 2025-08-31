All Sanguis Plateaus Bell Crab chest locations in Wuthering Waves

Wuthering Waves frequently introduces new areas with the major updates. Likewise, Sanguis Plateaus was added to the game with patch 2.6. The land near Septimont, surrounded by water, contains several hidden chests, and some of them are associated with Bell Crab offerings.
Read on to find all seven Bell Crab chest locations in Wuthering Waves' Sanguis Plateaus.
Wuthering Waves Sanguis Plateaus Bell Crab chest guide
You must complete a series of tasks associated with crab offerings at the Sanguis Plateaus to unlock some of the hidden supply chests in Wuthering Waves' new region. They can found in the following locations:
1. Straighten all the statues
Head to the small patch of land southwest of the Sanguis Plateaus. Once you reach the area, rotate the small crab altars on the ground to make them face towards the rock.
2. Help Philips find the shrimp
Go to the small island, located southwest of the Tetragon Temple, and talk to Philips. Help him find the shrimp he was carrying for the crab offering. It should be located by the shore behind the rock.
Hand the shrimp over to Philips, unlocking another supply chest.
3. Defeat the enemies around the statue
Philips has now shifted to another small island northwest of the Tetragon Temple. Help him fend off the enemies and complete the crab offering.
4. Touch the crab’s phantom
Move to the island to the east of Atilius Canyon and touch the crab’s phantom to unlock a basic supply chest.
5. Clear the debris
Clear the debris around the crab statues located east of the Resonance Nexus. Your actions will be rewarded with a supply chest.
6. Investigate the crab statue
Investigate the statues near the Hunter’s Den and deliver three bell crabs to unlock another hidden chest.
7. Investigate the crab statue
Purchase some more bell crab from the Gondola Market and head to the island with the crab-shaped rocks. Use the Resonance Beacon to teleport, and then interact with the statue to deliver the final offerings.
