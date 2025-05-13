There are a total of 33 collectible weapon skins in Doom The Dark Ages, and they can all be unlocked in the game's base variant. Each of these collectibles needs to be earned either by discovering them in designated maps or completing specific in-game challenges.
This article will provide you with a detailed brief on all weapon skins in Doom The Dark Ages and how to unlock them
How to unlock all weapon skins in Doom The Dark Ages
There are 11 weapons in Doom The Dark Ages, and all of them have three different skin variants. First, let's get to know the different weapons that exist in the game:
- Combat Shotgun
- Super Shotgun
- Impaler
- Shredder
- Accelerator
- Cycler
- Skullcrusher Pulverizer
- Ravager
- Chainshot
- Rocket Launcher
- Grenade Launcher
That aside, let's now focus on all weapon skins that you can unlock for these weapons:
Combat Shotgun
- Nightmare: Found in Chapter 1: Village of Khalim
- Conqueror: Complete the Weapon Mastery Challenge for the Combat Shotgun
- Reverent: Complete the challenge 'Destroy 4 artillery cannons' in Chapter 6: Siege - Part 1
Super Shotgun
- Nightmare: Found in Chapter 9: Ancestral Forge
- Conqueror: Complete the Weapon Mastery Challenge for the Super Shotgun
- Reverent: Complete the challenge 'Damaging 25 demons with the Dreadmace in Chapter 15: City of Ryuul
Impaler
- Nightmare: Found in Chapter 6: Siege - Part 1
- Conqueror: Complete the Weapon Mastery Challenge for the Impaler
- Reverent: Complete the challenge 'Destroy 4 artillery cannons' in Chapter 6: Siege - Part 1
Shredder
- Nightmare: Found in Chapter 2: Hebeth
- Conqueror: Complete the designated Weapon Mastery Challenge for the Shredder
- Reverent: Complete the challenge 'Destroy 2 Hell Fighter ships' in Chapter 13: From Beyond
Cycler
- Nightmare: Found in Chapter 10: Forsaken Plains
- Conqueror: Complete the designated Weapon Mastery Challenge for the Cycler
- Reverent: Complete the challenge 'Destroy all wolf statues' in Chapter 16: The Kar Thul Marshes
Accelerator
- Nightmare: Found in Chapter 4: Sentinel Barracks
- Conqueror: Complete the designated Weapon Mastery Challenge for the Accelerator
- Reverent: Complete the challenge 'Discover seven secret areas' in Chapter 9: Ancestral Forge
Rocket Launcher
- Nightmare: Found in Chapter 17: Temple of Lomarith
- Conqueror: Complete the designated Weapon Mastery Challenge for the Rocket Launcher
- Reverent: Complete the challenge 'Dispatch all Cultists' in Chapter 21: Resurrection
Skullcrusher Pulverizer
- Nightmare: Found in Chapter 21: Resurrection
- Conqueror: Complete the designated Weapon Mastery Challenge for the Pulverizer
- Reverent: Complete the challenge 'Destroy 2 Gore Nests' in Chapter 10: Forsaken Plains
Ravager
- Nightmare: Found in Chapter 5: Holy City of Aratum
- Conqueror: Complete the designated Weapon Mastery Challenge for the Ravager
- Reverent: Complete the challenge 'Kill two Cosmic Baron demons within 5 seconds' in Chapter 22: Reckoning
Chainshot
- Nightmare: Found in Chapter 12: Sentinel Command Station.
- Conqueror: Complete the designated Weapon Mastery Challenge for the Chainshot
- Reverent: Complete the challenge 'Find 3 underwater secrets' in Chapter 17: Temple of Lomarith
Grenade Launcher
- Nightmare: Found in Chapter 14: Spire of Nerathul
- Conqueror: Complete the designated Weapon Mastery Challenge for the Grenade Launcher
- Reverent: Complete the challenge 'Parry Cosmic Baron demons 10 times' in Chapter 18: Belly of the Beast
That's everything that you need to know about the weapon skins in Doom The Dark Ages and how you can unlock them. For more related guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's esports & gaming section.
