There are a total of 33 collectible weapon skins in Doom The Dark Ages, and they can all be unlocked in the game's base variant. Each of these collectibles needs to be earned either by discovering them in designated maps or completing specific in-game challenges.

This article will provide you with a detailed brief on all weapon skins in Doom The Dark Ages and how to unlock them

How to unlock all weapon skins in Doom The Dark Ages

There are 11 weapons in Doom The Dark Ages, and all of them have three different skin variants. First, let's get to know the different weapons that exist in the game:

Combat Shotgun

Super Shotgun

Impaler

Shredder

Accelerator

Cycler

Skullcrusher Pulverizer

Ravager

Chainshot

Rocket Launcher

Grenade Launcher

That aside, let's now focus on all weapon skins that you can unlock for these weapons:

Combat Shotgun

The Combat Shotgun (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming | Bethesda Softworks)

Nightmare: Found in Chapter 1: Village of Khalim

Found in Chapter 1: Village of Khalim Conqueror: Complete the Weapon Mastery Challenge for the Combat Shotgun

Complete the Weapon Mastery Challenge for the Combat Shotgun Reverent: Complete the challenge 'Destroy 4 artillery cannons' in Chapter 6: Siege - Part 1

Super Shotgun

The Super Shotgun (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming | Bethesda Softworks)

Nightmare: Found in Chapter 9: Ancestral Forge

Found in Chapter 9: Ancestral Forge Conqueror: Complete the Weapon Mastery Challenge for the Super Shotgun

Complete the Weapon Mastery Challenge for the Super Shotgun Reverent: Complete the challenge 'Damaging 25 demons with the Dreadmace in Chapter 15: City of Ryuul

Impaler

The Impaler (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming | Bethesda Softworks)

Nightmare: Found in Chapter 6: Siege - Part 1

Found in Chapter 6: Siege - Part 1 Conqueror: Complete the Weapon Mastery Challenge for the Impaler

Complete the Weapon Mastery Challenge for the Impaler Reverent: Complete the challenge 'Destroy 4 artillery cannons' in Chapter 6: Siege - Part 1

Shredder

The Shredder (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming | Bethesda Softworks)

Nightmare: Found in Chapter 2: Hebeth

Found in Chapter 2: Hebeth Conqueror: Complete the designated Weapon Mastery Challenge for the Shredder

Complete the designated Weapon Mastery Challenge for the Shredder Reverent: Complete the challenge 'Destroy 2 Hell Fighter ships' in Chapter 13: From Beyond

Cycler

The Cycler (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming | Bethesda Softworks)

Nightmare: Found in Chapter 10: Forsaken Plains

Found in Chapter 10: Forsaken Plains Conqueror: Complete the designated Weapon Mastery Challenge for the Cycler

Complete the designated Weapon Mastery Challenge for the Cycler Reverent: Complete the challenge 'Destroy all wolf statues' in Chapter 16: The Kar Thul Marshes

Accelerator

The Accelerator (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming | Bethesda Softworks)

Nightmare: Found in Chapter 4: Sentinel Barracks

Found in Chapter 4: Sentinel Barracks Conqueror: Complete the designated Weapon Mastery Challenge for the Accelerator

Complete the designated Weapon Mastery Challenge for the Accelerator Reverent: Complete the challenge 'Discover seven secret areas' in Chapter 9: Ancestral Forge

Rocket Launcher

Nightmare: Found in Chapter 17: Temple of Lomarith

Found in Chapter 17: Temple of Lomarith Conqueror: Complete the designated Weapon Mastery Challenge for the Rocket Launcher

Complete the designated Weapon Mastery Challenge for the Rocket Launcher Reverent: Complete the challenge 'Dispatch all Cultists' in Chapter 21: Resurrection

Skullcrusher Pulverizer

The Pulverizer (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming | Bethesda Softworks)

Nightmare: Found in Chapter 21: Resurrection

Found in Chapter 21: Resurrection Conqueror: Complete the designated Weapon Mastery Challenge for the Pulverizer

Complete the designated Weapon Mastery Challenge for the Pulverizer Reverent: Complete the challenge 'Destroy 2 Gore Nests' in Chapter 10: Forsaken Plains

Ravager

Nightmare: Found in Chapter 5: Holy City of Aratum

Found in Chapter 5: Holy City of Aratum Conqueror: Complete the designated Weapon Mastery Challenge for the Ravager

Complete the designated Weapon Mastery Challenge for the Ravager Reverent: Complete the challenge 'Kill two Cosmic Baron demons within 5 seconds' in Chapter 22: Reckoning

Chainshot

The Chainshot (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming | Bethesda Softworks)

Nightmare: Found in Chapter 12: Sentinel Command Station.

Found in Chapter 12: Sentinel Command Station. Conqueror: Complete the designated Weapon Mastery Challenge for the Chainshot

Complete the designated Weapon Mastery Challenge for the Chainshot Reverent: Complete the challenge 'Find 3 underwater secrets' in Chapter 17: Temple of Lomarith

Grenade Launcher

Nightmare: Found in Chapter 14: Spire of Nerathul

Found in Chapter 14: Spire of Nerathul Conqueror: Complete the designated Weapon Mastery Challenge for the Grenade Launcher

Complete the designated Weapon Mastery Challenge for the Grenade Launcher Reverent: Complete the challenge 'Parry Cosmic Baron demons 10 times' in Chapter 18: Belly of the Beast

That's everything that you need to know about the weapon skins in Doom The Dark Ages and how you can unlock them. For more related guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's esports & gaming section.

