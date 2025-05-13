Doom The Dark Ages 'Hebeth' mission walkthrough ‘Chapter 2'

Chapter 2 of Doom The Dark Ages ramps up the gore intensity as you are tasked with weakening the Sentinel defenses at Hebeth, the Sentinel Outpost. This area is teeming with countless demons to obstruct your journey. Additionally, there are multiple sections to explore inside Hebeth, and if you are not on the right path, it may take longer to complete the objectives.

In the end, you will also encounter the first Demonic Leader, Commander Valen, whom you must fight to conclude the chapter. To that end, this article guides you on how to complete the Hebeth mission in Doom The Dark Ages.

Doom The Dark Ages: Hebeth mission walkthrough

After finishing the first chapter, which focuses mostly on movement techniques, you will arrive at the planet Hebeth (Sentinel Outpost). Here, the leader Kreed Maykr will assign the Doom Slayer to weaken the Sentinel’s arsenal. Here are the primary objectives of Chapter 2- Hebeth in Doom The Dark Ages:

Defend Hebeth

Enter the weapon facility

Get to the Research Lab

Retrieve the Plasma Rifle

Locate the source of the Demonic Corruption

1) Enter the weapon facility

As you land at Hebeth, go straight and you will find a weapon drop containing the Shield Saw. After collecting the weapon, you will encounter some demons. Use your shield and weapon to kill them, and then head towards the staircase leading to the main entrance.

The entrance gate of Hebeth in Doom The Dark Ages (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Bethesda Softworks)

After reaching the entrance door, you will find it locked with superheated metal. Use the Shield Saw to shatter the metal and unlock the door. Upon entering, you will face more demons to deal with. From that area, you can access another door where you also discover a collectible toy.

A collectible Toy (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Bethesda Softworks)

Although these toys are not part of the main mission, collecting them will earn you rewards and increase your percentage of completion. From the same area, you will also find a staircase that leads to the upper section of the Hebeth. Once you are at the upper section, you will notice another locked door, beside which there is a lever, as showcased in the image below, that you must pull to open the gate.

Pull the lever to open the door and reach the upper region of Hebeth (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Bethesda Softworks)

Inside the area, you will come across another similar locked door. To unlock that, you must find a similar lever, which is located in a hidden area. To access that area, jump from where you encounter the locked door, and you will see a Superheated metal door.

Jump on the crawl mark to climb through the wall in Doom The Dark Ages (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Bethesda Softworks)

Again, use the Shield Shaw to unlock this door, and proceed until you reach a wall marked with claw marks, as shown in the image. Jump on them to climb, and you will find the lever to open the door. As the door opens, prepare to face a large demon. Once you defeat them, look for another wall with claw marks and jump on it to access an open area in the upper region of Hebeth.

Encountering Hell Surge Parry demons in Hebeth (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Bethesda Softworks)

As you enter that area, as shown in the above image, you will be attacked by a demon called “Hell Surge Parry.” Use your Parry attack to defeat these demons and continue your journey. After clearing the section, you will find the entrance to the weapon facility.

2) Get to the Research Lab

Once you reach the weapon facility, take a left turn and move straight ahead until you hear the Sentinel facility announcing that the Hebeth facilities are under lockdown. Go ahead until you spot the Sentinel Shrines, next to which you will see a gate. As you enter, you will hear Commander Valen’s voice, hinting that the command room has a key marked on the Slayer’s map.

Weapon facility room of Hebeth in Doom The Dark Ages (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Bethesda Softworks)

You will also encounter quite a few demons here, which you can kill with the Shield Saw. Afterward, follow the yellow marker straight ahead until you reach an open area with another locked door. Beside this door, look for a broken wall as shown in the image below, leading to an upper section.

