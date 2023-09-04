All Starfield character stats, explained

As an RPG, the Starfield character creation menu allows players to get creative during character creation. However, unlike most RPGs, where character creation features at the very beginning, Starfield players must play through its introductory mission, after which they'll be allowed to determine their name and appearance. As for the character stats, there aren't many that deserve unbridled attention.

Some of them are displayed on the screen, while others are hidden inside the skill menu.

What are the different Starfield character stats?

When it comes to your Starfield character, there will be very little but useful information available on your heads-up display (HUD). Ideally, your HUD will include a compass that also doubles up as an O2/CO2 meter, your health bar, and your ammo count.

As for the stats, the health bar denotes your character's well-being. It will keep on depleting every time you incur damage. Moreover, damage comes in different forms, starting from environmental damage to weapon damage. As your health gets lower, this bar starts flashing red. Med packs and other healing items help replenish your health bar.

Underneath health lies the ammo counter, which shows the number of bullets you have in the weapon magazine, followed by the total number of rounds you're carrying. Above this bar is your Boost pack meter, which isn't displayed on your HUD under normal circumstances. However, whenever you use the boost pack, it pops up.

On the left side of your screen is the compass, which presents two points. One is labeled as O2, and the other as CO2. There's also a white bar that stretches from one point to another in a semi-circle. Whenever you sprint or move while encumbered, the white bar keeps depleting. Once it's completely empty, a red bar starts filling up. Filling up this bar will lead to you incurring damage. For context, the white bar is your O2 concentration, while the red bar is your CO2 concentration.

Apart from these main character stats, Starfield players must focus on other figures as well. You will be able to access these stats when upgrading your skills.

Simply put, whenever you upgrade a skill, you gain a certain amount of melee damage, weapon damage, or maybe carry weight increment. While these Starfield character stats have a direct impact on gameplay, the only way to track them is by going into your skill menu and assessing them.