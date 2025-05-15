Does Doom The Dark Ages have cheats?

With the release of Doom The Dark Ages, players are making their way through hell hordes in a battle against Ahzrak's corrupt plans. While tinkering with the difficulty sliders in The Dark Ages and chapter replay feature, fans of the frachise and Doom Eternal are wondering where The Dark Ages has cheats. Previously found in Eternal as collectibles, cheats could be used to replay chapters. However, no such cheats are present in The Dark Ages.
This article will go over the absence of cheats from Doom The Dark Ages and how the newly introduced difficulty slider helps achieve similar results during chapter replay.
Why there are no cheats in Doom The Dark Ages
Cheats were among the few headlining features in Doom Eternal as they allowed gamers to acquire certain achievement relatively quick. However, they were found as collectable floppy disks and disabled Slayer Gates, a crucial compoment for 100% completion.
The Dark Ages completely removes this element and introduces a difficulty slider which makes it much easier to farm trophies in the latest DOOM title. Unlike the previous release, this one lets players turn down damage taken by demons to complete weapon masteries, or turn the game speed upto 150% to speed through a chapter replay and grab that one item you missed.
This new feature saves a lot of time in both trophy hunting and replayable aspects. It also lets players tune the game's difficulty their liking by a massive degree. In the end, the implementation of difficulty sliders instead of collectable floppy disk cheats is an overall improvement in how Doom The Dark Ages plays out. It does not lock players out of certain map elements, and, instead, makes it so that the gameplay flow remains uninterrupted.
