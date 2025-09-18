Similar to its predecessors, there are a few different types of skills in Dying Light: The Beast. While some tend to focus on the survival aspect of our returning protagonist, Kyle Crane, others help enhance his agility. However, a fourth special skill segment has been introduced, which happens to be the primary focus in this third installment of the franchise.

In this article, we will go over all skills in Dying Light: The Beast and what they do.

All power skills in Dying Light: The Beast

Power skills in Dying Light: The Beast (Image via SK Gaming || Techland)

Here is a list of all the power skills available to Kyle Crane:

Drop Kick (1 point): Perform a powerful kick while jumping

(1 point): Perform a powerful kick while jumping Charged Kick (1 point): This kick deals more damage and also pushes enemies further

(1 point): This kick deals more damage and also pushes enemies further Power Shot (1 point): Perfectly timing ranged-weapon shots will inflict piercing and bonus damage

(1 point): Perfectly timing ranged-weapon shots will inflict piercing and bonus damage Advanced Reload (2 points): Gain a brief damage boost after reloading. You can also reload while sprinting

(2 points): Gain a brief damage boost after reloading. You can also reload while sprinting Head Stomp (2 points): Stomp on the head of enemies that lie on the ground

(2 points): Stomp on the head of enemies that lie on the ground Efficient Fighting (2 points): weapons lose less durability when striking enemies

(2 points): weapons lose less durability when striking enemies Windmill (3 points): Perform a powerful spinning attack that hits all enemies around you

All survival skills in Dying Light: The Beast

The survival skill tree in Dying Light: The Beast (Image via SK Gaming || Techland)

Here is a list of all the survival skills in Dying Light: The Beast:

Stealth Expert (1 point): Enemies take longer time to notice you when you are in stealth

(1 point): Enemies take longer time to notice you when you are in stealth Flamethrower (1 point): Learn how to craft a Flamethrower

(1 point): Learn how to craft a Flamethrower Efficient Driving (1point): Vehicles burn less fuel now

(1point): Vehicles burn less fuel now Advanced Grenades (2 point): Learn how to craft flash grenades, pipe bombs and gas grenades

(2 point): Learn how to craft flash grenades, pipe bombs and gas grenades Grenade Launcher (2 point): Learn how to craft a grenade launcher

(2 point): Learn how to craft a grenade launcher Collision Expert (2 point): Vehicles take less damage now

(2 point): Vehicles take less damage now Camouflage (3 point): Use dead infected to camouflage yourself

All agility skills in Dying Light: The Beast

Agility skills unlock various new movement techniques (Image via SK Gaming || Techland)

Here is a list of all the agility skills that you can unlock:

Active Landing (1 point): Reduce fall damage, but keep your momentum

(1 point): Reduce fall damage, but keep your momentum Dash (1 point): Dash as long as you have stamina

(1 point): Dash as long as you have stamina Vault Kick (1 point): Jump over a staggered enemy or obstacle to follow up with a kick

(1 point): Jump over a staggered enemy or obstacle to follow up with a kick Enemy Jump (2 points): Jump off of enemies while Dashing

(2 points): Jump off of enemies while Dashing Afterboost (2 points): Gain brief bursts of speed after performing specific parkour moves

(2 points): Gain brief bursts of speed after performing specific parkour moves Bash (2 points): Bash through obstacles and enemies without spotting

(2 points): Bash through obstacles and enemies without spotting Parkour Shot (3 points): Use ranged weapons and firearms while parkouring

All beast skills in Dying Light: The Beast

All the beast skills in Dying Light: The Beast (Image via SK Gaming || Techland)

Here is a list of all the new beast skills in the new Dying Light game:

Charged Smash (1 point): Hold primary fire button to perform a powerful smash, which pushes enemies away

(1 point): Hold primary fire button to perform a powerful smash, which pushes enemies away Furious Charge (1 point): While running, hold Shift to start this charge and reach high speeds

(1 point): While running, hold Shift to start this charge and reach high speeds Heavy Lift (1 point): Allows heavy objects highlighted by Beast Vision to be lifted and thrown

(1 point): Allows heavy objects highlighted by Beast Vision to be lifted and thrown Beast Controlled (2 point): Press the beast mode end keybind to manually start it

(2 point): Press the beast mode end keybind to manually start it Battering Ram (1 point): Press primary fire during Furious Charge to ram into enemies, dealing heavy damage

(1 point): Press primary fire during Furious Charge to ram into enemies, dealing heavy damage Launch (1 point): Hold keybind to extend jumping ability, but it slightly exhausts Beast Mode

(1 point): Hold keybind to extend jumping ability, but it slightly exhausts Beast Mode Beast Conquered (2 points): Entering Beast Mode now performs a roar that can stun enemies. Additionally, during fighting, the Beast Mode resource accumulates faster and also extends this special mode's duration

(2 points): Entering Beast Mode now performs a roar that can stun enemies. Additionally, during fighting, the Beast Mode resource accumulates faster and also extends this special mode's duration Furious Swipe (2 points): Hold primary fire to charge a Charged Smash and then perform to execute a circular attack while dealing damage and bleeding enemies. Exhausts Beast Mode greatly

(2 points): Hold primary fire to charge a Charged Smash and then perform to execute a circular attack while dealing damage and bleeding enemies. Exhausts Beast Mode greatly Aerial Smash (2 points): Hold primary fire to perform a smash that damages enemies and pushes them away. Beast mode exerts moderately

(2 points): Hold primary fire to perform a smash that damages enemies and pushes them away. Beast mode exerts moderately Beast Unleashed (2 points): Attacking during Beast mode regains more health. This also extends the duration of the mode

(2 points): Attacking during Beast mode regains more health. This also extends the duration of the mode Hook Thrust (2 points): Use a grappling hook during Beast Mode. Slightly exhausts Beast Mode

(2 points): Use a grappling hook during Beast Mode. Slightly exhausts Beast Mode Agonizing Road (2 points): Press keybind to perform a roar that stuns enemies. Greatly depletes Beast Mode

(2 points): Press keybind to perform a roar that stuns enemies. Greatly depletes Beast Mode Apex Predator (3 points): Start Beast Mode even when the bar isn't full. This slowly depletes Beast Mode and greatly increases its duration

How to acquire skills in Dying Light: The Beast

Out of the four types, power, agility, and survivor skills can be leveled up by earning in-game experience points and reaching a new player level. As for the Beast skill tree, you must beat Chimera bosses spread all around Castor Woods and collect their blood sample to acquire a Beast Skill.

