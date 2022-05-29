All Shotguns in Apex Legends Mobile ranked

Many different weapons players will come across after dropping into the Battle Royale in Apex Legends Mobile. When players are scrambling to find whatever loot they can initially, knowing which weapons are more potent can often be the difference between life and death. Of course, sometimes players need to deal with what they have but will eventually need to upgrade.

Shotguns in Apex Legends Mobile are the masters of close-quarter combat. Capable of dishing out massive damage in close ranges, these weapons can help complete a loadout where the player uses another more long-range weapon, such as a sniper rifle or assault rifle. Each shotgun has its merit and can be used in different situations. But not each shotgun is created equally in-game.

Ranking all Shotguns in Apex Legends Mobile

Weapons in Apex Legends can come in all sorts of varieties. The loot can be found on the ground and those that come in care packages. For shotguns, all of them can be located on the ground for players to pick up easily.

Shotguns use the red shotgun ammunition that players can find scattered around the map. The following are all of the shotguns in Apex Legends Mobile ranked.

4) Mozambique

Mozambique is a bit of a meme weapon in Apex Legends Mobile. When the original Apex Legends launched, players would often ping Mozambique on the map to make their character say "Mozambique here!" because of how bad it was. Though now it's a bit better, it is still a weak handheld shotgun with minimal damage output unless the player has hammerpoint rounds.

3) EVA-8 Auto

This automatic shotgun is capable of punishing enemies that get too close. It can deal massive damage, especially combined with the Double-Tap Trigger, causing it to fire a quick two-round burst on each trigger pull. The shot spread is in the shape of figure 8, where it receives its name. Though reliable, it is simply not as strong as the other shotguns in the game.

2) Mastiff

The Mastiff is a hard-hitting shotgun that can decimate targets at close range if hitting all of the pellets. The shotgun fires its shots in a pellet spread that is a horizontal line. Therefore, aiming at center mass is best with this weapon as more pellets will hit. Quickly pumping a few shots is a way to easily take down any target. However, this shotgun's range is not as good as the next one on the list.

1) Peacekeeper

Without a doubt, the Peacekeeper is the best shotgun in Apex Legends Mobile. Able to charge up a shot and choke the spread, players can shoot this weapon at much farther ranges than a normal shotgun and deal massive damage. Players can go from a full health bar to downed very quickly if on the receiving end of this weapon. If not the best weapon to find on the initial drop in a hot zone, this is one of the best weapons.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

