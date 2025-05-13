How to get Shield Saw in Doom The Dark Ages

Doom The Dark Ages features several destructive weapons, and the Shield Saw is one of them. The melee, which has exceptional strength to crush demons’ bodies, makes its debut in this title. It consists of a shield with rotating, chain-linked edges for relentless rip-and-tear gameplay. While you can use it to kill demons, it also serves as a defensive tool, blocking projectiles from them.

This article will provide a detailed guide on how to get the Shield Saw in Doom The Dark Ages.

Where to get the Shield Saw in Doom The Dark Ages

You can get this weapon from a weapon drop during the Hebeth mission. If you have completed the Village of Khalim mission (Chapter 1), you are already familiar with the drops that provide weapons when you need them the most. Similarly, during the Hebeth mission, you can find the drop located 60 metres from where you spawn, just before the stairs begin, as showcased in the image below.

A picture of a weapon drop (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bethesda Softworks)

The drop cage will have a yellow marker on it, so you won't miss it. To take the weapon, interact with the drop, and Slayer will automatically pick it up. Shield Saw is probably the most talked-about weapon in the game, which is no surprise, as the amount of power and versatility it offers is unmatched. Beyond blocking projectiles and crushing demons, this weapon can act just like a projectile as well.

A still of Shield Saw used as a projectile to kill demons (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Much like a Frisbee, you can throw the shield at enemies, and it will quickly return to you. You can also use it for a parry attack or even bash objects to make certain paths in the game. As you progress through the later stages, this weapon becomes an invaluable asset, especially against some of the toughest bosses you face.

In a mission like Ancestral Forge, this weapon is a must-have to break wolf statues and obtain the Wraithstone, which is one of the rarest resources in the game and can be used to upgrade or obtain new weapons.

