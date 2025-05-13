Doom The Dark Ages 'Abyssal Forest' mission walkthrough (Chapter 8)

Doom The Dark Ages 'Abyssal Forest' starts with a cutscene showcasing an explosive device embedded on the protagonist. Commander Thira explains that removing this item would not be possible and is connected to a detonator. The demon seems to be chasing the Heart of Argent as it provides the owner with immense power.

This article will highlight a complete walkthrough for the Doom The Dark Ages 'Abyssal Forest' mission.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.

How to complete Doom The Dark Ages 'Abyssal Forest' mission

The objective for Doom The Dark Ages 'Abyssal Forest' mission is clear and concise. Here is the primary objective for this stage:

Get to the Forge

Open the Forest Gate

Find Path Through Barracks

Reach Mine Entrance

1) Open the Forest Gate

The first part of the mission is quite simple, as you find yourself inside a dense forest with a singular path leading to the quest marker. All you have to do is get to the location while bashing some destructible obstacles, slaying monsters, and collecting loot. You will encounter some terrain changes when moving toward the objective. You can choose to take any of the paths or take time to eliminate monsters through every route.

Obtain the Yellow Key to open the Forest Gate (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming | Bethesda Softworks)

Make sure to get the Yellow Key from the locked cage. This can be done by heading over the monster-infested areas (marked on the map with red) and going over to the edge of the playable zone. You will find some Claw Marks on the wall that you can use to climb up and obtain the key. You can then unlock the gate present at the quest marker and move on to the next part of the mission.

2) Find Path Through Barracks

Once you enter through the Forest Gate, you will need to navigate through the same forest and fight hordes of monsters. Expect to go against more difficult monsters at this point, so be sure to pick up as many health and shield packs as possible by slaying lesser demons.

Eventually, you will get to a broken bridge area where you will need to use the shield to swing above the gap. From here, you can climb the wall and reach the objective marker. Check around the corners, and you should be able to locate a Sentinel Shrine. You can choose to get some upgrades here before the big fights.

Breakable Metal Cross hidden inside broken wall (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming | Bethesda Softworks)

Once you defeat the massive horde in the forest, you will need to destroy a Breakable Metal Cross hanging in one of the wooden towers. It will create an opening for you to go underground. You can then come back toward the objective marker and climb down near the main locked gate. Destroy the Breakable Metal Cross present on the cracked wall to open the lower door.

You can then break the last one present behind a partial cover to reveal a climbable wall on the side. Use this to get up and reach the objective location. Follow the path along the broken bridges to find a statue holding a red Ruby.

You can then operate the turret to shoot out a powerful pulse and break a part of the wall that blocked your route.

3) Reach Mine Entrance

Jump down from the top and follow the quest marker. As expected, you will need to carve a path through hordes of monsters. Use the elevator to get to the lower ground and acquire the Grenade Launcher weapon. Follow the objective and get to the edge of the train tracks. It will be heavily guarded and contain a large number of enemies. Fortunately, clearing out these hordes is quite simple with the Grenade Launcher in hand.

Agaddon Champion appears at the end of the chapter near the Mine Entrance (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming | Bethesda Softworks)

Once you clear out the area, a rift will open up, and you will need to face the Agaddon Champion in a one-on-one battle. The monster also uses a shield, so you need to time your attacks to deal damage. Make sure to dodge his bashing skill as it can eat up a chunk of your health and armor. The Super Shotgun and Impaler can deal loads of damage to this enemy and can make your fight easier.

You can then take out the remaining threats in the area while collecting healing packs along the way. The objective marker will appear near the massive door, which will unlock automatically once you get close to it. Entering through this area will mark this chapter as completed.

