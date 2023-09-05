All Starfield bounty kiosk guide: Location, factions, and more

Starfield offers an immersive space adventure where players can engage in a wide range of activities. From discovering hidden secrets on various planets to embarking on thrilling journeys, Starfield has no shortage of captivating gameplay elements. While the game grants players the freedom to tailor their space adventures to their liking, it also introduces specific in-game regulations. Notably, players must abide by a Bounty System, enhancing the realism of the space RPG experience.

Starfield encourages boundless exploration and engaging in activities that may be illegal in the eyes of various factions, and any actions that violate the rules of specific locations will draw the attention of security forces. You should definitely take advantage of the freedom that Starfield offers, but it's also essential to adopt various strategies and tips to avoid the consequences of certain actions. This article offers valuable insights into Starfield's bounty system.

All Starfield bounty kiosk location

Here's a list of the locations housing these kiosks:

Solar System: Alpha Centauri

Planet: Jemison

Location: Viewport Bar, New Atlantis

Solar System: Delta Pavonis

Planet: Moon of Faraday

Location: Civilian outpost

Solar System: Alpha Centauri

Planet: Bondar

Location: Science Outpost

Solar System: Arcturus System

Planet: Arcturus II

Location: Civilian Outpost

Solar System: Cheyenne System

Planet: Akila

Location: Trident Luxury Lines Staryard

The list of kiosk locations provided is based on information from Redditors. It will be continually updated as new spots surface.

Starfield faction bounties explained

A faction essentially operates as an organized group with its own set of regulations, principles, and activities. You can join as many factions in Starfield as you desire.

However, gaining membership necessitates the successful completion of missions affiliated with that particular faction. These missions can be readily accessed and undertaken through the Mission Menu as you progress in the game.

Join a Faction (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

Upon becoming a member, you will gain access to exclusive faction-specific benefits. These perks encompass a diverse range of rewards, including discounts at stores and the opportunity to acquire various valuable items and loot.

Starfield features 12 factions, which are as follows:

United Colonies

Constellation

Crimson Fleet

Ryujin Industries

Freestar Collective

Ecliptic Mercenaries

Argos Extractors

Enlightened

House Of Va’ruun

Spacers

Sanctum Universum

Xenofresh Corporation

While violence against NPCs is a common criminal offense in the game, there are alternative methods for conducting illegal activities. These activities can involve the use of advanced technological devices for hacking into systems. Furthermore, you can join syndicates to engage in other unlawful endeavors. Participating in any of these activities will result in the local faction of a specific region placing a bounty on your character.

To monitor the bounty status on a specific Solar System, simply access the Starmap. It will provide information about which faction has issued a bounty against you and specify the region involved. Be aware that if you persist in committing crimes within a particular region, the corresponding security forces will actively pursue you.

You can save credits by going to jail (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

Upon being apprehended by the security team, an interaction will ensue. You will be presented with three dialogue choices: You can either choose to pay a fine to the security personnel, opt to surrender and go to jail, or engage in combat.

You have the option to save your credits by serving time in jail, but doing so will result in a loss of XP. Additionally, any stolen items will not be returned to you.

How to remove Starfield bounty

Bounty clearance service (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

Starfield's environment boasts diversity, and within this varied setting, there are numerous methods for carrying out criminal activities. However, each region within the game is equipped with advanced security systems that can notify the authorities about anything suspicious. Nevertheless, there exist some systems designed to assist you in evading the bounties placed on your head.

While progressing through the game, you will come across distinct machines known as kiosks. These machines provide a bounty clearance service that enables you to remove your bounties independently. The kiosk essentially monitors your current Faction-specific bounty status. To clear your bounty, you must provide a designated number of credits to the machine.

To avoid spending credits at kiosks, you should refrain from causing violence in public places, participating in smuggling activities, committing theft, or working for an evil syndicate.