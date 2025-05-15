All weapons tier list for Doom The Dark Ages

Weapon choice in Doom The Dark Ages is one of the important aspects of your gameplay as it will dictate how effective you can be against the increasingly powerful enemies. There are a total of 11 options to select from, which range from short- to long-distance guns; there's even a rocket launcher among the pack.

However, since each doesn't fare the same, this Doom The Dark Ages weapon tier list will go over all the models in detail. This will help in making it easier to decide which to use in battle.

Ranking all weapons in Doom The Dark Ages from best to worst

Currently, Doom The Dark Ages has a total of 11 weapons. This article will place all of them in a tier list from S-tier to C-tier, with S-tier containing the best and the C-tier containing the worst of the weapons.

S-tier

This tier contains the best weapons in Doom The Dark Ages. Consider upgrading these over others as the game progresses.

1) Super Shotgun

The Super Shotgun (Image via Bethesda Softworks || YouTube/@Weapons From Games)

The Super Shotgun is easily one of the best weapons in the game. It can dish out massive damage at close range, making it deadly even against the powerful enemies in the later stages.

Although this gun has limited range, most of Doom’s battles take place in close quarters where you can combine your melee attacks with the Super Shotgun to be the most effective.

2) The Cycler

The Cycler (Image via Bethesda Softworks || YouTube/@Weapons From Games)

The Cycler perfectly complements the Super Shotgun in Doom The Dark Ages. It shines in long-range combat with fast fire-rate and high accuracy, making it perfect for situations where getting close to enemies might not be the best option.

Furthermore, the Cycler also has the ability to apply Shock to enemies. For context, Shock is a debuff that makes the monsters take more damage. This ability is extremely effective against enemies in the later stages of the game, who are difficult to take down due to their high health or blocking ability.

3) The Impaler

The Impaler (Image via Bethesda Softworks || YouTube/@Weapons From Games)

The Impaler should be your weapon of choice for bosses and minibosses. Its insanely high damage to single targets makes it perfect for these situations where other weapons might be lacking.

Moreover, the upgrades for the Impaler focus on your overall development instead of just the gun itself. This makes it so your character gets better overall as you progress.

A-tier

The Ravager (Image via Bethesda Softworks || YouTube/@Weapons From Games)

This contains those weapons that are very good in combat but get slightly overshadowed by the S-tier options. However, in the right hands, these can be equally deadly.

The Pulverizer

The Ravager

The Shredder

B-tier

The Combat Shotgun (Image via Bethesda Softworks || YouTube/@Weapons From Games)

The B-tier contains comfort picks. These weapons are by no means better than the A or S-tier ones, but can be played if you are not comfortable with the better options.

Combat Shotgun

The Accelerator

C-tier

The Grenade Launcher (Image via Bethesda Softworks || YouTube/@Weapons From Games)

The C-tier contains some of the worst weapons in the game. However, it is important to note that these too aren't unusable by any means. It's just that the above-mentioned guns simply do the job more effectively.

Grenade Launcher

The Chain Shot

Rocket Launcher

