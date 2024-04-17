All Sims 4 Careers and their daily tasks

EA's popular life simulator, Sims 4 has a large variety of career options. Each job in the game offers distinct career paths and progression. The skills required for each career path can be improved by performing certain activities and tasks. The higher you improve the skill levels, the more chance you get of promotions in the respective career paths.
Raising the skills is not mandatory for having the job, but it is highly recommended to perform the skill activities as often as possible because without enough proficiencies in the needed skills, progressing in the career could become very hard. In this article, we have listed all the available career paths in the base game, as well as their respective daily tasks.
All the career paths and daily tasks in Sims 4
Base game careers and their tasks:
Astronaut
- Space Ranger Branch
- Interstellar Smuggler Branch
Daily Tasks:
- From Intern to Technician: Play chess
- From Command Center Lead to Astronaut: Work out
- From level 8 to 10 (Space Ranger Branch): Space mission
- From level 8 to 10 (Interstellar Smuggler Branch): Space mission
Athlete
- Professional Athlete Branch
- Bodybuilder Branch
Daily Tasks:
- From Waterperson to Dance Team Captain: Work out
- Career level 5 to 10 (Professional Athlete Branch): Study opponents
- Career level 5 to 10 (Bodybuilder Branch): Mentor fitness
Business
- Management Branch
- Investor Branch
Daily Tasks:
- From Mailroom Technician to Senior Manager: Fill out reports
- From level 7 to 10 (Management Branch): Make business calls
- From level 7 to 10 (Investor Branch): Research stocks
Criminal
- Boss Branch
- Oracle Branch
Daily Tasks:
- From Tough Guy/Gal to Minor Crimelord: Use mischief interactions
- From levels 6 to 7 (Boss Branch): Use mean interactions
- From levels 8 to 9 (Boss Branch): Upgrade objects
- On level 10 (Boss Branch): Use mean interactions
- From levels 6 to 10 (Oracle Branch): Hack or make viruses
Culinary
- Chef Branch
- Mixologist Branch
Daily Tasks:
- From Assistant Dishwasher to Line Cook: Prepare food or mix drinks
- From levels 6 to 10 (Chef Branch): Prepare food
- From levels 6 to 10 (Mixologist Branch): Mix drinks
Entertainer
- Musician Branch
- Comedian Branch
Daily Tasks:
- From Amateur Entertainer to Opening Act: Write jokes or practice music
- From levels 5 to 10 (Musician Branch): Play instrument
- From levels 5 to 10 (Comedian Branch): Write or perform routines
Freelancer
- Digital Artist Branch
- Programmer Branch
- Writer Branch
- Fashion Photographer Branch
- Crafter Branch
- Paranormal Investigator Branch
Daily Tasks:
The daily tasks for freelancers depend on the agencies that the Sims have chosen to join.
Painter
- Master of the Real Branch
- Patron of the Arts Branch
Daily Tasks:
- From Palette Cleaner to Imaginative Imagist: Create paintings
- From levels 7 to 10 (Master of the Real Branch): Create paintings
- From levels 7 to 10 (Patron of the Arts Branch): Create paintings
Secret Agent
- Diamond Agent Branch
- Villain Branch
Daily Tasks:
- From Agency Clerk to Secret Agent: Browse intelligence
- From levels 8 to10 (Diamond Agent Branch): Use romance interactions
- From levels 8 to 10 (Villain Branch): Use mischief interactions
Self-Employed Careers:
Style Influencer
- Trendsetter Branch
- Stylist Branch
Daily Tasks:
- From Rag Reviewer to Culture Columnist: Discuss outfits or fashion
- From levels 6 to 10 (Stylist Branch): Update social media status
- From levels 6 to 10 (Trend Setter Branch): Gather impression
Tech Guru
- eSport Gamer Branch
- Start-up Entrepreneur Branch
Daily Tasks:
- From Live Chat Support Agent to Development Captain: Play videogames
- From levels 7 to 10 (E-Sports Gamer Branch): Play videogames
- From levels 7 to 10 (Start-up Entrepreneur Branch): Programming
Writer
- Author Branch
- Journalist Branch
Daily Tasks:
- From Writer's Assistant to Blogger: Read books
- From Freelance Article Writer to Regular Contributor: Write books
- From levels 6-10 (Author Branch): Write Books
- From levels 6-10 (Journalist Branch): Write articles
Read more Sims 4-related articles here
- The Sims 4 Roadmap for 2024
- The Sims 4 Pregnancy guide: Everything you need to know
- The Sims 4 Crystal Creations explained
- How to unlock all objects in The Sims 4