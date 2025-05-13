All secrets in Sentinel Barracks and how to find them: Doom The Dark Ages guide

In the Sentinel Barracks mission of Doom The Dark Ages, you will find six secrets scattered throughout the map. These are located in various hidden areas, and accessing them can be quite challenging. Some secret areas may lead you to collectible toys, while others might contain gold or nothing at all. While finding these secrets is unrelated to the main missions, doing so will help increase your overall completion percentage in the game.

This article guides you on how to find all the secrets in Sentinel Barracks in Doom The Dark Ages.

Where to find all the secrets in Sentinel Barracks in Doom The Dark Ages

Secret area 1

After getting the Skullcrasher Pulverizer inside the Sentinel Barracks, move towards the next room, following the yellow marker. There, you will encounter a swarm of demons to deal with. After killing them all, you will spot a gate that leads to the upper section of the Barracks, accessible via an open area.

The upper region of the Sentinel Barracks (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Bethesda Softworks)

After reaching the open area, you will see a staircase leading to the upper section outside the Barrack, as shown in the image above. This area will contain more demons that you will have to deal with. After eliminating them all, a gate will open, and some demons will rush towards you. Defeat them, including a boss, to continue your journey.

Getting a collectible toy from one of the secrets inside the Sentinel Barracks (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Bethesda Softworks)

Once you have completed this stage, you will find a blocked gate that can be broken with a melee attack. Behind this gate, you will fall into one of the secrets. In the same location, you will also find a collective Toy, Hell Knight.

Secret area 2

Reach the location and jump on the ledge to bypass a locked gate and find one of the secrets (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Bethesda Softworks)

After finding the first secret, navigate to the area shown in the image. From there, jump over the ledge. This will help you bypass a locked gate. Drop down and you will spot a box with a green mark on it. Hit that box and it will attach to the wall, helping you climb up. As you reach the upper area, you will locate the second secret and some gold coins.

Secret area 3

You will encounter multiple demons in this area (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Bethesda Softworks)

Once you have found the second secret, drop down and head straight until you find a superheated metal door. Use your Shield Saw to break the door and enter. Once inside, you will face a horde of demons on a circular path. You must defeat all the spawned demons to gain access to another gate. After clearing them, continue straight until you find a lever, as shown in the image below.

Pull the lever to get one of the secrets (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Bethesda Softworks)

Pull the lever to open another locked door. Inside, you will see a long tunnel at a distance. Jump carefully to reach the area. After heading in, you will find a wall with claw marks to climb and arrive at the upper area. Go straight to locate one of the six secrets.

Secret area 4

Jump on the lower area from this point outside the Sentinel Barracks (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Bethesda Softworks)

Make your way to the Sentinel Shrine and reach the upper region of the Sentinel Barracks while killing all the demons along your way. You will eventually arrive at an open area leading to a broken bridge outside the Barracks. From the edge of this bridge, as shown in the image above, jump down to reach the lower ground. You can easily locate the area, as it has spawned some gold coins you can collect.

Locating one of the secrets inside the Sentinel Barracks (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Bethesda Softworks)

Once you reach the lower region, you will see a similar claw-marked wall that you will need to climb to enter the cave. There, you will see two additional claw mark walls to climb and reach the upper section. Once at the top, you will be notified that you have found one of the secrets.

Secret area 5

To exit the cave, you will find some stairs leading to a locked gate. Use your Shield Saw to break the gate, which will lead you back to the broken bridge area. Now, reach the area of the Barrack as shown in the image below and jump from the marked point to reach the ground. There, you will encounter another wall with a claw mark, allowing you to climb up.

Come to this area and jump to reach the lower region and find one of the secrets (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Bethesda Softworks)

Inside, you will face quite a few demons. After eliminating them all, look for two more claw-marked walls to reach the upper area. As you reach the top, you will discover the secret area. There, you will also find a Ruby stone to upgrade your weapon by interacting with the Sentinel Shrine.

Secret area 6

From the previous secret area, locate the claw-marked wall to climb to the top. After you reach the top, jump across to reach the broken bridge. Make your way toward the end of that bridge, and from there, jump to reach another part of the bridge. In this new area, you will encounter shielded demons. Clear them out and head towards the castle area as depicted in the image below.

Jump to reach the castle area in Sentinel Barracks (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Bethesda Softworks)

You will come across a broken ridge beside the castle; jump from there to reach another section. Again, you will face quite a few demons here. Eliminate all of them with the help of your weapon, and then continue straight ahead, following a skull-shaped structure.

Getting one of the secrets along with a weapon skin in the Sentinel Barracks mission (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Bethesda Softworks)

As you approach the bridge, jump down to reach the ground level. There, you will find stairs along with some spawned gold coins. Take the stairs and move to the upper level, where you will find the last secret.

