Who is the main villain in Doom The Dark Ages? Antagonist’s identity, explained

Doom The Dark Ages has stormed the gaming world with its unique techno-medieval visuals and amazing storyline. Launched on May 15, 2025, the game quickly reached the top spot of Steam Global Charts on the first day, and earned a Very Positive rating with thousands of reviews. As a prequel to the modern Doom titles, it delves into the origins of the Doom Slayer, offering fans a deeper understanding of his past.
For those who are curious, the main antagonist of the game is Prince Ahzrak, the leader of Hell. On that note, here's a brief of the game's storyline and the motives of the main villain in Doom The Dark Ages.
Note: Major spoilers for the game ahead. Discretion is advised.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
The lore of Prince Ahzrak in Doom The Dark Ages
In The Dark Ages, players witness the Doom Slayer's early battles during the intense war between the Night Sentinels of Argent D'Nur and the demons of Hell. Prince Ahzrak emerges as the central antagonist, orchestrating Hell's invasion with the primary goal of obtaining the Heart of Argent. Retrieving the heart would've completely disrupted the balance of the war and would've given Hell a significant advantage.
Initially, the Doom Slayer operates under the Maykrs, who control his will using the Tether device. As the war escalates, Ahzrak himself enters to acquire the Heart of Argent. Despite his efforts, the combined forces of both the Slayer and King Novik are able to stop him, leading to a series of retaliatry attacks.
As the story progresses, Ahzrak comes to know that the true power source of the Heart is Commander Thira. He captures Thira and extracts the Wraith's soul from her to empower the Heart, planning a final assault on the Sentinels. However, at this point, the Doom Slayer also breaks free from the Tether's control and ultimately confronts Prince Ahzrak and saves Thira.
Does Prince Ahzrak die in the end?
Yes, Prince Ahzrak is defeated and brutally decapitated at the end of Doom The Dark Ages. After a fierce boss fight and multiple resurrections, Ahzrak and the Witch (the secondary antagonist) are defeated together by the Slayer. This victory not only saves Argent D'Nur, but also solidifies the Slayer's legacy as the strongest protector of humanity.
In the end, we see the Doom Slayer leaving the Sentinels to go on a solo mission to destroy the forces of Hell, which sets the stage for Doom (2016).
Read more articles here:
- When does Doom The Dark Ages take place?
- Does Doom The Dark Ages have cheats?
- Does Doom the Dark Ages have Glory Kills?
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.