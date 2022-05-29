All Submachine Guns in Apex Legends Mobile ranked

Players of Apex Legends Mobile can choose from many different weapons to create the perfect loadout. Each type of weapon has its strengths and weaknesses.

Submachine Guns hold the line of a short to mid-range weapon that, in the right hands, can quickly tear through an enemy squad. When paired with a longer-range gun, the results can be devastating.

There are a few different types of submachine guns in Apex Legends Mobile. Each of them has a unique way of dishing out the damage to enemy players.

Picking one that the player is most comfortable with is best to start, but players will undoubtedly want to learn to master the higher-tier weapons on this list. Doing so will allow them to rack up the wins in the Battle Royale mode.

Ranking all Submachine Guns in Apex Legends Mobile

Because Submachine Guns are so well suited for the close to mid-range areas of combat, choosing a loadout that helps to augment this is recommended.

Pairing one with an assault rifle or sniper rifle can give players a fighting chance at all ranges they may engage foes in Apex Legends Mobile. They can also use a shotgun to be the master of close range. Here are all SMGs in the game, ranked.

4) Alternator

The Alternator packs a powerful punch in a small design. This weapon can be potent in the right hands but has a very small magazine and a slow time to kill.

It is great when dropping in and building up attachments until the player finds a better weapon. It serves its purpose, but most players will find themselves hoping they stumble across any other better light ammo weapon in-game.

3) Prowler

The Prowler is a Heavy SMG that fires in a 5-round burst. Some players do not like burst weapons due to their need to hit the entire burst to be effective.

The Prowler is no exception to this rule, but if the player can hit their bursts accurately, they will be dropping squads like nothing at close ranges. Practice makes perfect with this weapon, but there are more effective options available to use.

2) R-99

This weapon would certainly be #1 on the list if it was the Care Package weapon. While this is a weapon that takes time to master, when it is mastered, there is no stopping a player with this gun at close range.

It shreds through teams and ammo, but it kicks very heavily and knowing how to manage the recoil is paramount to the success of using this weapon in Apex Legends Mobile.

1) Volt

The Volt is a Care Package weapon, meaning it comes fully kitted with its own unique ammo that does not need to be stored in the backpack but can also not be replenished.

The Volt has an impressive TTK, can see through gas and smoke with the specialized optics, and has very manageable recoil, making it the best SMG currently in Apex Legends Mobile. The only downside is the non-refillable ammo.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Yasho Amonkar