Players of Genshin Impact will encounter numerous hidden objectives that offer a wealth of information about the history of Tevyat. Those who have traversed the area of Devantaka Mountain may have stumbled upon an item called the Lost Energy block.

In Sumeru, players will encounter numerous puzzles and hidden exploration missions, including the Lost Energy block challenge. Several Lost Energy blocks can be found in the surrounding areas of the Devantaka Mountains. These can be collected by travelers. Accomplishing this task will unlock an achievement and reveal a decoded secret message.

The following section of the article will cover all the locations where the Lost Energy blocks can be found.

All 19 Lost Energy block locations and puzzle guide in Genshin Impact

There are 19 Lost Energy blocks hidden in different areas of the Devantaka Mountain region. However, players will only need 15 to complete the quest.

Genshin Impact players interested in finding the Lost Energy blocks in the Devantaka Mountains should be prepared for a challenging exploration experience.

The blocks are spread across the mountains and are often hidden in isolated locations. As mentioned, players should unlock all Teleport waypoints in the area to make the journey easier, but even then, they may need to cover some distance on foot.

Location of the Lost Energy blocks

Locations of the Lost Energy Blocks (Image via HoYoLAB)

The image above highlights the locations of all the Lost Energy blocks in Genshin Impact. To reach these locations, players can teleport to the closest waypoint and then reach the marked spots.

Upon arrival at the designated locations, they should search for large gear pieces and glowing investigative spots nearby. These clues will help them locate the Lost Energy blocks. In some cases, players may also come across empty Ruin Guards necessary to complete the challenge in Genshin Impact.

It's worth noting that some designated locations cannot be accessed directly, and one may need to search for hidden caves or entrances. This adds an extra layer of challenge to the exploration, as players must be attentive and resourceful to locate all the Lost Energy blocks.

How to use the Lost Energy blocks

After obtaining all 15 Lost Energy blocks, players must locate five damaged Ruin Guards near Devantaka Mountain. Even if they have discovered some of these guards, they won't be able to load Energy blocks into them until they find a Ruin Scout hidden under a Dendro Pile.

Thereafter, travelers must follow the scout as it leads them to the Damaged Ruin Guard, triggering the appearance of hostile automatons.

Locations of Dendro Piles and nearby Ruin Guards (Image via Genshin Impact)

The image above indicates where players can find the five Damaged Ruin Guards. Furthermore, they will load the Lost Energy blocks here. Initially, one must seek out Dendro piles and employ Dendrograna to break the seal and release a Ruin Scout.

Once all enemies have been defeated, players can load three Lost Energy blocks into the guard to obtain a secret message. Successfully loading energy into the Ruin Guard will earn an Exquisite Chest. Accomplishing this for all five Ruin Guards will unlock an achievement in Genshin Impact

Overall, the quest to find the Lost Energy blocks is an exciting addition to Genshin Impact. It provides players with a challenging puzzle and rewards them with a decoded secret message and an achievement upon completion.

