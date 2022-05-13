All 9 Archaic Stone locations and how to use them in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact players should know that Archaic Stones are an item used in a quest and Hidden Exploration Objective. That quest is known as "Say He Who Seeks Stone," which involves players collecting three of them and giving them to Muning. Astute gamers will notice that there are nine Archaic Stones in total and might be wondering what to do with the remaining six.

Fortunately, that's all related to the Hidden Exploration Objective that becomes available after players complete "Say He Who Seeks Stone." Completing that Hidden Exploration Objective will give players 40 Primogems, 60,000 Mora, and 300 Adventure EXP.

Where to find all nine Archaic Stones in Genshin Impact

The above video is a simple guide to finding all nine Archaic Stone locations in Genshin Impact. However, some players might prefer pictures and text, so that's where the rest of the article comes in handy. Do note that players can collect these items in any order, so they don't have to feel pressured to get them in only one way.

Also, all of these Archaic Stones count as ores, so players will have to break them to obtain them (preferably with a Geo or Claymore user).

Location #1

The first location (Image via miHoYo)

Genshin Impact players will find the first Archaic Stone on a cliff overseeing Fuao Vale. It will be located near two Qingxin, and there aren't any gimmicks to getting to this location. Some astute players will notice a Geo Elemental Monument nearby.

How it looks like in the game (Image via miHoYo)

Location #2

The second location (Image via miHoYo)

Note: This location is underground. Its appearance on the map might deceive some gamers.

Genshin Impact players must have done the prerequisites for unlocking The Lost Valley Domain to get to the next location. Once that's done, jump down the hole near the domain and head forward until you see a Luxurious Chest. There will be two strange objects near it, so attack them to blow up the rock behind the chest.

From there, continue traveling forward. Stick to the left path, go down the brief waterfall, and you should see a Hilichurl near this Archaic Stone.

How it looks like in the game (Image via miHoYo)

Location #3

The third location (Image via miHoYo)

This Archaic Stone is located near the edge of the cliff in the above location. It will be near two Qingxin. Genshin Impact players can climb the cliff to reach this location, although it isn't particularly close to any teleport option.

What it looks like in the game (Image via miHoYo)

Location #4

The fourth location (Image via miHoYo)

The next location is near yet another cliff. This time, it's northeast of Glaze Peak. The Archaic Stone here should be near two Geo Crystalflies, and there aren't any gimmicks to reaching it in Genshin Impact.

What it looks like in the game (Image via miHoYo)

Location #5

The fifth location (Image via miHoYo)

Travelers will find the next one near a rock pillar, just near some water and an upward current. There isn't much to mention regarding how to find it, except that players would have to climb a bit and then jump down to see it.

What it looks like in the game (Image via miHoYo)

Location #6

The sixth location (Image via miHoYo)

There is a Mitachurl, Hilichurl, and two Geo Slimes in this area. Otherwise, players could access this spot by jumping off the cliff where the Farsight Flower was in The Millennial Mountains quest.

What it looks like in the game (Image via miHoYo)

Location #7

The seventh location (Image via miHoYo)

There isn't any gimmick of note here. Simply head to the above location, which should only take less than a minute to do so. There are some Geo Crystalflies here, with the item that Genshin Impact players came here for being out in the open.

What it looks like in the game (Image via miHoYo)

Location #8

The eighth location (Image via miHoYo)

Genshin Impact players will find another one here near some Hilichurls and a chest. Defeat those Hilichurls to unlock the chest, but it isn't necessary to obtain the Archaic Stone.

What it looks like in the game (Image via miHoYo)

Location #9

The final location (Image via miHoYo)

The final location is a bit far away from some Teleport Waypoints. Nonetheless, Genshin Impact players know the drill and that this one is near the edge of a cliff. There is a Lawachurl nearby, which players can also defeat for a Precious Chest.

What it looks like in the game (Image via miHoYo)

How to use Archaic Stones in Genshin Impact

Return to Muning to give him these nine stones (Image via miHoYo)

To use them, simply head to Muning and talk to him. He will take them from players' hands (three for his quest and another six for his Hidden Exploration Objective).

