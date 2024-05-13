Shinto Shrines in Ghost of Tsushima are locations that you can discover and gain small rewards ranging from upgraded materials to Charms. There are a total of 16 shrines hidden in plain sight throughout the island of Tsushima. The locations for some of these are quite scenic, meaning you can use the Kurosawa Mode in Ghost of Tsushima to acquire some amazing wallpapers.

We will cover the location of all Shinto Shrines in Ghost of Tsushima, and what reward awaits you for discovering them.

Location of all 16 Shinto Shrines in Ghost of Tsushima

Izuhara region

1) Stone Dragon Shrine

Shinto Shrines in Ghost of Tsushima #1 (Image via Sucker Punch II SharkOW / Youtube)

Rewards: Charm of Susanoo

Location: Western coast of Kashine. Head north from the Shipyard Outpost and you can find the entrance of the shrine off the coast. Keep in mind you will need the Grappling Hook to reach this Shinto Shrine in Ghost of Tsushima.

2) Spring Falls Shrine

Shinto Shrines in Ghost of Tsushima #2 (Image via Sucker Punch II SharkOW / Youtube)

Rewards: Charm of Mizu-no-kami

Location: Go to the north of Kukai Falls. You will come across a Torii gate and two statues indicating the shrine.

3) Plum Blossom Shrine

Shinto Shrines in Ghost of Tsushima #3 (Image via Sucker Punch II SharkOW / Youtube)

Rewards: Charm of Kagu-Tsuchi

Location: North of Komatsu Forge and on the slopes of Shigenori Peak.

4) Winding Mountain Shrine

Shinto Shrines in Ghost of Tsushima #4 (Image via Sucker Punch II SharkOW / Youtube)

Rewards: Charm of Izanagi

Location: This Shinto Shrine in Ghost of Tsushima is located towards the south of Komatsu Forge.

5) Mending Rock Shrine

Shinto Shrines in Ghost of Tsushima #5 (Image via Sucker Punch II SharkOW / Youtube)

Rewards: Charm of Okunninushi

Location: This Shinto Shrine is located near Isomase Coast, north of Hiyoshi Springs.

6) Golden Summit Shrine

Shinto Shrine in Ghost of Tsushima #6 (Image via Sucker Punch II SharkOW / Youtube)

Rewards: Charm of Amaterasu

Location: Head south of Golden Temple. It is one of the Shrines that can be found early on.

7) Arrow Peak Shrine

Shinto Shrine in Ghost of Tsushima #7 (Image via Sucker Punch II SharkOW / Youtube)

Rewards: Charm of Inari

Location: This Shrine can be located atop a mountain in southern Izuhara. You can find it north of Azamo Foothills and Sakimori Overlook.

Toyotoma

8) Marsh Rock Shrine

Shinto Shrine in Ghost of Tsushima #8 (Image via Sucker Punch II SharkOW / Youtube)

Rewards: Charm of Izanami

Location: This Shinto Shrine in Ghost of Tsushima is one of the first ones that you can find in this region. Head northeast from Akashima village.

9) Lush Peak Shrine

Shinto Shrines in Ghost of Tsushima #9 (Image via Sucker Punch II SharkOW / Youtube)

Rewards: Charm of Shinatsuhiko

Location: This Shinto Shrine is located on the eastern coast of Yarikawa. You will find it by walking eastwards from Yarikawa Stronghold.

10) Cloud Ridge Shrine

Shinto Shrine in Ghost of Tsushima #10 (Image via Sucker Punch II SharkOW / Youtube)

Rewards: Charm of Azumi-No-Isora

Location: This can be found north of Urashima's village, near the Duel of Crashing Waves Kojiro's Mythic tale location in Ghost of Tsushima.

11) Scarlet Rock Shrine

Shinto Shrine in Ghost of Tsushima #11 (Image via Sucker Punch II SharkOW / Youtube)

Rewards: Charm of Tsukuyomi

Location: You can find this Shinto Shrine in Ghost of Tsushima south of the field of Equinox flowers.

12) Hazy Cliff Shrine

Shinto Shrines in Ghost of Tsushima #12 (Image via Sucker Punch II SharkOW / Youtube)

Reward: Charm of Ryuujin

Location: Head westwards from Kushi Temple and you can find this Shinto Shrine in Ghost of Tsushima near the cliffs of the ocean.

13) Turtle Rock Shrine

Shinto Shrine in Ghost of Tsushima #13 (Image via Sucker Punch II SharkOW / Youtube)

Reward: Charm of Hoori-No-Mikoto

Location: Head up the mountain north of Old Toyotoma Hills in Kushi to find this Shinto Shrine in Ghost of Tsushima.

Kamiagata

14) Forest Cliff Shrine

Shinto Shrine in Ghost of Tsushima #14 (Image via Sucker Punch II SharkOW / Youtube)

Reward: Charm of Nigihayahi-No-Mikoto

Location: Look for the small mass of land on the eastern coast of Kin. You can find this Shinto Shrine in Ghost of Tsushima by traveling to Kin Village and going eastwards.

15) Snowlit Peak Shrine

Shinto Shrine in Ghost of Tsushima #15 (Image via Sucker Punch II SharkOW / Youtube)

Reward: Charm of Takemikazuchi

Location: At the northernmost point of the map, north of Mount Jogaku.

16) Crane Mountain Shrine

Shinto Shrines in Ghost of Tsushima #16 (Image via Sucker Punch II SharkOW / Youtube)

Reward: Charm of Ikazuchi-No-Kami

Location: The final Shinto Shrine in Ghost of Tsushima can be located west of Bitter Hills. From Kin Sanctuary, take a west-by-south heading and you will come across the Torii Gates.

