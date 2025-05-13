Doom The Dark Ages has several secrets in Abyssal Forest. Secrets in this game can include difficult-to-obtain items like Rubies, Wraithstones, Collectible Toys, and even hidden areas. Fans can roam around the playable arena to find various types of loot and try to solve puzzles and parkour over difficult terrain to gain such items. You can toggle on the Automap in the game to check for the number of secrets in a stage. The Abyssal Forest mission contains a total of 11 secrets.

This article will highlight all the hidden secrets in Abyssal Forest in Doom The Dark Ages.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion. The list of secrets is not complete, and the article may be updated to include other findings.

How to find all secrets in Abyssal Forest in Doom The Dark Ages

Here is a quick guide that you can use to find the secrets in Abyssal Forest in Doom The Dark Ages:

First Secret

When heading into the Abyssal Forest, you will need to follow a linear path for most of the time. However, you will come across a path that leads to an elevated area. This spot can be easily identified with the Green Helmet hologram. The game will show a small pop-up on the right notifying you about finding a secret area.

First secret area in Abyssal Forest in Doom The Dark Ages (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming | Bethesda Softworks)

Second Secret

After opening the Forest Gate and going through it, you will need to fight your way through a small horde. Check for a breakable set of tree roots on the side, and you will find the second secret area. The Abyssal Forest Codex can be found here.

Second secret area in Abyssal Forest in Doom The Dark Ages (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming | Bethesda Softworks)

Third Secret

The third secret area is also hidden behind similar breakable tree roots. You will need to drop down to a lower area when passing through the narrow elevated route. Check your map regularly to find this path that is blocked at the back and meets the elevated route at the front. You will find a Golden loot box behind the roots.

Third secret area in Abyssal Forest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming | Bethesda Softworks)

Fourth Secret

In the massive fight before securing the Cannon on the Watchtower, you will be able to find a Breakable Metal Cross on one of the scaffoldings. The item is orange and pretty easy to spot. Break it with your shield to open a path to the underground level. This is another secret area of the mission.

Fourth secret area in Abyssal Forest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming | Bethesda Softworks)

Fifth Secret

On the side of the Watchtower, you can find a route that drops down at the edge of the map. Destroy the Breakable Metal Cross inside the broken wall on the left to open the locked door. This is the fifth secret area in the Abyssal Forest. You can climb back up to the ground level with the walls on either side of this area.

Fifth secret area in Abyssal Forest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming | Bethesda Softworks)

Sixth Secret

Another Breakable Metal Cross is present on the edge of the map behind a rotating cover. Break this to reveal a climbable wall on the left that you can use to get to the Watchtower. Walk straight from the stairs and over the broken bridges and scaffolding to find the next secret area. You can find and obtain a Ruby at this spot.

Sixth secret area in Abyssal Forest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming | Bethesda Softworks)

Seventh Secret

After obtaining the Grenade Launcher weapon and fighting off a massive horde, you will be able to pass through a narrow cavern that leads outside toward the Mines. A green, demon-like corpse will be present on the ceiling. You can use your shield to grapple up to the high ground. Follow the route to obtain another breakable Golden loot box. This is the seventh secret location in Abyssal Forest in Doom The Dark Ages.

Seventh secret area in Abyssal Forest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming | Bethesda Softworks)

That concludes all of the secrets of Abyssal Forest in Doom The Dark Ages so far. You should keep a lookout for breakable areas and hidden routes while roaming around the battlefield. The Automap is a great tool that can help you navigate even the most difficult puzzles with ease.

