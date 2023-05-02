All Violetgrass locations in Genshin Impact: Baizhu materials farming guide

In Genshin Impact, Violetgrass is a local specialty item of the Liyue region. It can be found in the wild all over the Nation of Contracts and is generally used as an ascension material for characters such as Xinyan, Qiqi, and Baizhu, each needing 168 spawns. Interestingly, the lattermost is a new 5-star Dendro unit that HoYoverse has released in the second phase of the ongoing Genshin Impact patch.

This article will showcase all the Violetgrass farming sports and other ways players can obtain this item in the game. It is also recommended to bring Yanfei or Qiqi to the team because their Utility Passive skill marks the location of the nearby resources of Liyue on the mini-map.

Violetgrass farming locations in Genshin Impact

The Chasm

Best Violetgrass farming spot (Image via HoYoverse)

The Chasm is the best place to farm Violetgrass in Genshin Impact. Farming in this area may consume some time since most spawn points are on cliffs. Bringing characters like Kazuha, Venti, and Xiao would be advisable to travel faster.

Lingju Pass and Dunyu Ruins

Lingju Pass and Dunyu Ruins (Image via HoYoverse)

Another great place to harvest Violetgrass is around Lingju Pass and Dunyu Ruins. All the spawns are spread out on the map, but there is a Statue of the Seven and several waypoints, making it easier to travel.

Mingyun Village

Violetgrass locations in Mingyun Village (Image via HoYoverse)

Violetgrass can be found over the mountains surrounding the Mingyun Village. There will be a lot of gliding and climbing involved in this route since all of them are located in higher places.

Entombed City - Outskirts

Sal Terrae (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact fans can also find a couple of Violetgrass near Sal Terrae next to Dragonspine. It should be noted that some of the spawns are inside the well that can only be accessed after completing Zhongli's Story Quest Act II.

Luhua Pool and Guili Plain

Violetgrass farming spots Luhua Pool and Guili Plains (Image via HoYoverse)

The next farming location is around Luhua Pool and Guili Plains. Since most of them are far away from the waypoints, players must walk a bit to harvest the items.

North of Liyue Harbor

Near Liyue Harbor (Image via HoYoverse)

After obtaining all the Violetgrass from the previous entry, teleport to the waypoint north of Liyue Harbor to collect four more spawns.

Qingyun Peak

Go to Qingyun Peak (Image via HoYoverse)

Now teleport to the waypoint and follow the directions shown on the map above. Most spawns are located on rock pillars, so a lot of climbing will be involved.

Qingce Village and Wuwang Hill

Farming spots in Qingce Village and Wuwang Hill (Image via HoYoverse)

Qingce Village and Wuwang Hill are good spots to farm Violetgrass in Genshin Impact. Teleport to any of the marked waypoints and start farming.

Northeast of Jueyun Karst

Farm near Jueyun Karst (Image via HoYoverse)

There are a couple of spawns in the area northeast of Jueyun Karst. Follow the directions on the map to collect all the items.

Near Mt. Aocang

Final location (Image via HoYoverse)

This is the final Violetgrass farming spot in Genshin Impact. Teleport to the domain or the waypoint and start farming.

Other ways to obtain Violetgrass in Genshin Impact

Herbalist Gui is in Liyue Harbor (Image via HoYoverse)

Luckily, there are two more ways to obtain Violetgrass in Genshin Impact. The first option is to purchase them from NPCs, and currently, there are only three NPCs that sell this item, and they are:

Babak - Shop in Port Ormos, Sumeru

- Shop in Port Ormos, Sumeru Herbalist Gui - Bubu Pharmacy, Liyue Harbor

- Bubu Pharmacy, Liyue Harbor Verr Goldet - Wangshuu Inn, Liyue

Another method to obtain the item is by gardening in the Serenitea Pot. One can buy the seeds from Tubby; each spawn takes 70 hours to bloom completely.

