7 secret trophies you may have missed in Wuthering Waves 2.6

Wuthering Waves 2.6 has released a ton of new trophies that can be unlocked by performing certain tasks. Some of them are locked behind exploration quests and the main story quest, so you will need to complete those to get the secret trophies. Naturally, you will also get at least five Astrites for every trophy you unlock.
This article will list seven secret trophies that you may have missed and how you can get them in Wuthering Waves 2.6.
Wuthering Waves: 7 trophies you may have missed in Version 2.6
To The Never-Fading Tomorrow
After completing the By Sun's Burning Hand main story quest, go to Murmurstown and talk to the NPC with "???" above her head. You can find her next to the tree where Angel hid herself in the main story. Interacting with the phantom will give you the To The Never-Fading Tomorrow trophy.
Last Ride of the Day
After getting the first trophy, interact with the statue nearby to enter the Sonoro Sphere and talk to another phantom NPC with "???" above his head. Keep interacting with the phantom until it disappears to get the Last Ride of the Day trophy.
Song to the Victorious
Once you've completed By Sun's Burning Hand quest, go to the Ephor's palace and talk to the NPCs named Drusso, Nerio, and Lumien to get the Song to the Victorious trophy. You can find them in the seating area on both sides of the Ephor's throne.
To Those that are Gone
Go to the Hunter's Den and interact with Kyara near the Resonance Beacon. Next, advance the in-game time to 3 pm the next day and interact with her again near the campfire to get the To Those that are Gone trophy.
"Tried to Swim in Dark Tide"
Try swimming in the Dark Tide in The Wastelands and get teleported back to safety 10 times to unlock the "Tried to Swim in Dark Tide" trophy.
Dragon's Homecoming
To get the Dragon's Homecoming trophy, you must first finish the Where Sky Is Clear And Glory Shines Exploration Quest in Septimont. Next, use the Resonance Beacon north of Atilius Canyon and fly southwest to find Lunia and two dragons hidden behind the large rock. Interact with the NPC to get the trophy in Wuthering Waves.
Don't Panic
You can find a hidden space behind the waterfall in Asphodel Barrens. Enter the area and pick up Peso's Challenge Notes.
Next, use the Over the Edge challenge waypoint in Tetragon Temple and turn around to find an Echo Hornett. Enter the room on the top floor of the building where the Echo is to find a Chest Mimic. Defeat the enemy to get the Don't Panic trophy and a real Premium Supply Chest.
