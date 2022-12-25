When Genshin Impact developers released The Chasm in version 2.6, they also added a series of World Quests, along with a bunch of new game mechanics, minerals, and items. This includes Archaic Stones. These are special mineral ores only found in The Chasm.

There are nine Archaic Stones, and they can be farmed just once for the World Quest, Says He Who Seeks Stones. Although this quest requires the traveler to give Muning only three of the special ores, they can collect more to offer the NPC and receive more rewards.

Genshin Impact guide to finding Archaic Stones in The Chasm

All nine Archaic Stones locations (Image via HoYoverse)

Most of the Archaic Stones are located at the top of the cliffs, and the rest are in either mining areas or underground caves. It is best to bring a claymore user to break the ores and obtain them faster.

1) North of Glaze peak

First Archaic Stone (Image via HoYoverse)

The first Archaic Stone is located on a cliff right above the teleport waypoint to the east of The Chasm. You just need to get to this waypoint and find a way to climb to the top of the cliff.

2) North of Fuao Vale

Second Archaic Stone in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

The second one is located on the northernmost cliff of The Chasm. The spot is northwest of the first Archaic Stone. After obtaining the first ore, you can start moving toward that cliff. There will be a lot of walking and running involved, so using a fast character will save a lot of time.

3) Over Fuao Vale

Third Archaic Stone in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

The third stone is on a cliff that overlooks Fuao Vale. It is not that far from the location of the second stone. The aforementioned clip can be reached by gliding towards it.

4) Near the Cinnabar cliff

Fourth Archaic Stone in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

You can teleport to the Statue of the Seven and then glide south. The fourth stone is located directly south of the statue on the Cinnabar Cliff. Following the directions offered by the first image in the article can help get to the relevant spot faster.

5) Mining area south of Tiangong Gorge

Fifth Archaic Stone in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

The fifth stone can be found inside the mining area in an open space. After obtaining the fourth stone, you can move along the cliff in the southeast direction. You will have to engage in a small battle against the Hilichurls, so it is advised to bring a good DPS.

6) Cliff south of Glaze peak

Sixth Archaic Stone in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

This is the last stone that can be found atop a cliff. This one can be spotted on the Glaze Peak directly east of the previous ore's location. The stone will be surrounded by three Exploding Geo Mushrooms (unofficial name), so try to run away from them when they are about to explode or use a healer in the party if the active character is hit.

7) Mining area in Tiangong Gorge

Seventh Archaic Stone in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

For the seventh stone, you can teleport to the waypoint in the Tiangong Gorge and move east. You will then have to climb the rock to your right to get to higher ground and move toward the mining area.

8) Underground Cave in Fuao Vale

Eighth Archaic Stone in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

The final two Archaic Stones are located underground. To get to the eighth one, teleport to the waypoint in Fuao Vale and enter the cave in the east. The stone can be spotted around one of the stone pillars near the water.

9) Underground cave southeast of the Cinnabar Cliff

Ninth Archaic Stone in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

To get the final stone, teleport to the Statue of the Seven and keep gliding southeast until a huge opening can be seen between the rocks that lead straight to an underground cave. Dive inside this gap and look around the bedrock key to find the last Archaic Stone.

