All Sims 4 Careers and their daily tasks

EA's popular life simulator, Sims 4 has a large variety of career options. Each job in the game offers distinct career paths and progression. The skills required for each career path can be improved by performing certain activities and tasks. The higher you improve the skill levels, the more chance you get of promotions in the respective career paths.

Raising the skills is not mandatory for having the job, but it is highly recommended to perform the skill activities as often as possible because without enough proficiencies in the needed skills, progressing in the career could become very hard. In this article, we have listed all the available career paths in the base game, as well as their respective daily tasks.

All the career paths and daily tasks in Sims 4

Base game careers and their tasks:

Astronaut

Space Ranger Branch

Interstellar Smuggler Branch

Daily Tasks:

From Intern to Technician : Play chess

to : Play chess From Command Center Lead to Astronaut : Work out

to : Work out From level 8 to 10 ( Space Ranger Branch ): Space mission

): Space mission From level 8 to 10 (Interstellar Smuggler Branch): Space mission

Athlete

Professional Athlete Branch

Bodybuilder Branch

Daily Tasks:

From Waterperson to Dance Team Captain : Work out

to : Work out Career level 5 to 10 ( Professional Athlete Branch ): Study opponents

): Study opponents Career level 5 to 10 (Bodybuilder Branch): Mentor fitness

Business

Management Branch

Investor Branch

Daily Tasks:

From Mailroom Technician to Senior Manager: Fill out reports

to Fill out reports From level 7 to 10 ( Management Branch ): Make business calls

): Make business calls From level 7 to 10 (Investor Branch): Research stocks

Criminal

Boss Branch

Oracle Branch

Daily Tasks:

From Tough Guy/Gal to Minor Crimelord : Use mischief interactions

to : Use mischief interactions From levels 6 to 7 ( Boss Branch ): Use mean interactions

): Use mean interactions From levels 8 to 9 ( Boss Branch ): Upgrade objects

): Upgrade objects On level 10 ( Boss Branch ): Use mean interactions

): Use mean interactions From levels 6 to 10 (Oracle Branch): Hack or make viruses

Culinary

Chef Branch

Mixologist Branch

Daily Tasks:

From Assistant Dishwasher to Line Cook : Prepare food or mix drinks

to : Prepare food or mix drinks From levels 6 to 10 ( Chef Branch ): Prepare food

): Prepare food From levels 6 to 10 (Mixologist Branch): Mix drinks

Entertainer

Musician Branch

Comedian Branch

Daily Tasks:

From Amateur Entertainer to Opening Act : Write jokes or practice music

to : Write jokes or practice music From levels 5 to 10 ( Musician Branch ): Play instrument

): Play instrument From levels 5 to 10 (Comedian Branch): Write or perform routines

Freelancer

Digital Artist Branch

Programmer Branch

Writer Branch

Fashion Photographer Branch

Crafter Branch

Paranormal Investigator Branch

Daily Tasks:

The daily tasks for freelancers depend on the agencies that the Sims have chosen to join.

Painter

Master of the Real Branch

Patron of the Arts Branch

Daily Tasks:

From Palette Cleaner to Imaginative Imagist : Create paintings

to : Create paintings From levels 7 to 10 ( Master of the Real Branch ): Create paintings

): Create paintings From levels 7 to 10 (Patron of the Arts Branch): Create paintings

Secret Agent

Diamond Agent Branch

Villain Branch

Daily Tasks:

From Agency Clerk to Secret Agent : Browse intelligence

to : Browse intelligence From levels 8 to10 ( Diamond Agent Branch ): Use romance interactions

): Use romance interactions From levels 8 to 10 (Villain Branch): Use mischief interactions

Self-Employed Careers:

Become your own boss with self-employed jobs (Image via EA)

Style Influencer

Trendsetter Branch

Stylist Branch

Daily Tasks:

From Rag Reviewer to Culture Columnist : Discuss outfits or fashion

to : Discuss outfits or fashion From levels 6 to 10 ( Stylist Branch ): Update social media status

): Update social media status From levels 6 to 10 (Trend Setter Branch): Gather impression

Tech Guru

eSport Gamer Branch

Start-up Entrepreneur Branch

Daily Tasks:

From Live Chat Support Agent to Development Captain : Play videogames

to : Play videogames From levels 7 to 10 ( E-Sports Gamer Branch ): Play videogames

): Play videogames From levels 7 to 10 (Start-up Entrepreneur Branch): Programming

Writer

Author Branch

Journalist Branch

Daily Tasks:

From Writer's Assistant to Blogger : Read books

to : Read books From Freelance Article Writer to Regular Contributor : Write books

to : Write books From levels 6-10 ( Author Branch ): Write Books

): Write Books From levels 6-10 (Journalist Branch): Write articles

