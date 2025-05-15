Who is the main villain in Doom The Dark Ages? Antagonist’s identity, explained

Doom The Dark Ages has stormed the gaming world with its unique techno-medieval visuals and amazing storyline. Launched on May 15, 2025, the game quickly reached the top spot of Steam Global Charts on the first day, and earned a Very Positive rating with thousands of reviews. As a prequel to the modern Doom titles, it delves into the origins of the Doom Slayer, offering fans a deeper understanding of his past.

Ad

For those who are curious, the main antagonist of the game is Prince Ahzrak, the leader of Hell. On that note, here's a brief of the game's storyline and the motives of the main villain in Doom The Dark Ages.

Note: Major spoilers for the game ahead. Discretion is advised.

The lore of Prince Ahzrak in Doom The Dark Ages

In The Dark Ages, players witness the Doom Slayer's early battles during the intense war between the Night Sentinels of Argent D'Nur and the demons of Hell. Prince Ahzrak emerges as the central antagonist, orchestrating Hell's invasion with the primary goal of obtaining the Heart of Argent. Retrieving the heart would've completely disrupted the balance of the war and would've given Hell a significant advantage.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Initially, the Doom Slayer operates under the Maykrs, who control his will using the Tether device. As the war escalates, Ahzrak himself enters to acquire the Heart of Argent. Despite his efforts, the combined forces of both the Slayer and King Novik are able to stop him, leading to a series of retaliatry attacks.

As the story progresses, Ahzrak comes to know that the true power source of the Heart is Commander Thira. He captures Thira and extracts the Wraith's soul from her to empower the Heart, planning a final assault on the Sentinels. However, at this point, the Doom Slayer also breaks free from the Tether's control and ultimately confronts Prince Ahzrak and saves Thira.

Ad

Does Prince Ahzrak die in the end?

Ad

Yes, Prince Ahzrak is defeated and brutally decapitated at the end of Doom The Dark Ages. After a fierce boss fight and multiple resurrections, Ahzrak and the Witch (the secondary antagonist) are defeated together by the Slayer. This victory not only saves Argent D'Nur, but also solidifies the Slayer's legacy as the strongest protector of humanity.

In the end, we see the Doom Slayer leaving the Sentinels to go on a solo mission to destroy the forces of Hell, which sets the stage for Doom (2016).

Ad

Read more articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshit "Hysaze" Singh Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.



Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.



Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.



Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.