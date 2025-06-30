All story episodes and orders in Death Stranding 2 

By Rishi Pallav
Published Jun 30, 2025 12:14 GMT
Listing all story episodes and orders in Death Stranding 2


Tracking the episodes and orders in Death Stranding 2 is important if you want to follow Sam’s journey without missing any key plot points or core missions. The story is divided across 17 episodes and includes 49 main orders, each contributing to the game’s central narrative — connecting the chiral network across Mexico and Australia, while slowly revealing deeper truths about the characters.

Completing all episodes and orders in Death Stranding 2 will take roughly 35 to 40 hours, depending on the difficulty and how many side deliveries or optional requests you complete along the way. On that note, if you are looking to track down every story part and mission on your journey, then these episodes and the order list will be useful to help you progress through the game.

All story episodes in Death Stranding 2

Sam with Lou in Death Stranding 2


Each episode in Death Stranding 2 marks a major shift in either narrative focus or gameplay objective. The game kicks off with familiar characters but slowly shifts toward newer dynamics, expanded mechanics, and large-scale discoveries. Here’s the complete order of episodes:

  • Episode 1: Sam
  • Episode 2: Lou
  • Episode 3: Dawbridge
  • Episode 4: Raindrops
  • Episode 5: Conflagration
  • Episode 6: Chrysalis
  • Episode 7: Pod
  • Episode 8: Deluge
  • Episode 9: Puppets
  • Episode 10: Isolation
  • Episode 11: Quake
  • Episode 12: Fragile
  • Episode 13: Die Hard
  • Episode 14: Last Stranding
  • Episode 15: On the Beach
  • Episode 16: Tomorrow
  • Episode 17: One Day (Post-game free roam)

The story concludes at the end of Episode 16, with Episode 17 unlocking a full post-game world where you can finish the remaining side content, standard orders, and explore without time pressure.

All main orders in Death Stranding 2

Using the Tranq Sniper Rifle


Across these episodes, 49 story orders drive the core narrative. Here’s a complete list of the main orders in Death Stranding 2, following the in-game progression from early deliveries to final story events:

  1. Return Home
  2. Deliver the Chiral Network Gateway to C1
  3. Deliver One or More Remote Medical Units to Villa Libre
  4. Recover All Chiral Density Gauges Stolen by Bandits
  5. Defeat the BTs Near the Former Geophysics Research Lab and Deliver the Prototype MP Bullets
  6. Defeat the Giant BT
  7. Deliver the Present for Lou
  8. Connect the Australian Plate Gate Terminal to the Chiral Network
  9. Deliver the Chiral Decontaminator to the Government’s Base
  10. [Elimination] Liberate the Western Environmental Observatory from the Brigands
  11. Deliver the Communications Disruptor and the Mysterious Recording to the Musician
  12. Investigate the Unusual Tar Currents near F1
  13. Restore the Monorail and Deliver Special Alloys to F1
  14. Deliver All Terraforming Equipment to Rainbow Valley
  15. Deliver the Test Subject Kangaroo to the Animal Shelter
  16. Deliver All Aid Packages to the Northern Environmental Observatory
  17. Escape the Strange Realm
  18. [Hazardous] Recover All Weapon Sets and Burrowing Bombs Stolen by the Brigands
  19. [Do Not Submerge] Deliver Necrobiotes to the F2 South Distribution Center
  20. Deliver All Aid Packages and Chiral Printer Parts to F1
  21. Rescue the Dowser’s Friend from the Armed Survivalists
  22. Search for Tomorrow
  23. Deliver Flower Assortments and Tar Magnetite to Heartman’s Lab
  24. [Chilled] Deliver the Beach Yeast to the Pizza Chef
  25. [Keep Flat/Express] Deliver a Piping Hot Pizza to the Data Scientist
  26. Recover Old BB Pod from the Armed Survivalists’ Base
  27. Deliver All Tar Dissolvent to the DHV Magellan
  28. Extract Data from the Weapons Fabricator and Destroy Them, Then Bring the Data Back to the DHV Magellan in the Ring Terminal Expansion Device
  29. Recover the Coffin from the Armed Survivalists’ Base
  30. Deliver All Prototype Life Support Systems to F4
  31. Return from the Strange Realm
  32. [Do Not Submerge] Deliver the Cryptobiote Variants to the Chronobiologist
  33. Deliver Timefall-Resistant Emu to the Metagenomicist
  34. Deliver All Chiral Microbes to the F5 East Distribution Center
  35. [Elimination] Extract Data from the Ghost Mech Fabrications and Destroy Them Along with Any Guards, Then Bring the Data Back to the DHV Magellan in the Ring Terminal Expansion Device
  36. [Hazardous] Cross Treacherous Snowy Peaks to Deliver a Meteorite to the Adventurer
  37. Rescue the Adventurer from the Snowy Mountains
  38. Deliver the Chiral Decontaminators and Sedatives to the Eastern Environmental Observatory
  39. Destroy the Giant Ghost Mech
  40. [Breakable Cargo] Recover All Stranded Cargo
  41. [Hazardous] Deliver the Chiral Field Controller Prototypes to F6
  42. Deliver Chiral Cyclotron Parts and All Special Materials to the DHV Magellan
  43. Destroy All Chiral Jammers and Eliminate the Threat to the Southern Environmental Observatory
  44. Deliver the Network Stabilizer to the F7 North Distribution Center
  45. Return from the Strange Realm
  46. Deliver the Drawbridge Terminal Unit to F8
  47. Rescue Tomorrow and Prevent the Last Stranding
  48. Find an Item with a Deep Connection to Higgs
  49. Return Home with Lou
That concludes our list for all story episodes and orders in Death Stranding 2.

Rishi Pallav



Rishi is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
