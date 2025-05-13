All Toys locations in Doom The Dark Ages and where to find them

Doom The Dark Ages early access is now live, allowing players to dive into its brutal world filled with demons, weapons, and hidden secrets. Like previous titles in the modern Doom trilogy, the game features many collectibles for players to discover. One of the most popular types is Toys, scattered throughout the campaign. Every mission in the game contains at least one secret Toy.

On that note, here are the locations of each Toy in Doom The Dark Ages.

Note: This article contains minor spoilers for the game. Discretion is advised.

Every toy location in Doom The Dark Ages

There are a total of 24 Toys to collect in Doom The Dark Ages. Each time you get close to one, you’ll notice a bluish glowing question mark that indicates the exact pinpoint location of the item. All you have to do is reach that spot and walk over the mark to collect it. Note that these collectibles do not offer any in-game perks.

Here are the mission-wise guides to find the Toys:

Village of Khalim

Imp Toy in Doom The Dark Ages (Image via Bethesda || YouTube/@BackseatGuides)

The first Toy in the Village of Khalim can be found after you get the blue key. Once you have it, go to the locked gate you saw earlier while making your way toward the key. When you have the key, the gate will automatically open. The Imp Toy can be found inside.

Soldier Toy in Doom The Dark Ages (Image via Bethesda || YouTube/@BackseatGuides)

The second Toy in this chapter is a bit more hidden. After you return to the area where you first picked up the Shredder weapon for the first time, look over the cliff: you’ll notice a large glowing symbol on a small island across the ocean. Below that area is a path that leads into a hidden cave where you’ll discover the Soldier Toy.

Hebeth

Imp Stalker Toy in Doom The Dark Ages (Image via Bethesda || YouTube/@BackseatGuides)

You’ll find the Imp Stalker Toy in Hebeth shortly after the Spiral Saw tutorial. Once you enter the second room where an enemy bursts out of the wall on your left, go up the nearby stairs. Follow the path outside, then turn around and look to your left to find a box that you can climb. Use it to reach a hole, drop down, and the Toy will be there.

Sentinel Barracks

Hell Knight Toy in Doom The Dark Ages (Image via Bethesda || YouTube/@BackseatGuides)

Shortly after picking up the Pulverizer and clearing out a room filled with demons, take the staircase that leads you outside. At the top, you’ll come across another group of enemies. Defeat them and head back to the location to find two massive statues. Look left for some wooden boards. Smash through them to find a hidden room, inside of which the Hell Knight Toy is located.

The Holy City of Aratum

Serrat Toy in Doom The Dark Ages (Image via Bethesda || YouTube/@BackseatGuides)

After picking up the Super Shotgun, take the passage on the right of the first corridor. Destroy the large chains, then walk across the wooden beams to find several friendly soldiers standing around. From here, turn immediately to your right and look off the edge; you will find a hidden lower platform. Jump down and enter the nearby doorway.

Defeat a few enemies and you will find the Serrat Toy at the end of the route.

Siege - Part 1

Slayer Toy in Doom The Dark Ages (Image via Bethesda || YouTube/@BackseatGuides)

To find the first Toy, head to the central area of the battlefield, near the Sentinel Shrine, to locate a secret key. Then, look west and you will notice a room that can be unlocked using the key. Enter it to find the Slayer Toy.

For the second one, go to the northern edge of the big battlefield. From there, you will find a giant statue in the east. The Mancubus Toy is on the feet of that statue.

Siege - Part 2

Pink Rider Toy in Doom The Dark Ages (Image via Bethesda || YouTube/@BackseatGuides)

Once the turret sequence of the campaign is completed, enter the church-like structure and go to the second level. Explore the area until you discover some gold paths. From there, look left, destroy some wooden boards, and you will find the Pinky Rider Toy.

Abyssal Forest

Witch Toy in Doom The Dark Ages (Image via Bethesda || YouTube/@BackseatGuides)

The main objective of the mission guides you to a turret. On its left side, jump and you will find an area to drop down. From there, follow the gold to enter a room with more turrets. Look at the tree branch nearby and break the visible lock using your Shield Saw. Again, look slightly to the left and break another section using the Shield Saw to reveal the Witch Toy that was stuck in a cage.

Ancestral Forge

Vagary Toy in Doom The Dark Ages (Image via Bethesda || YouTube/@BackseatGuides)

After activating the third and final forge switch during this chapter, go right, and you will notice a locked purple gate. Use the secret key to open the gate and keep going further. You will eventually find both Ruby and the Vagary Toy in the same place.

The Forsaken Plains

Cyberdemon Toy in Doom The Dark Ages (Image via Bethesda || YouTube/@BackseatGuides)

After reaching the large open area during the mission, go west and drop down. There, you find a boost pad that launches you toward a portal. The Cyberdemon Toy is in front of that portal.

