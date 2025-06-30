All story episodes and orders in Death Stranding 2 

Tracking the episodes and orders in Death Stranding 2 is important if you want to follow Sam’s journey without missing any key plot points or core missions. The story is divided across 17 episodes and includes 49 main orders, each contributing to the game’s central narrative — connecting the chiral network across Mexico and Australia, while slowly revealing deeper truths about the characters.

Completing all episodes and orders in Death Stranding 2 will take roughly 35 to 40 hours, depending on the difficulty and how many side deliveries or optional requests you complete along the way. On that note, if you are looking to track down every story part and mission on your journey, then these episodes and the order list will be useful to help you progress through the game.

All story episodes in Death Stranding 2

Sam with Lou in Death Stranding 2 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Each episode in Death Stranding 2 marks a major shift in either narrative focus or gameplay objective. The game kicks off with familiar characters but slowly shifts toward newer dynamics, expanded mechanics, and large-scale discoveries. Here’s the complete order of episodes:

Episode 1: Sam

Episode 2: Lou

Episode 3: Dawbridge

Episode 4: Raindrops

Episode 5: Conflagration

Episode 6: Chrysalis

Episode 7: Pod

Episode 8: Deluge

Episode 9: Puppets

Episode 10: Isolation

Episode 11: Quake

Episode 12: Fragile

Episode 13: Die Hard

Episode 14: Last Stranding

Episode 15: On the Beach

Episode 16: Tomorrow

Episode 17: One Day (Post-game free roam)

The story concludes at the end of Episode 16, with Episode 17 unlocking a full post-game world where you can finish the remaining side content, standard orders, and explore without time pressure.

All main orders in Death Stranding 2

Using the Tranq Sniper Rifle (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Across these episodes, 49 story orders drive the core narrative. Here’s a complete list of the main orders in Death Stranding 2, following the in-game progression from early deliveries to final story events:

Return Home Deliver the Chiral Network Gateway to C1 Deliver One or More Remote Medical Units to Villa Libre Recover All Chiral Density Gauges Stolen by Bandits Defeat the BTs Near the Former Geophysics Research Lab and Deliver the Prototype MP Bullets Defeat the Giant BT Deliver the Present for Lou Connect the Australian Plate Gate Terminal to the Chiral Network Deliver the Chiral Decontaminator to the Government’s Base [Elimination] Liberate the Western Environmental Observatory from the Brigands Deliver the Communications Disruptor and the Mysterious Recording to the Musician Investigate the Unusual Tar Currents near F1 Restore the Monorail and Deliver Special Alloys to F1 Deliver All Terraforming Equipment to Rainbow Valley Deliver the Test Subject Kangaroo to the Animal Shelter Deliver All Aid Packages to the Northern Environmental Observatory Escape the Strange Realm [Hazardous] Recover All Weapon Sets and Burrowing Bombs Stolen by the Brigands [Do Not Submerge] Deliver Necrobiotes to the F2 South Distribution Center Deliver All Aid Packages and Chiral Printer Parts to F1 Rescue the Dowser’s Friend from the Armed Survivalists Search for Tomorrow Deliver Flower Assortments and Tar Magnetite to Heartman’s Lab [Chilled] Deliver the Beach Yeast to the Pizza Chef [Keep Flat/Express] Deliver a Piping Hot Pizza to the Data Scientist Recover Old BB Pod from the Armed Survivalists’ Base Deliver All Tar Dissolvent to the DHV Magellan Extract Data from the Weapons Fabricator and Destroy Them, Then Bring the Data Back to the DHV Magellan in the Ring Terminal Expansion Device Recover the Coffin from the Armed Survivalists’ Base Deliver All Prototype Life Support Systems to F4 Return from the Strange Realm [Do Not Submerge] Deliver the Cryptobiote Variants to the Chronobiologist Deliver Timefall-Resistant Emu to the Metagenomicist Deliver All Chiral Microbes to the F5 East Distribution Center [Elimination] Extract Data from the Ghost Mech Fabrications and Destroy Them Along with Any Guards, Then Bring the Data Back to the DHV Magellan in the Ring Terminal Expansion Device [Hazardous] Cross Treacherous Snowy Peaks to Deliver a Meteorite to the Adventurer Rescue the Adventurer from the Snowy Mountains Deliver the Chiral Decontaminators and Sedatives to the Eastern Environmental Observatory Destroy the Giant Ghost Mech [Breakable Cargo] Recover All Stranded Cargo [Hazardous] Deliver the Chiral Field Controller Prototypes to F6 Deliver Chiral Cyclotron Parts and All Special Materials to the DHV Magellan Destroy All Chiral Jammers and Eliminate the Threat to the Southern Environmental Observatory Deliver the Network Stabilizer to the F7 North Distribution Center Return from the Strange Realm Deliver the Drawbridge Terminal Unit to F8 Rescue Tomorrow and Prevent the Last Stranding Find an Item with a Deep Connection to Higgs Return Home with Lou

That concludes our list for all story episodes and orders in Death Stranding 2.

