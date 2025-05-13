Doom The Dark Ages 'Ancestral Forge' mission walkthrough (Chapter 9)

In Chapter 9 of Doom The Dark Ages, the Doom Slayer must battle through the legions of hell in order to Charge The Ancestral Heart. To do this, you must turn three different mechanisms of the Ancestral Heart, ultimately activating the Ancestral Forge. This particular chapter focuses on an intense battle and demands great movement skills from you.

Ad

This article will give you a complete walkthrough of Doom The Dark Ages Chapter 9.

Doom The Dark Ages Chapter 9: Ancestral Forge mission walkthrough

Here are the primary objectives of the mission that you'll have to see through to move forward in Doom The Dark Ages Chapter 9:

The Ancestral Heart in Doom The Dark Ages (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Use the Ancestral Forge

Ad

Trending

Charge the Ancestral Heart.

To do so, flip the three different switches present on the map.

Find Forge Entrance.

Fight the Leader demon after defeating his small army.

Three switches protected by scores of demons are present on the map. You must battle and destroy the demons to open up the barrier protecting the switches. Once this is accomplished, you can move further in the game.

Alternatively, you can even acquire a Wraithstone in this chapter, which will help you purchase upgrades at the Sentinel Shrines.

Ad

That being said, here's the walkthrough for the chapter.

Get an upgrade and find the first switch

Doom The Dark Ages first switch (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

As soon as the Slayer spawns in, you will be able to see a locked door to the right of the narrow pathway that you start from. This is part of a mystery puzzle that helps you unlock the Wraithstone in this chapter of Doom The Dark Ages.

Ad

Ignore this area for the time being and move straight ahead. You will encounter the Sentinel Shrine, where you can purchase an upgrade. It is ideal to upgrade the Saw Shield, but prioritize your preferences.

Check out the Automap to find your nearest objective point. This is a skill you've learned early in Doom The Dark Ages. This is your first switch. Approach the objective and defeat any demons you find on the way.

Ad

The switch is protected by a barrier that will only go down once you defeat all the demons protecting it. Once this is done, the red barrier will disappear, and you'll be able to flip the first switch.

Also read: Doom The Dark Ages 'Abyssal Forest' mission walkthrough

Move on to the second switch

With the first switch turned, you can move to the second. Once again, check the Automap and move forward. The second switch will test your movement abilities as you'll have to leap between two platforms that are far apart in Doom The Dark Ages chapter 9.

Ad

You'll also be able to scramble up walls to get some currency and other valuable items. Once you progress towards the second switch, you'll come across another Sentinel Shrine, where you can upgrade your melee or other weapon as you see fit. If you happen to have the Wraithstone, you can purchase a powerful upgrade for the shotgun.

Regardless, move on to the objective point. The second switch is not protected by a barrier or demons, so you will be able to flip it quite easily. However, once this is accomplished, you will encounter a horde of demons.

Ad

Also read: Do you need to play Doom Eternal before Doom The Dark Ages?

The final switch

Switching on the Ancestral Heart in Doom The Dark Ages (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Reaching the final switch in Doom The Dark Ages is a challenge. You will have to tear through many enemies and reach a high platform to flip the final switch. Ensure you pick up health packs regularly and use your shield appropriately to prevent damage.

Ad

The constant fights will take a toll on you and can result in death; therefore, make sure you remain measured in your fights. Once you reach the high platform, you will face the barrier that protects the switch.

Once again, fight the demons that spawn around you to disable the barrier and flip the third and final switch.

Enter the Ancestral Forge

Go through the army of demons to reach the objective point. Now, you will find yourself at the entrance of the Ancestral Forge's upper base in Doom The Dark Ages. The objective here is rather simple: defeat enemies and move forward.

Ad

After making it through two objective points, you will come across a zone with various floating platforms. Use the Automap to find the correct path, and when you come across a gear cog glowing blue, use your shield or melee to smash it. This will lift the platform upwards, taking you to the objective area.

Doom The Dark Ages chapter 9 platform mechanism (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Finally, you will come across another Sentinel Shrine, where you will also find the main entrance to the Forge. Enter the Forge to start the cutscene.

Ad

Wraithstone puzzle

At the beginning of the mission in Chapter 9 of Doom The Dark Ages, you encounter a closed area. This place protects a dog statue, which you can destroy, among others, to obtain the Wraithstone.

Hidden Key in Doom The Dark Ages chapter 9 (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Enter the main region of the map and locate the hidden key. It will be highlighted with a purple glow on top of a higher platform once you leave your spawn area. Climb the slopes and shield charge through the wooden panels to get to it. You will be able to open secret areas with this key.

Ad

Dog statue in the hidden area in chapter 9 (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

You will notice the Wraithstone accompanied by ghostly dog statues. Find similar statues around the map to unlock the stone. One statue is located on the higher walls close to the stone, the other can be found in the hidden area close to the spawn, and another is protected by demons close to the Ancestral Heart.

Ad

Boss fight

The Leader in chapter 9 Doom The Dark Ages (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Once you enter the Forge, you will be greeted by Commander Thira. A classic Doom The Dark Ages lore-focused cutscene will begin showing the Commander giving your shield runes to make it stronger. This gives your shield a ground-damaging attack, impacting enemies in range.

Ad

Then, the Leader arrives with a small army of demons. You must defeat the foot-soldiers first. You cannot attack the boss initially because he is protected by a shield. Defeating his army first will break morale and disable his shield.

Two separate health bars will appear; the Purple one denotes the army, and the red health bar belongs to the boss. Defeat the army to make the boss vulnerable, and then proceed to defeat him through constant and measured attacks. This will lead to the completion of the Ancestral Forge mission in Chapter 9.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prit Chauhan Prit is an observer, writer, and enthusiastic player of several FPS games. He's been playing games for far longer than he has been writing about them which gives him the unique perspective of a hardened player. He's also spent years writing content, novels, songs, and short stories to master his grip on the written word. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.