Forsaken Plains in Doom The Dark Ages is comparatively longer due to the large playable area. The entire mission contains a total of 10 secrets that you can discover by finding hidden routes throughout the map. While some secret areas can be explored with simple parkour and wall climbs, others may need you to solve puzzles for the prize at the end of the road. Fans can check the Automap in the game to look for hidden locations and paths.
This article will highlight the secrets in The Forsaken Plains in Doom The Dark Ages.
Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion. The list of secrets is not complete, and the article may be updated to include other findings.
How to find secrets in The Forsaken Plains in Doom The Dark Ages
Here is a quick overview of how you can find secrets in The Forsaken Plains in Doom The Dark Ages:
First Secret
After spawning inside Hell near the Castle, you will need to defeat a small wave of monsters. Once they are eliminated, you can spot a green, demon-like corpse on the side, which you can grapple toward to reach the isolated platform. Sprint and jump toward the elevated platform to find the first secret area. It can be spotted easily due to the Green Helmet hologram.
Second Secret
Eliminating the first Leader and wave of enemies near the Hell Cannons, you will be able to take a path on the edge of the map to climb up to an elevated area. This is the second secret area, and you will need to fight off another horde to clear this space.
Third Secret
Taking down the second Leader and the other Hell Cannon will open up new paths for you. You can then navigate to a small cavern on the side where you will find another green, demon-like corpse on the ceiling. Use the wall on the side to climb up one level and then grapple to the uppermost platform with your shield. This is the third secret area in The Forsaken Plains. It also contains a Green Helmet hologram, which makes it easy to spot.
Fourth Secret
The next secret area is near the Statue marker (can be seen on the map), directly next to the Purple locked gate. You can drop down near the edge of this area and take a jump cannon to reach the isolated floating platform in front of it. You can obtain the Cyberdemon toy at this spot. Take the portal on the platform to return to the previous area.
Fifth Secret
In the same vicinity, you will be able to find a massive locked room with the secret key inside. This Purple key can be acquired by grappling on the side toward the green corpse with the help of your shield. Once inside, you need to shatter the Breakable Metal Cross with your shield to open the locked upper door. Use this door to drop down from the broken wooden floors and obtain the key.
You can now use this key to open the Purple locked doors. Defeat all enemies inside to claim a Ruby from the Statue near the entrance of the door. This is the fifth secret area for this mission. The monsters can be difficult in this location, so it is best to maintain distance and isolate your fights to avoid taking as much damage as possible.
Sixth Secret
Unlock the other Purple locked gate on the side of the arena where you fought the Leader to enter the sixth secret area. This spot will also spawn demons and traps that you need to get through, similar to those of the fifth location. Once all the enemies are defeated, you can claim another Ruby from the Statue present at the end of the room. Destroy the Breakable Metal Cross with your shield to create a quick exit.
Seventh Secret
Defeat all enemies in the large arena after securing the Core and reaching near the Atlan. You can unlock the Purple locked door with your previously acquired key to enter the seventh secret area. You can find the Prince Ahzrak Codex at this location and then exit through another gate on the side.
That concludes the secrets in The Forsaken Plains in Doom The Dark Ages so far. You can try exploring the map extensively to find more hidden locations and loot after defeating the demons at each turn. The Automap is a great tool that can show you different paths that can be taken and can potentially help you find new secrets.
