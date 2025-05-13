Doom The Dark Ages early access not working: Possible reasons and fixes

The Doom The Dark Ages early access not working error is one of the most common issues affecting players right now. Bethesda's latest title went live on May 13, 2025, at 5:30 AM IST, but many have reported being unable to access the game despite having early-bird keys.
This article provides a detailed overview of the The Dark Ages early access issue and possible solutions to help bypass it.
Possible reasons for Doom The Dark Ages early access not working error
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
While Bethesda has not released an official statement regarding the Doom The Dark Ages early access not working error, outdated GPU drivers may be the primary cause. Others speculate that running a PC in hybrid mode rather than utilizing its discrete GPU could also contribute to the issue.
Now, let's look at a list of possible solutions that may help resolve the problem.
Potential fixes for Doom The Dark Ages early access not working
1) Enable your discrete GPU
Whether you're on a laptop or a computer, if your device has both an onboard GPU and a discrete GPU, you need to first switch it to the latter.
When your device is configured to use the discrete GPU, all graphical processing will be handled by this dedicated component rather than the integrated graphics unit within the processor.
To ensure that you have your discrete GPU enabled when running the game, follow these steps:
- Search for Graphics Settings on the Windows search bar.
- Open the application that you would like to configure (in this case, Doom The Dark Ages).
- Next, choose your preferred graphics processor, which, in this case, would be your discrete GPU.
- Click on 'Save' to successfully store these settings.
You might be interested in: All missions in Doom The Dark Ages campaign
2) Update graphics drivers
Most errors players encounter while launching The Dark Ages are due to outdated graphics drivers. Thus, the early access not working error may be resolved by updating your GPU drivers.
Head to the manufacturer's website — whether Nvidia or AMD — and locate the latest driver for your graphics card. Perform a clean installation and then try running the game again.
Read more: Doom: The Dark Ages crashing on PC error: Possible reasons and fixes
These methods may help bypass the Doom The Dark Ages early access error. If the issue persists, consider reaching out to Bethesda's support team for assistance.
For more related guides, check these links below:
- Doom: The Dark Ages 'Village of Khalim' mission walkthrough 'Chapter 1'
- Doom: The Dark Ages 'Hebeth' mission walkthrough ‘Chapter 2'
- Doom: The Dark Ages 'Barrier Core' mission walkthrough "Chapter 3'
- Doom: The Dark Ages 'Sentinel Barracks' mission walkthrough "Chapter 4'
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.