Go inside the broken wall (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Bethesda Softworks)

Enter the wall, and you will see a similar crawl mark wall to climb and reach the upper region. Upon reaching the place, you will find an entrance, but there will be a large gap between your current position and the entrance gate. Perform a proper jump to reach the area. Once you make it, a demon will start running towards you, through some eclectic sparks as shown below.

Ad

A still of a demon in Doom The Dark Ages (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Bethesda Softworks)

These sparks are not vulnerable to you, allowing you to continue your journey after eliminating the demon. Proceed straight and drop down to an area where you will find a dead demon with the Blue Keycard, which you must access the Command room. The character will automatically pick up the card when you approach the corpse.

Picking up the Blue Keycard from a demon's corpse (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Bethesda Softworks)

From there, you will enter another section, where you will face some shield-equipped demons along with some large and strong demons. After you kill all of them, you will notice a blue gate, shown in the image next to the Sentinel Shrine.

Open the gate to access the Research and Development room (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Bethesda Softworks)

Open the gate to access the Research and Development room. Inside, you will find a hole in the ground. Drop down through the hole, and you will eventually reach the Research Lab.

3) Retrieve the Plasma Rifle

A still of the Plasma Rifle in Doom The Dark Ages (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Bethesda Softworks)

As you reach the Research Lab, you will encounter a large, strong demon along with several smaller ones. You must hit quite a few bullets to kill the stronger one. Once they are killed, you will find the Plasma Rifle inside a machine protected by some blue rays. Interact with the machine to obtain the rifle.

4) Locate the source of the Demonic Corruption

After retrieving the rifle, you will locate a gate and more demons. Eliminate them and take the upper stairs, where you will come across a pillar with some superheated metal. Use your Shield Saw weapon to break that, causing two boxes to drop that you can climb to reach the upper section, as shown in the image below.

Hit the superheated metal to bring down the boxes (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Bethesda Softworks)

Climb up and you will enter a vent. Go through the vent, and you will see a similar crawl marked wall to climb. In the upper section, you will find a vent cover, shown in the image below, that you can break by throwing your Shield Saw.

Break the vent's cover to access another room (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Bethesda Softworks)

As you enter this area, be prepared, as a powerful demon will immediately attack you. Use your shield to block projectiles and your weapon to deal damage. After defeating the boss, you will find another craw mark which you can jump to climb up and reach the upper section of the room. Once you reach there, you will encounter more demons.

A still of fighting with a strong demon (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Bethesda Softworks)

Use your weapons properly to kill all of them, which may take some time. Once you are done, follow the yellow marker, which eventually leads you to the exit point from where you entered the Hebeth. After you exit the zone, a cutscene will appear, showing you your next destination.

Exit from the gate to access the open area of Hebeth (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Bethesda Softworks)

Continue your journey by following the yellow marker while eliminating the demons along the way. When you arrive at the location, you will encounter even more demons, and the intensity at this point will increase. Make sure to upgrade your weapons from the Sentinel shrine to deal with them.

Use Sentinel Shrine to upgrade your weapons (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Bethesda Softworks)

After completing this stage, proceed to the end of the path, where you will find a large, destroyed section of ground as shown. Jump down to reach the lower area and continue following the yellow marker while collecting green nodes and killing some demons. Finally, you will find a blue gate that allows you to teleport to another area.

Jump down from the hole to reach the lower area (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Bethesda Softworks)

Once there, you will come across a gate that leads to an open area of Hebeth. Jump down from this area to reach the ground and continue following the yellow marker. Note that this region is heavily populated with demons, which can give a tough fight. As you continue killing them all, a cut scene will appear where the demon’s leader, Commander Valen, will appear.

Defeating the demon leader Commander Valen to end the chapter in Doom The Dark Ages (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Bethesda Softworks)

You must defeat Valen to proceed further. This fight may take some time, as the leaders of demons are significantly stronger and have more health than regular demons. Once you kill Valen, another cut scene will appear showcasing a large demon being captured, and this will conclude the Hebeth chapter in Doom The Dark Ages.