Hellbreaker

Atlan Toy in Doom The Dark Ages (Image via Bethesda || YouTube/@BackseatGuides)

After getting off the mech and reaching the Sentinel Shrine, turn around to climb back on the mech — you will see the Atlan Toy on its head.

Sentinel Command Station

Kreed Maykr Toy in Doom The Dark Ages (Image via Bethesda || YouTube/@BackseatGuides)

First, get the secret key by using the boost pad found near the elevator shaft, which is at the same location where you get the Shield Rune. Then, go back down and enter the hole that's on the left side of the giant statue in the center. You will notice a door that can be opened using the key. Inside is the Kreed Maykr Toy.

Spire of Nerathul

Arachnotron Toy in Doom The Dark Ages (Image via Bethesda || YouTube/@BackseatGuides)

The first toy can be located in the shipwreck that you can enter using a boost pad from the middle of the objective area. Simply smash all the wooden boards, and you will eventually find the Arachnotron Toy.

Revenant Toy in Doom The Dark Ages (Image via Bethesda || YouTube/@BackseatGuides)

The second one can be spotted by following the objective marker used to unlock the BFC. Use a boost pad to reach the waterfalls — you will find the Revenant Toy on the platform.

City of Ry'uul

Agaddon Hunter Toy in Doom The Dark Ages (Image via Bethesda || YouTube/@BackseatGuides)

After you get your new melee weapon while doing the mission, go back to the initial area of the map. Instead of dropping down, look at the right side to spot a breakable section. Smash through it using the shield — you will find the Agaddon Hunter Toy below.

The Kar'Thul Marshes

Battle Knight Toy in Doom The Dark Ages (Image via Bethesda || YouTube/@BackseatGuides)

In the initial gully, you must first find and defeat the Mancubus. Then, stand on the pressure pad that opens a gate below you. There, you can use your shield to break the chain and retrieve the Battle Knight Toy.

Temple of Lomarith

Cacodemon Hybrid Toy in Doom The Dark Ages (Image via Bethesda || YouTube/@BackseatGuides)

Proceed through the Temple of Lomarith until you activate the portal that initiates a storm. Then, enter the shipwreck and defeat the enemies inside. On the right side, you will find a cage with a toy inside that can be moved using a shield charge. Return to the portal and use your Shield Saw to interact with the Cosmic Eye. This will unlock the cage and give you the Cacodemon Hybrid Toy.

Belly of the Beast

Komodo Toy in Doom The Dark Ages (Image via Bethesda || YouTube/@BackseatGuides)

After completing the second objective, you will enter a tunnel filled with enemies. Reach the end of it after defeating all the demons, then go back and look for a wall on the right side with a movable block. Inside that, follow the gold path, defeat all the enemies along the way, and you will find the Komodo Toy.

Harbor of Souls

Acolyte Toy in Doom The Dark Ages (Image via Bethesda || YouTube/@BackseatGuides)

In the area where you get the Blue Skull, drop from the ledge, and you will notice a gate on the left side that opens with the help of that skull. Open the door to find the Acolyte Toy.

Resurrection

Cosmic Baron Toy in Doom The Dark Ages (Image via Bethesda || YouTube/@BackseatGuides)

To find the first toy, follow the gold path on the left side of the map: first, get the yellow key at the top of the Siege Tower. Then, drop down — there's one door nearby that unlocks using this key and has the Cosmic Baron Toy.

Maykr Drone Toy in Doom The Dark Ages (Image via Bethesda || YouTube/@BackseatGuides)

To find the second toy, enter the large underground section on the northmost side of the map. As you go further, you will eventually find a lever that opens a well. Enter that and throw your Shield Saw on a blue gear opposite the wall you can climb. This will open a gate to a small area that has the Maykr Drone Toy.

Reckoning

The Old One Toy in Doom The Dark Ages (Image via Bethesda || YouTube/@BackseatGuides)

After you end the first combat, find the nearest Sentinel Shrine and enter the back area to activate the Gore Nest. Defeat the enemies there to automatically unlock a path leading you to The Old One Toy.

Ahzrak Toy in Doom The Dark Ages (Image via Bethesda || YouTube/@BackseatGuides)

For the final toy of the game, you must first find a secret key. First, keep following the objective marker until you find a pressure pad. Stand on it to raise an elevator that leads you directly to the key. Then, go back to the first Sentinel Shrine to locate a gate that opens using this key. Collect the gold and Life Sigil, then drop from the hole to find the Ahzrak Toy.

That concludes the list of collectible Toys in the new Doom title. Finding them all is crucial to achieving a 100% completion rate in the game.

