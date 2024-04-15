How to unlock all objects in The Sims 4

For players to simulate life, they need to Unlock all objects in the Sims 4. It doesn't matter if they want to build a house or write their own story; several unlockable objects exist to help them. However, since some must be unlocked before players can utilize them, this may cause issues when writing their narrative

There are a few ways to access numerous additional items in Build/Buy, ranging from collectibles to backdrop set pieces, and there are even tricks for unlocking the CAS products in each pack.

Therefore in this article, we will take a look at how players can unlock all objects in the Sims 4.

How you can unlock all objects in the Sims 4

Players will be able to use all items upon unlocking everything in the Sims 4 (Image via Electronic Arts/YouTube-taylorsaurus)

Before activating cheats in The Sims 4, players need to enable them. Fortunately, the method is simple, but it varies depending on the player's platform.

To do this on PC players can hit Ctrl + Shift + C. To enable cheats on PS and Xbox, players can press all four bumper buttons together. And finally to enable cheats on Mac players can press Command + Shift + C.

To unlock all objects on PC:

Players can open up the cheat console by pressing Ctrl + Shift + C and then typing testingcheats true. Next, open up the cheat console once again and start tying bb.ignoregameplayunlocksentitlement and then press enter to activate it. Once activated, this will unlock all items available in the game mode of the Sims 4.

To unlock all objects on Xbox and PS:

Players can open up the cheat console by pressing all 4 bumper buttons at the same time and typing testingcheats true. As the text input command box pops up type in the command bb.ignoregameplayunlocksentitlement. Once activated, this will unlock all objects in The Sims 4 for consoles.

To unlock all objects in the Build Mode:

After selecting the Build/Buy button and activating the Build mode players can press Ctrl + Shift + C on PC and press all 4 bumper buttons at the same time on Xbox and PS. Next type in the command testingcheats true.

Next players can input the command bb.showliveeditobjects and press enter to activate it. Upon activation, unlock all objects in The Sims 4 in the Build mode.

Check out our other articles on The Sims 4:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback