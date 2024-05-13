Shinto Shrines in Ghost of Tsushima are locations that you can discover and gain small rewards ranging from upgraded materials to Charms. There are a total of 16 shrines hidden in plain sight throughout the island of Tsushima. The locations for some of these are quite scenic, meaning you can use the Kurosawa Mode in Ghost of Tsushima to acquire some amazing wallpapers.
We will cover the location of all Shinto Shrines in Ghost of Tsushima, and what reward awaits you for discovering them.
Location of all 16 Shinto Shrines in Ghost of Tsushima
Izuhara region
1) Stone Dragon Shrine
Rewards: Charm of Susanoo
Location: Western coast of Kashine. Head north from the Shipyard Outpost and you can find the entrance of the shrine off the coast. Keep in mind you will need the Grappling Hook to reach this Shinto Shrine in Ghost of Tsushima.
2) Spring Falls Shrine
Rewards: Charm of Mizu-no-kami
Location: Go to the north of Kukai Falls. You will come across a Torii gate and two statues indicating the shrine.
3) Plum Blossom Shrine
Rewards: Charm of Kagu-Tsuchi
Location: North of Komatsu Forge and on the slopes of Shigenori Peak.
4) Winding Mountain Shrine
Rewards: Charm of Izanagi
Location: This Shinto Shrine in Ghost of Tsushima is located towards the south of Komatsu Forge.
5) Mending Rock Shrine
Rewards: Charm of Okunninushi
Location: This Shinto Shrine is located near Isomase Coast, north of Hiyoshi Springs.
6) Golden Summit Shrine
Rewards: Charm of Amaterasu
Location: Head south of Golden Temple. It is one of the Shrines that can be found early on.
7) Arrow Peak Shrine
Rewards: Charm of Inari
Location: This Shrine can be located atop a mountain in southern Izuhara. You can find it north of Azamo Foothills and Sakimori Overlook.
Toyotoma
8) Marsh Rock Shrine
Rewards: Charm of Izanami
Location: This Shinto Shrine in Ghost of Tsushima is one of the first ones that you can find in this region. Head northeast from Akashima village.
9) Lush Peak Shrine
Rewards: Charm of Shinatsuhiko
Location: This Shinto Shrine is located on the eastern coast of Yarikawa. You will find it by walking eastwards from Yarikawa Stronghold.
10) Cloud Ridge Shrine
Rewards: Charm of Azumi-No-Isora
Location: This can be found north of Urashima's village, near the Duel of Crashing Waves Kojiro's Mythic tale location in Ghost of Tsushima.
11) Scarlet Rock Shrine
Rewards: Charm of Tsukuyomi
Location: You can find this Shinto Shrine in Ghost of Tsushima south of the field of Equinox flowers.
12) Hazy Cliff Shrine
Reward: Charm of Ryuujin
Location: Head westwards from Kushi Temple and you can find this Shinto Shrine in Ghost of Tsushima near the cliffs of the ocean.
13) Turtle Rock Shrine
Reward: Charm of Hoori-No-Mikoto
Location: Head up the mountain north of Old Toyotoma Hills in Kushi to find this Shinto Shrine in Ghost of Tsushima.
Kamiagata
14) Forest Cliff Shrine
Reward: Charm of Nigihayahi-No-Mikoto
Location: Look for the small mass of land on the eastern coast of Kin. You can find this Shinto Shrine in Ghost of Tsushima by traveling to Kin Village and going eastwards.
15) Snowlit Peak Shrine
Reward: Charm of Takemikazuchi
Location: At the northernmost point of the map, north of Mount Jogaku.
16) Crane Mountain Shrine
Reward: Charm of Ikazuchi-No-Kami
Location: The final Shinto Shrine in Ghost of Tsushima can be located west of Bitter Hills. From Kin Sanctuary, take a west-by-south heading and you will come across the Torii Gates.
For more Ghost of Tsushima content, check out the following:
- Ghost of Tsushima PC system requirements
- 5 hidden things to search for in Ghost of Tsushima
- How to get all endings in Ghost of Tsushima