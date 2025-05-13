Doom The Dark Ages 'Sentinel Barracks' mission walkthrough "Chapter 4'

Answering a distress signal, you're out to secure the Heart of Argent in Doom The Dark Ages 'Sentinel Barracks'. This mission is the fourth chapter in this intense first-person shooter, and if you've made it this far, you are definitely on the right track. This mission is action-packed, and it's pretty special because you finally get to head-to-head against one of the demon bosses in the game.

This article will provide you with a detailed guide to help complete Doom The Dark Ages 'Sentinel Barracks' mission. Read below to know more.

Detailed walkthrough for Doom The Dark Ages 'Sentinel Barracks' mission

In this mission, your primary objective is to defend the barracks and clear all enemy personnel from the location. As stated above, this mission will feature a lot of action. There's going to be chaos, so strap in and get ready to blast a few demons' heads off.

Heading into the barracks

Firstly, you have to make your way into the barracks. Honestly, seeing how the stage was set up, it definitely took us more than a few tries to finally understand how we could reach the area. Luckily, you don't have to make the same mistakes we did when we initially played through the mission.

Here's how you can reach the barracks:

Once you begin the mission, head down the stairs and take a right.

Go to the edge of the platform. From here, look up. In the next platform, you will see a green glowing area on the wall.

Aim at this area, and deploy your shield. Now, press the same button again to easily cross the clearing.

Upon doing so, you can enter the main barracks in Doom The Dark Ages.

Unlock Skullcrusher Pulverizer in Doom The Dark Ages 'Chapter 4'

Unlocking Skullcrusher Pulverizer in the barracks (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming | Bethesda Softworks)

Next up, you get a chance to unlock a brand-new weapon.

Follow along the objective marker.

Traverse through the long corridors of the barracks. As you reach one of the halls, you will find a big weapons case in the middle of the room.

Interact with this case.

As you interact with this case, you will unlock a brand-new weapon in your arsenal, the Skullcrusher Pulverizer. This weapon is best used in close-quarter combat for getting rid of several demons at once. It shoots pellets in an arc, clearing out enemies in a wide field.

Rip and Tear

The actual mission begins now. Once you walk through the doorway beside the weapons case, you will be met with a massive horde of demons. The Skullcrusher Pulverizer does a fantastic job of clearing the horde; however, parrying and using your melee is equally important when it comes to defeating the stronger foes.

You'll also be met with an army of shielded demons. They're pretty easy to counter. Supercharge their shields, and throw your own shield at them to get rid of them in a jiffy. Once you clear the room, you can now proceed to the next step.

Check out: 7 things you should know before starting Doom The Dark Ages

Sanctum puzzle

Destroy this item using your shield in Doom The Dark Ages 'Chapter 4'(Image via Sportskeeda Gaming | Bethesda Softworks)

As you complete the first fight, the game will guide you towards the next objective marker on your tactical map. Now, you have to complete a puzzle to actually head to the desired area. Follow these steps:

Fight your way to the sanctum. Now, head to the innermost chamber. You will find a pressure plate glowing green. Step on it. One of the trapdoors will lift in the room. Once it does, it will reveal a red metallic object. Throw your shield at this object to break it.

Upon doing so, you'll complete the puzzle and open up a new pathway. Head through the doorway and climb onto the platform in front of you.

After getting up, you'll find yourself in a unique ring-like setting. Head into the middle. It will trigger a fight against demons. Make use of the new Skullcrusher Pulverizer to quickly obliterate them.

Clear the room and explore around to gather ammunition, health packs, armor, and gold.

Also read: When does Doom the Dark Ages take place?

Clearing the barracks - final stage of Doom The Dark Ages 'Chapter 4'

Once you clear out the previous area, you'll now have to push through the gates highlighted in green. Moving forward, you'll be met with -- you guessed it right, another horde! This wave is going to be difficult. Going on the offensive might seem like the right choice, but in all honesty, this fight is going to be all about parrying at the right moment.

Once you clear out the horde, you will have successfully completed the first part of Doom the Dark Ages 'Sentinel Barracks' mission, i.e., defending the barracks. Jump into the hole to head into the next segment.

Unlocking the Rail Spike Impaler

The Rail Spike Impaler is a sharpshooter (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming | Bethesda Softworks)

The Aratum is the next part of this mission in Doom The Dark Ages. As you emerge from the drop-down, you'll first and foremost unlock a new weapon, the Rail Spike Impaler. It is the second part of the Rail Spike Gun, and unlike its other variant, it is precise and deals devastating damage when you can hit headshots.

Here, you'll also find a Sentinel Shrine. Use your gold and rubies to unlock some valuable upgrades for your weapons and shield.

Getting to the Dragon's Den

Intense fighting as you try reach the Dragon's Den (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming | Bethesda Softworks)

Now, the next few segments of this mission in Doom The Dark Ages are extremely linear. You have to reach the Dragon's Den, the location of which will be marked on your map. Now, in this phase, you are going to just be fighting waves, and waves, and even more waves of demons. The areas will be filled to the brim with low-tier demons, coupled with some powerful ones.

Stay wary, remember to parry, and proceed to knock out these waves of enemies with the help of your powerful arsenal. Our choice of weapon for long-range combat is going to be the Rail Spike Impaler. This will help you easily clear out high-tier demons from a safe distance. And as for the lower-tier enemies, just use a shotgun, or your Skullcrusher Pulverizer to vanquish them.

Finale - The Vagary Champion

Fighting the Vagary Champion in Doom The Dark Ages 'Chapter 4' (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming | Bethesda Softworks)

As you head to the final objective mark, you will reach the Aratum, the Dragon's Den. You will be met with the first boss in the game, the Vagary Champion. This foe has a set of attacks that you need to track. Parrying is going to be your best friend, as it will open up windows of opportunity that will help you deal a lot of damage against this demon.

One of the most annoying parts of fighting against the Vagary Champion is its toxic spit. The demon spews toxins towards you, and if you come in contact with it, it will slow you down and absolutely shred through your HP. Ensure you avoid it at all costs.

Upon defeating this demon, you will have successfully completed the Doom The Dark Ages 'Sentinel Barracks' mission.

