Doom The Dark Ages ending explained

Doom The Dark Ages is now live, and fans are embracing its intense, techno-medieval aesthetics and rich lore. Whether you've completed the game or are simply intrigued by the storyline, understanding the ending could enhance your appreciation for it.

For those unaware, the game is a prequel to the critically acclaimed Doom (2016) and Doom Eternal, so there's a lot we uncover about the Slayer's roots in the new one. On that note, here's a brief of the new title and what happens in the end.

Note: Major spoilers for the game ahead. Discretion is advised.

Doom The Dark Ages lore and ending explained in brief

The Dark Ages explores the Doom Slayer's origins during the war between the Night Sentinels of Argent D'Nur and the demonic forces of Hell. The latter are seeking a mysterious object known as the Heart of Argent. To stop them, the Maykrs deploy the Doom Slayer.

Initially, the Slayer is under the control of the Maykrs, powerful beings who use a device called the Tether to suppress his will. However, later in the game, he is set free by defeating The Old One boss.

As the war against the Sentinels escalates, Prince Ahzrak, the leader of Hell and the final boss of the game, launches a campaign to obtain the Heart himself.

Ahzrak learns that the Heart of Argent's true power source is hidden within Commander Thira, who carries the soul of Wraith. Ahzrak captures her, and with Kreed Maykr’s betrayal, begins using her soul to empower the Heart.

We first fight against the Kreed Maykr and defeat him following his betrayal. Then, the boss fight against Ahzrak begins. You must defeat him multiple times, and eventually, a cutscene appears. We finally free Thira's soul, which cripples Hell's momentum. However, there is an indication that Ahzrak is still alive.

Thus, we enter the Hell dimension for one last fight against both Prince Ahzrak and the Witch together. Upon defeating them, the final cinematic appears. We see Thira and her team of Sentinels surrounded by an overwhelming number of demons. While trying to back off, the Slayer throws Ahzrak's decapitated head from above, finally putting an end to the war.

In the aftermath, the Maykrs disavow the action of Kreed Maykr, but the damage has been done. Thira urges the Sentinels to trust only in themselves. The Doom Slayer is now fully free, but not satisfied. He takes the Kreed's ship to continue his journey against Hell alone, setting the stage for Doom (2016).

That covers the ending of Doom The Dark Ages. For clarification, there is no ending related to the coffin, as it is a prequel. Doom Slayers rests in the coffin in The Ancient Gods: Part Two DLC of Doom Eternal.

