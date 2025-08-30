7 secret chests you may have missed in Wuthering Waves 2.6

The Wuthering Waves 2.6 update has released a new region in Rinascita called Sanguis Plateus. Naturally, you can find several treasure chest spots with four or five Supply Chests. However, many more chests are hidden, located in areas, or locked behind a gimmick that makes them easy to miss. Collecting them will give you a decent amount of Astrites.
This article will cover seven such Supply Chests that might have escaped your attention in Wuthering Waves 2.6.
Wuthering Waves: 7 chests you may have missed in Sanguis Plateus
Chest #1
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Go to Tetragon Temple using the Over the Edge - Turbulent Surge teleportation point and fly to your left. You can find one Standard Supply Chest on the terrace of the temple building. Opening it will give you 10 Astrites.
Chest #2
Teleport to the Resonance Beacon north of the Atlilius Canyon and go to the treasure spot southwest. You will find a Premium Supply Chest there. However, it is actually a chest mimic, and you must defeat it twice to get the real Premium Supply Chest. This will give you 40 Astrites.
Chest #3
Teleport to the Echo Flight Challenge II located west of Sanguis Plateus, and fly southwest towards the westernmost part of the region. Next, rotate the second and fourth bell crab altars such that all the altars are facing the sea. This will give you a Basic Supply Chest, worth five Astrites in Wuthering Waves.
Chest #4
Go to the Tideline Verge Nightmare Nest and then head north to the small island to find an NPC standing in front of a crab statue. Talk to him and go to the other side of the island to collect Shrimp. Once done, return to the NPC and hand over the Shrimps to get a Basic Supply Chest that is worth five Astrites.
Chest #5
Teleport to the southern Resonance Beacon in Asphodel Barrens and go to the waterfall northwest of your location. You will find a Standard Supply Chest inside a hidden space behind the waterfall.
Also read: Wuthering Waves May Applause Greet You quest guide
Chest #6
After collecting the fifth chest, interact with the glowing spot above the box nearby to pick up Peso's Challenge Note. Next, go to Tetragon Temple using the Over the Edge challenge waypoint and turn around to find an Echo Hornett standing above a small building.
There's a hidden room right below the Hornett, where you will find a chest mimic. Defeat the mimic once to get a Premium Supply Chest, which will give you 40 Astrites.
Chest #7
Go to the northeasternmost point of the island in Tideline Verge, west of the Tetragon Temple, to find three wolf Tacet Discords staring at the crab statue. Defeat all of them to get a Basic Supply Chest, worth five Astrites.
Check out our other Wuthering Waves guides:
- Wuthering Waves 2.6 quest list and their locations
- Moments Scattered to the Wind locations
- Luminous Calendula locations and farming guide
- Sliverglow Bloom locations and farming guide
- Wuthering Waves 2.6 Sonata Effects and how to farm them
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.