All Stone Pillar Seal locations in Genshin Impact

Hidden quests in Genshin Impact provide significant rewards, making it essential for players to locate them. The rewards vary from standard chests to rare Luxurious ones, considered the most valuable in the game.

Players may have encountered a strange mechanism in some places in Sumeru where various ruin machines are trapped with a green chain with stone seals. Clearing these 16 Stone Lock puzzles is necessary to complete the Legends of the Stone Lock quest in Genshin Impact.

16 Stone Pillar Seals and Legends of the Stone Lock in Genshin Impact

To complete the concealed world quest, Legends of the Stone Lock, players must travel across Sumeru and demolish sixteen Stone Pillar Locks.

An essential hint that will facilitate the process is to include a Pyro character in the group since they are crucial for breaking the seals that secure the locks. Yoimiya and Amber, in particular, are two characters that can make this task even simpler due to their ability to produce Pyro from a great distance.

Stone Pillar Seals on the surface

Most Stone Pillar Seals can be located on the surface while exploring Sumeru.

Overground locations of Stone Pillar Seals (Image via HoYoLAB)

Out of 16 locations, 11 Stone Pillar Seals can be found on the surface. The above map has been modified from the Tevyat Interactive Map to give the players an idea of the locations.

The overworld locations aren't hard to spot and can be cleared quickly by destroying the Stone Pillar Seals and defeating the ruin machines. Players can include a Pyro Bow user along with other strong long-range characters or shielders to clear it out quickly.

Underground Stone Pillar Seals

The remaining five Stone Pillar Seals are located underground and can be accessed through several cave entrances in Genshin Impact.

Underground locations of Stone Pillar Seals (Image via HoYoLAB/@chenyikuan110)

The above map is a modified version of Sumeru's underground layout created by a HoYoLAB user. The image shows the locations of the remaining five Stone Pillar Seals required to be cleared to start the next quest.

It is important to note that the location situated to the north of the Statue of the Seven in Gandharva Ville, near the Devantaka Mountain East, necessitates the completion of the Starry Night Chapter. Doing so will provide the Kusava gadget, enabling players to remove obstacles leading to the location in Genshin Impact.

They can refer to the video below for a more detailed guide.

Legends of the Stone Lock quest in Genshin Impact

Removing all sixteen Stone Pillar Locks will enable players to proceed with this World Quest and eventually engage in challenging battles against the Perpetual Mechanical Array.

During these battles, the Traveler can obtain numerous rewards, including a Luxurious Chest that contains a substantial amount of Primogems.

Once the quest is finished, one can enter a dream state using the nearby Silapna and communicate with Aranara to face the Perpetual Mechanical Array four more times, once per Aranara. This will reward players with a Common Chest, Exquisite Chest, Precious Chest, and Luxurious Chest.

Removing all sixteen Stone Pillar Seals will earn them a Wonders of the World achievement called Now Let Time Resume.

